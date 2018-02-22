Them’s Fightin’ Herds trots into early access tonight

It’ll take something special to get me interested in another fighting game. I enjoyed my time with Mortal Combat X a few years back, and I had fun romping through Injustice‘s campaign. I’ve even got Street Fighter V sitting installed but unplayed in my Steam library, where it’s now likely to languish for eternity. The problem with all of those games, I’ve realised, is that they’re not about magical ponies.
Them’s Fightin’ Herds stable of fighters gallops as close to My Little Pony characters as the law allows. Devs Mane6 have already had to change the name from Fighting Is Magic, but that’s fine because the name they landed on is even better. Take that, copyright laws. Them’s Fightin’ Herds comes out on early access later tonight.
Them’s some satisfying thwacking noises.
Fittingly, Them’s Fightin’ Herds (I really do love that name) aims to be more accessible than your average brawler. You only need to worry about four types of attack, and they are only 6 characters in the game at present. More equine combatants will arrive in DLC after the the game’s out of early access. That’ll be after the devs are done with the story mode, which they estimate will be done in a couple of months. Support for co-op is on the way too.
You’ll have to Pony up $15 for Them’s Fightin’ Herds, which will be out later today on Steam and the Humble store. I’d tell you how many quids it’ll be, but this press release only has the price in dollars.
22/02/2018 at 19:00 Dominic Tarason says:
Better than just being MLP-esque, after falling foul of Hasbro’s lawyers, the original (non-profit) fan-game team found themselves joined by Lauren Faust herself, creator of the new-gen My Little Pony TV series.
She went and designed them a full cast of almost-but-not-quite official characters to use, allowing them to go commercial. And then the Skullgirls developers lent them their engine.
Friendship really is magic, eh?
22/02/2018 at 22:54 geldonyetich says:
Indeed so.
I, for one, am glad to see their enthusiasm to make this fighter was not completely drowned out by lawsuit blues.
I am also thoroughly unapologetic in my love of pony.
22/02/2018 at 19:47 Drib says:
I dunno, how many pony princesses are in this game? I can’t deal with less than five.
23/02/2018 at 01:41 Nixitur says:
I’m most excited for the music. They had a long blogpost about a (pretty ambitious) dynamic music system which depends on which fighter has the upper hand in a battle a few years ago. I wonder how much of that actually made it into the game.
And heck, even if none of that is in, I liked the composer’s earlier work on Fighting is Magic, so it’ll probably be quite good.