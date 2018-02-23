Quirky time-travelling nightclub-crawling tactical RPG All Walls Must Fall busts out of early access today

We’ve covered All Walls Must Fall quite a bit over the past few months, and it’s easy to understand why. Starting out veiled in mystery, this bizarre cyberpunk music-synced fusion of tactical gunfights and conversational infiltration does a lot to stand out. It has evolved to a surprising degree during its time in Early Access, with developers Inbetweengames bolting on major new features with practiced confidence.
Befitting the name, All Walls Must Fall has burst forth from its confines and into the dazzling moonlight, fresh from the dance-floor and ready to launch. Within, we’ve got the cheekily named ‘coming out’ launch trailer. While earlier marketing may have coyly weaved around the central environment type of the game (gay nightclubs heaving with scantily clad men), this one goes all-in, leaving very little to the imagination.
I’ve played around a little with the release version of the game (although less than I would have liked), and the most striking change is the increased story focus, with early missions having a strong linear narrative and no shortage of story dialogue. There also seemed to be some decisions to make which I’m sure branch out into additional outcomes in later missions. The fact that you’re navigating scripted conversations instead of semi-random sequences makes the social ‘conflicts’ much more intuitive, too.
The difficulty ramp-up also seemed more intense than earlier builds, with time-warping foes introduced relatively early, turning firefights into a swirling, confusing vortex of bullets fired by people blinking back, forth and around time itself. If this was a squad tactics game it would be impossible to keep track of, but as you’re only controlling the one character, it’s surprisingly doable, and mesmerising to look at once the dust settles and you hit the button to drop the beat and review the entire fight scene to the music.
We’ll be providing a full Wot I Think on All Walls Must Fall before too long, but we’re currently swimming through an ocean of games. We’ll hop back in time to tell you when we’ll have that ready once we know when, but if you’re feeling daring and itching to get your murder-groove on, All Walls Must Fall is out now on Steam for £7.19/$10, with a hefty 30% launch discount.
23/02/2018 at 23:52 baud001 says:
Is it bad that I don’t want to play this game because it features prominently gays?
I mean it look like the gameplay is fun and full of great gimmicks, but I this turn me off.
24/02/2018 at 00:03 Dominic Tarason says:
Yes
24/02/2018 at 00:34 baud001 says:
Why?
If you appreciate the game and have a good time, good for you. I’m not saying that you shouldn’t enjoy it or the devs are horrible persons for doing it.
24/02/2018 at 01:11 Xelias says:
You asked a question and got an answer.
24/02/2018 at 01:49 baud001 says:
And I asked another question and I didn’t got an answer. Perhaps he thinks it’s beneath him to spend to much time with the readers in the comment section?
24/02/2018 at 00:14 PoundCoin says:
Yep.
24/02/2018 at 01:02 arienette says:
Yup
24/02/2018 at 01:51 baud001 says:
Why?
24/02/2018 at 01:12 DoubleG says:
Yeah
24/02/2018 at 01:19 Qabal says:
No, you’re fine. This may be an unpopular opinion, but not wanting to hang out at a gay nightclub isn’t the same as ‘hating on gays’. If you’re uncomfortable with it, that’s fine. You have a right to your own feelings.
24/02/2018 at 01:26 Captain Narol says:
Yes, Gay are people like you and me and that’s shouldn’t refrain you. It’s just a game !
Make the walls fall, no segregation based on sexual orientation !!
24/02/2018 at 01:50 baud001 says:
Well it’s a gay club, I’m pretty sure it’s segregated on sex and on sexual orientation by design.
24/02/2018 at 03:19 Captain Narol says:
Heteros are welcome in Gay clubs, there is no segregation there only openess of mind, that obviously you lack…
24/02/2018 at 02:11 Umama says:
I’ve been required to do all kinds of hetero stuff in PC games despite being a gay man (The Witcher 3 is probably my favourite game). Maybe you could return the favour and endure some pixelated shirtless gay dancing dudes? I played the game in early access, and it is quite fun.
24/02/2018 at 01:13 Xelias says:
This game has a good concept but I find that the mixture of 2D and 3D fails completely, they often try to have an action camera to “show off” your cool action scenes and you look at carboard cutouts awkwardly moving around it just looks silly.
24/02/2018 at 01:41 April March says:
I really want a demo of this. Every piece looks great, but I fear they won’t fit together well.
It mentions Crypt of the Necromancer as one of its influences. Does it require any sort of rhythm or is it regular turn-based? Because I am literally unable to play CotN.
24/02/2018 at 01:48 Dominic Tarason says:
No rhythm is required but (by default, you can turn it off, I believe) you do have a time limit to perform actions of a few beats, and if you fail to act, time just moves forward anyway.
The ‘pass time’ action is dancing, so sometimes you’ll just groove on down in the middle of a gunfight.