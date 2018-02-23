Hunt: Showdown sloshes into early access bayou

Spider! Ah! Oh thank heavens it’s just an early access videogame. Easy mistake. The way they both scuttle out into the open, it’s very similar. But see, look closely and you’ll find that this is actually a lesser-spotted Hunt: Showdown – a multiplayer horror shooter set in the swamps and farmland of rural Louisiana, in which pairs of bounty hunters track monsters and shoot at each other. Not at all a slavering, monstrous eight-legged terror from the deepest chasms of the primordial human psyche. In fact, look at it from the side and you can see a launch trailer. That means it’s a male. The males are harmless.
That’s the schtick. You go into the swamps – five teams of two people – and hunt a big monster. Maybe you’re after the bloated, leech-haired “Meathead” or something called “The Hive” or maybe just – AH! – a giant spider. If you successfully kill your quarry, other hunter teams will be able to see you using their wobbly hunter vision. And they want the trophy from your poor monster victim. So it’s part Left 4 Dead, part every other competitive multiplayer shooter. I’m simplifying things because that’s my job.
As in the battle royales of the world, death means death. Here, you lose all your gear but you’ll keep experience which you can use to buy more gear and upgrade your next hunter character. There are lots of dirty, old-fashioned monster-hunting weapons, such as this one, the Caldwell Handcannon.
Strong name, that gun.
Adam had a go at Hunt: Showdown before release and spoke of it on our podcast about the best monsters in games. He was a bit disappointed that the monster-hunting had to devolve into human-hunting but he’s been playing a little more and will have some thoughts soon. Maybe getting shot in the back from an unknown position by an unknown assailant with an unknown weapon will grow on him. He enjoys Plunkbat, after all.
Anyway, as you can see the game has scurried out into the Steam store for £25.99/$29.99. It’s an adorable creature when you examine it, and… wait, now that I think about it, it’s mating season. This little Hunt: Showdown must be looking for a mate. See? He’s flashing his trailer and exuding review code and — wait. But that means… Oh no.
Don’t move.
The female.
She’s…
… right…
… there.
23/02/2018 at 11:59 Gothnak says:
I like the idea of co-op monster hunting with my friends (Almost looks like a dark, scary Borderlands in some respects). Then i see you have to do it against other players, or annoying assholes as i like to call them.
So i’m out.
23/02/2018 at 12:26 stryker777 says:
@Gothnak: I agree with you. The co-op sounds fun, as does the monster hunting. However, PvP ruins so many games, because of the assholes. So, like you, I’m outta here.
23/02/2018 at 12:42 Daymare says:
Same! Would’ve probably bought the originally planned game (without PVP). Don’t have any interest in PVP.
I play LoL sometimes and that’s really enough frustration to handle vs other people in games, for me anyhow.
23/02/2018 at 12:47 Gothnak says:
I can only play LoL vs Bots with randoms otherwise everyone takes it all way too seriously.
23/02/2018 at 12:49 Gothnak says:
Actually, this game, say you start with an axe each (Rather than pre-equipping) and you have to track the monster while looting houses and picking up weapons & equipment and facing weaker enemies, all co-op with no enemy players sounds like a great idea…
23/02/2018 at 13:48 Mr Bismarck says:
All co-op with no enemy players is exactly what this game started off as, before swapping to PvPvE.
23/02/2018 at 14:43 screamingabdab says:
Bloody PvP, I was another that was intrigued by the idea and then immediatly thrown off the train by the PvP.
Give us a PvP mode if you’re desperate for it, but there’s plenty of people that want co-op PvE gameplay.
23/02/2018 at 15:27 Lord of Beer says:
I disagree, the PvP adds a whole extra level to what would otherwise just be a very beautiful Left 4 Dead 3. It would be far too easy just as PvE. It forces you to manage your equipment and supplies for both monsters and humans.
Plus, PUBG is one giant PvE, and its the most succesful PC game of all time!
I’m loving the game myself, definitely recommend buying.
23/02/2018 at 12:22 Kyuurei says:
The game is actually fun, I was in the closed alpha and I have enjoyed this more than the classic battle royale games. But I don’t think they should have released in EA, the game is not ready, and the content in the game is nowhere near enough to justify that price. Riddled with bugs, crashes, performance issues and insane loading times… Hard pass for now, maybe i’ll get back to it at release.
23/02/2018 at 13:47 DasBilligeAlien says:
Meh another Monster Hunter… I want to the monster :(
23/02/2018 at 14:22 SaintAn says:
There’s porn for that. Assuming I filled in your blank with the correct word.
23/02/2018 at 13:50 Mr Bismarck says:
I played in the alpha and it was fine. I’m not paying $30 for fine though.
23/02/2018 at 15:13 ByrdWhyrm says:
I played a few rounds of the closed beta and overall liked it. The central concept is strong, and it feels pretty good to play. I’m concerned that they’re putting it into early access prematurely, though. The matchmaking took forever, and I got disconnected a few times. I’m concerned the game may get a (at the moment deserved) reputation for working poorly, and it will have a hard time shaking it.
23/02/2018 at 15:29 Lord of Beer says:
I’ve played 5 rounds, crashed only once, had a terrific time. Very pleasantly surprised by the game. The graphics and level design are absolutely outstanding.
If you like the tactical combat of PUBG, but want it at a slower pace, smaller scale and in a beautiful environment with some cool AI enemies, this is for you. $30 is a bargain in a sea of AAA with microtranscations also.