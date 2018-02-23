Metal Gear Survive’s scuzzy microtransactions: paid saveslots, cash for emotes and buy-a-boost

I’m having a significantly better time than I’d expected with Solid crew spin-off Metal Gear Survive, but something about it does rub me up the wrong way – and I’m not talking about whether or not it stuck a dagger in Kojima’s kidney or how heavily it borrows from other survival games. Like Metal Gear Solid V before, microtransactions have crept into Survive, and though they’re not at all necessary to either singleplayer or co-op in the open-world base-building survival sandbox, they do push against the limits of fairness. $10 to buy a second character slot, for instance, or $2 for a one-day temporary boost to the points required to level your guy up. And this is in a game that costs $40/£35 upfront.
This is all thoroughly (and depressingly) modern in-app purchase fare, of course, but maybe it’s causing more public ructions than usual here because it only adds to the sense that a Metal Gear ship bereft of its traditional captain is one doomed to turn wildly off-course. Me, I like the game well enough, but my central concern is how crudely this stuff has been implemented. There isn’t a central store to which you go to pick and choose paid goodies from, but rather SV Coins, as the paid currency, just crop up all over the interface in inconsistent and sometimes unexpected ways.
Clearly there’s something deliberate there, in terms of the game showing you what you could have while you’re looking glumly at what you do have. However, it also reflects the fact that MG Survive’s crafting, inventory and building menus are even more of a disaster zone than the displaced wreckage of MGSV’s Mother Base, which acts as central backdrop to Survive’s zomb-o-stealth shenanigans.
It divides craftable items between ‘gear’ and ‘gadget’ terminals with arbitrary abandon, for instance, while you need to go to a separate terminal still if you want to browse what resources you have in storage at your base, while the activation key for usables wildly jumps between R, T, Enter, Space and G.
I’ve spent far more time rummaging miserably through menus than I have sneaking up on zombies, and this extends even to trying to find all the microtransaction options for this piece. They’re all over the place. Oh, and yeah, they are Not Good.
The headline facepalm is MG Survive’s stinky decision to make extra save slots a paid purchase. Now, most likely you’ll put dozens of hours into one character and this won’t be an issue for most of us, but for those with an abundance of free time and/or a determination to experience everything, a different character with different skill choices and appearance (though everything except character gender can be modified in game) is the only option. Trouble is, the slot costs 1000 SV coins.
Further trouble is – and this sort of tactic really makes me want to kick executives into the sun – that you can’t simply buy 1000 SV coins as a package. You can buy 1150 SV coins for $9.99/£7.99, or you can buy two lots of 550 SV Coins for $4.99/£3.99, in either case ending up with an effectively useless lump of 100-150 Coins. The only thing you can afford with that change is one of the lower-tier character emotes, but these are meaningless if you’re playing solo. So, you’ll need to buy even more coins if you want to spend the leftovers on anything else. Alternatively, you can buy 100 SV Coins for $0.99/£0.79 ten times, but that way you end up with 150 less coins than you would for the $9.99/1150 SV pack. Wicked – and all-too-common in microtransaction land.
MG Survive will also sell you extra storage slots for crafted weapons, in this case for 550 SV coins a pop (so, again, that 550 SV coins for $5 bundle is a dick move). I haven’t needed this in my few hours with the game so far, but I can well imagine that, later on, when I’ve built and upgraded a bunch of weapons I’ve grown fond of, I’m not going to want to dismantle one to make room for a new one.
The other major point of gouging is Boosts. MG Survive doesn’t quite let you pay to directly improve your character’s abilities, but for the low, low price of 200 SV coins for a day or 2400 SV coins for 60 days (and of course the next bundle up from 1150 SV Coins is 3500 for $30/£24), you can buy a potion that increases how much Kuban Energy, the in-game crafting and levelling-up resource, you collect from slain enemies and crystal deposits. I.e. pay out, and you’ll level up much faster. Boosts also augment the production of certain buildings, thus reducing the amount of schlepp needed to replenish food and water, as well as the effectiveness of your NPC squads when you send them out on missions.
It is all more than a little icky, isn’t it? In my experience so far none of these purchases have been remotely necessary, and nor have they for our reviewer Matt, but clearly they are there as a temptation for the time-starved, the power-hungry and the completionist. A low blow to a game that has otherwise turned out a fair bit better than we might have reasonably expected.
I should note, by the way, that MG Survive does give every players 30 SV Coins a day, presuming they log into it that day. So, after four days you could afford an emote, after one week you could afford a single-day booster pack and after a minuscule 34 days of logging in every day, you’ll get your dang extra save slot. 2018, everybody.
23/02/2018 at 20:44 eatsomeshit says:
Fucking stupid fanboys attack incoming in 3..2..1…
Also, this fucking game has positive reviews on Steam. I can’t believe it.
23/02/2018 at 20:52 aircool says:
I’d rather publishers just charged £50-£60 and gave us the whole game.
…and for the life of me, I still have no idea WTF a season pass is in a game; likely just the added price of buying the full game as opposed to the £30 demo…
23/02/2018 at 21:42 yoggesothothe says:
Collectively that does sound rather scuzzy, in the vein of other MMOs (Black Desert Online, Blade and Soul, Vindictus, Tera, Devilian, err the list goes on) that employ their UI as weapons to emotionally compromise their users. Thanks for more specific details on that.
23/02/2018 at 23:44 Mungrul says:
Guild Wars 2 usually gets a soft pass from the fan boys in this respect, but is just as bad, if not worse.
The argument is that you can trade in-game gold for shop currency, so that makes it alright.
But over time, the amount of gold necessary to buy shop currency has steadily increased, meaning that the time needed to grind out the gold becomes less attractive and the prospect of spending real cash on store currency instead becomes more attractive. This is by design. FFS, they proudly announced they’d hired an economist specifically to implement this bullshit.
And as noted in the article above, you can never buy just the currency you need. You’ll always, always be left with a useless quantity encouraging you to top that amount up with yet another store purchase of currency.
EA may have recently stolen the limelight with their scummy practises, but they learned at the feet of MMO industry.
23/02/2018 at 21:42 Vilos Cohaagen says:
Good to know! I wasn’t planning on playing this, but now I’m definitely not. I don’t pay extra for save slots. What a load of cobblers.
23/02/2018 at 21:58 biggergun says:
I am already a demon.
23/02/2018 at 22:03 ashleys_ears says:
Konami channeling that EA-tier corporate villainy.
23/02/2018 at 22:32 biggergun says:
Everything will be a pachinko machine after they take over the world.
23/02/2018 at 22:45 Captain Narol says:
This disease is starting to infect all AAA games now, what a crap…
For my part, I’ve almost totally stopped playing AAA games, and just play cheap indie games and Free-To-Play that ain’t Pay-To-Win.
23/02/2018 at 23:57 poliovaccine says:
I don’t know why but “what a crap” is striking me as just hilarious right now
23/02/2018 at 22:49 Servicemaster says:
Let’s be real: Konami is now a gambling company and nothing else. They saw the way the market was heading and dropped off the gaming part and embraced the gambling part.
Capitalism destroys art more often than terrorists.
23/02/2018 at 22:54 Jalan says:
Something as fundamental as a save slot getting the MTX railroad treatment… part of me wants to believe this is Konami’s way of trying to subtly poke fun at the overabundance of this stuff but the rest of me keeps reminding that other part that it’s Konami and they haven’t done anything subtle in decades.
23/02/2018 at 23:06 Detrian says:
It’s funny cause MGS V had an identical microtransaction system. I’m also not sure you get 30 SV coins a day outside the launch event so in both pointing out the good and bad, this article is garbage.
24/02/2018 at 01:28 Xelias says:
I tried the beta and i was put off by the stupid menus that hide information, 40% of the screen is filled with UI and they still manage to make some stuff obscure it’s pretty incredible.
It’s also sad because the fox engine is super powerful, seeing it used like that is a goddamn shame. As much as I was ffrustrated by the way konami handled MGSV, I was willing to give this game a go. Between the UI and the Korean Freemium bullshit, i think that this seals the deal for me.
Also, I’m seriously baffled to see people justifying paying for a save slot because “Oh, but you don’t *need* it.” We don’t *need* optional costumes in game nor do we *need* a slot to save custom loadouts, or pretty much anything beside the bare bone gameplay. Doesn’t mean that everything should be stripped out and sold a piece.
i remember when you had to *earn* Snake’s Tuxedo god damnit.
24/02/2018 at 01:51 boidsonly says:
Thanks for pointing out the scuzzery; they won’t see a penny of mine…