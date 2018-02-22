Them’s Fightin’ Herds trots into early access tonight

It’ll take something special to get me interested in another fighting game. I enjoyed my time with Mortal Combat X a few years back, and I had fun romping through Injustice‘s campaign. I’ve even got Street Fighter V sitting installed but unplayed in my Steam library, where it’s now likely to languish for eternity. The problem with all of those games, I’ve realised, is that they’re not about magical ponies.

Them’s Fightin’ Herds stable of fighters gallops as close to My Little Pony characters as the law allows. Devs Mane6 have already had to change the name from Fighting Is Magic, but that’s fine because the name they landed on is even better. Take that, copyright laws. Them’s Fightin’ Herds comes out on early access later tonight.

Them’s some satisfying thwacking noises.

Fittingly, Them’s Fightin’ Herds (I really do love that name) aims to be more accessible than your average brawler. You only need to worry about four types of attack, and they are only 6 characters in the game at present. More equine combatants will arrive in DLC after the the game’s out of early access. That’ll be after the devs are done with the story mode, which they estimate will be done in a couple of months. Support for co-op is on the way too.

You’ll have to Pony up $15 for Them’s Fightin’ Herds, which will be out later today on Steam and the Humble store. I’d tell you how many quids it’ll be, but this press release only has the price in dollars.