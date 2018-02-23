Destiny 2 update roadmap promises Rumble’s return

Will I go back to Destiny 2? It’s a question I’ve been pondering as I wrote the rest of this post, and I reckon Bunge’s overhaul to the Crucible in March will be enough to tempt me back for a spot of PVP. It’ll take rave reviews of the next expansion for me to sign back up for the shoot n’ loot loop, mind.
Bungie have updated their development roadmap from last month with a few revised dates for when certain changes will land, plus an announcement that a popular free-for-all multiplayer mode from Destiny the first is returning to the Crucible. Get ready to “Rumble”.
If you saw the original roadmap, then the main news is that the overhaul to Exotic items, originally slated for March, now won’t arrive until the big 1.2 update in May. Mod improvements have also been bumped back: those changes won’t arrive until sometime after the 1.2 update.
Rumble mode will come with the March update that’s focused on PvP, but before then February 27th’s slew of changes are focused on improving Nightfall strikes. Those are the tougher versions of regular strikes that currently include a ticking countdown timer of doom, but after the update taking things slowly will only reduce your score rather than fail the mission. Here’s Bungie’s breakdown on exactly how that’ll work.
Except you might still want to wait, because the more significant changes to strikes (for me, at least) aren’t arriving until that update on March 27th. That’s partly because the art for the new fancy Nightfall rewards won’t be ready until then, but I’m actually more pleased to see the addition of “repeat Crucible map/strike protection”. I pretty much stopped doing strikes because I was sick of playing through the same ones back to back, even though there are several strikes that I’ve only seen once or twice. It’s a mystery to me why it’s taken Bungie this long to make such a simple yet significant change.
March will also bring 6v6 to the weekly Iron Banner event, along with a rotating Crucible playlist that’ll feature Rumble and Mayhem modes. I’m glad to see the return of Rumble: teamwork is fun, sure, but ‘every man for himself’ has its own appeal. The 2v2 Doubles mode from Christmas is also set to come back.
There’s plenty I haven’t mentioned, so do check out the updated roadmap for yourself.
23/02/2018 at 15:30 Janichsan says:
I never understood the vocal part of the Destiny “community”‘s fixation with Rumble. It’s just bog-standard deathmatch and one of the least interesting PvP modes Destiny 1 had to offer.
23/02/2018 at 15:37 dagnamit says:
I won’t return until they fix the broken ass loot and progression system until it resembles something more like Borderlands or Diablo. Putting timed lockouts on single-player content is beyond stupid. They listened to the very vocal minority that says “GRIND BAD, NO GRIND,” and artificially created a situation that I only can think has been experienced by super high-end MMO raiding guilds; “I HAVE NOTHING TO DO.”
I play loot games for the grind, especially when the gameplay itself is of such a high quality like it is in D2. The shooting is sublime, and the loot system forces me to not want to play a game I truly want to play. Such a shame.
23/02/2018 at 15:51 DatonKallandor says:
Grind is awful. Destiny 2’s problem isn’t that there’s no grind (what an absurd complaint to make) it’s problem is that the rewards for playing aren’t good or interesting.
95% of their exotic gear, the things you’re supposed to go “this is awesome” over, are straight up bad. It’s like a Diablo 3 legendary system where almost all the perks are straight up worse than not using them. They know this, and one of the things they’ve got coming up is an overhaul of all the exotics to make them actually useable and interesting.
It also doesn’t help that more than half the weapon types are crap, especially in the special weapon category, where rocket launchers are good and literally everything else is awful. Shotguns and Fusion Guns in particular are so bad, they’d be barely acceptable in a normal weapon slot (and what kind of FPS design team thinks it’s ok not to have shotguns as fully featured primary weapon type in an FPS). Luckily they know this too and overhauling this is also on the roadmap.