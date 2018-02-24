What are we all playing this weekend?

I cannot get over 5ive’s song Battlestar, which I heard for the first time this week. 1) Come on, it’s a banger. 2) Oh my god they reference Star Wars all the time. Sure, I may have started a post or two with an image of the wrong sci-fi series at some point in my career–entirely by accident, always, completely–but this is such a firm and confident and JOYOUS commitment to completely cacking it up that I beam every time the chorus starts. Logs show I listened to it twelve times in a row on Wednesday. I can only dream of being as great as 5ive.
What are you playing this weekend? Here’s what we’re clicking on!
Adam: [Adam is fired.]
Alec: [Alec is also fired. Lots of jobs to fill on Monday morning.]
Alice:
I didn’t finish my Bloodborne Kirkhammer run during my holiday last week, so I would like to work towards that. As much as I enjoy mashing monsters with a mallet and the all-or-nothing gamble of predicting enemy movements to wind up for big hits, Bloodborne isn’t the same without a parrying pistol.
Back on PC, I’ll have more Legendary Gary, the RPG with an RPG. Nice to have that music in my ears again, at least when I’m not looping Battlestar.
Brendan:
I have arranged to render Matt braindead once again in cyberpunk card game Netrunner. He just can’t help but poke his hacker nose into my corporate vaults, the misguided young man. Let’s see, an auto-turret here, some firewalls there, a few private security guards over here. I daresay my servers are impenetr– [siren noises] No… It can’t be…
Graham:
I been thinking a lot about JRPGs recently – since before this week’s podcast covered it
, even. It’s a genre that sits mostly in a blindspot for me and I wonder if I’m missing out. I like the idea of big worlds to explore, with tactical combat and an entertaining band of characters by my site. I’m not excited at the thought of long grind, anime bullshit, and empty fantasy fields, however. I think I’ve therefore settled on trying Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen
this weekend. It’s Japanese and an RPG, but probably not a JRPG.
John:
If I get to play anything this weekend, it’ll have to be three-year-old friendly. Although recent times have offered plenty of that, with my boy loving both Subnautica
and Fe
. Might whirr either of those up to fill the infinite stretch of weekend hours.
Katharine:
I’m being subjected to my hen party tomorrow, so my usual Sunday Xenoblade Chronicles 2 marathon is most certainly out unfortunately. I will, however, be squeezing in as much Xenoblade as I can today, and I might also start a bit of Fe to help me prepare for the horrors that await tomorrow. Wish me luck.
Matt:
I’ll be sneaking around Metal Gear Survive
, reluctantly crafting clean drinking water and slaughtering innocent sheep so I can get back to the surprisingly good stealth bits. Metal Gear with zombies actually works, but after playing Rust last week I’m getting pretty tired of filling thirst and hunger metres.
(Except in you, Subnautica. You’re still cool.)
But you, dearest reader, what are you playing?
24/02/2018 at 10:11 caff says:
Good to see some firing, I was getting worried that the RPS staff were doing their jobs properly.
I shall be continuing with Kingdom Come, maybe a smattering of Rocket League, with a bit of PUBG if I can face it with my hangover.
24/02/2018 at 10:13 Ejia says:
Predictably I’ve fallen in love with Endless Legend. I haven’t played Beyond Earth, but EL is already the Alpha Centauri followup I’ve always wanted.
Well, almost. Twenty years on and there still isn’t a 4X with customisable units, terraforming, and cities/colonies on water?
24/02/2018 at 10:18 Grizzly says:
Endless Legend already has customizable units – you can swap out different weapons and armour and relics on the soldiers you can build as well as your heroes. Terraforming isn’t… really there, but the Shifter’s expansion does add a faction and game mechanics that revolve around surviving and even conquering the game’s winters, whilst the final expansion is water-focused, adding sea fortresses amongst other things.
24/02/2018 at 10:33 banski83 says:
I would say try Beyond Earth, but it really would need to be with the expansion Rising Ride. On it’s own, BE doesn’t really do much, but with Rising Tide, it does a respectable job. It has movable cities on the oceans, terraforming (albeit of a limited sort; not able to raise and lower the terrain sadly), and customisable units when researching certain techs or fulfilling optional quests.
I was pleasantly surprised by BE: Rising Tide. Worth a shot when they go on sale, I’d say.
24/02/2018 at 10:15 Grizzly says:
Stellaris released it’s new, fantastic, 2.0 update so I’m mostly playing that. I also managed to pick up the After Dark expansion for Cities: Skylines, and I am delighted to find out that it adds bicycle lanes to the game, so I’ll be going back trough some of my older cities to fix their traffic issues via the means of universal bicycles.
There’s also lots of exciting updates coming for Rome 2: Total War, Hearts of Iron IV, and Vermintide, and the final Battlefield 1 expansion was released and it’s quite good… Definitely too much to pick from in the coming weeks, which is the best thing if you’re stuck at the parent’s home waiting for paperwork to be filled out.
24/02/2018 at 10:28 Eawyne says:
Today, it’s going to be a mix between Nantucket – which I finally purchased yesterday on a whim because of RPG’s articles about it ; and also the Survival mode on Expert in Far Cry Primal !
Aside, I’m going to enjoy my latest boardgame acquisition : One Deck Dungeon =)
24/02/2018 at 10:33 Ghostwise says:
More Grim Dawn for screenshots, now that I have started publishing a lore primer about the game.
24/02/2018 at 10:37 Eawyne says:
Such a great game. It’s the one we’re always happy to play togheter with my wife. So much to do, to try out, to find…
24/02/2018 at 10:35 Thulsa Hex says:
I haven’t commented on one of these in a while!
Saturday will be mostly devoted to a Divinity: Original Sin co-op campaign. This is going to be our third or fourth session and we’re about to venture from the safety of Cyseal town centre. I’ve been really enjoying it and have found that the co-op works surprisingly well. It’s great that you can split up so readily, and I think this has really brought some of the role-playing aspects to the fore. My rouge buddy keep getting caught stealing, however!
I’ll also be checking out that Stellaris “Cherryh” 2.0 update. I’ve coincidentally gotten back into the game recently (a side-effect of reading Consider Phlebas) and this patch looks like it will be excellent.
P.S. Have a great one, Katharine!
24/02/2018 at 10:54 zinzan says:
Listening to RPS Podcasts whilst procrastinating about making an uncomfortable buisness phone call!
Probably more Combat Mission 2, definetely lots of slither.io, have a couple of hours of Strategic Command: Classic to get back into it’s systems.
But mainly avoiding my phone :)
24/02/2018 at 11:47 icarussc says:
Just knock it out, brother (or sister)! Then you’ll have it well behind you and can enjoy the weekend’s games.
24/02/2018 at 13:55 caff says:
You can do it. I believe in you.
24/02/2018 at 10:57 Bostec says:
Assassin’s Creed: Bath-towel. I’ve just unlocked this costume for by heck! and its probably the high-light of the game so far. Killing dudes and climbing walls, the bath-towel way. Its just a shame you can’t whip it off and strangle guys with it.
Naff Effect Andromeda trial. I’m 3 hours in the 10 hour trial and I still don’t know what to think of it. I’ve cringed at a few lines of dialogue. I’ve killed a few crab people. And I have watched those god awful facial animations to much already. I think its just going be one of those games where its neither good or bad. Just… abit naff. Should I waste my time on a 70% game where there is so much else that is better out there? That is the question.
Forza Horizon 3. Feels good bombing around in overpriced cars, having 60FPS and watching the lovely Australia whizz by.
24/02/2018 at 11:01 Mister eX says:
Getting my neon+synthwave fix with Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon (bloody good fun judging by my sampling last night), and Furi (bloody hard judging by my sampling last night).
And some, or none of these, randomly: The Witcher 3, Deus Ex: HR, Bioshock Remastered, Dirt 4, NFS: HP (2010), Subnautica, Sherlock Holmes: Crimes & Punishments, Dishonored. (So this is all games I have installed @ the moment. :D)
24/02/2018 at 11:03 Jonfon says:
Just as I get “done” with PoE and my Abyss League Essence Drain Shadow Stellaris decides to release 2.0. So now im playing the Koala Borg in that. Only 10 years in and our nearest neighbour are religous fanatics whose hobbies include enslaving lesser races and cleansing the unholy mechanical menace. This is going to go well…
24/02/2018 at 14:51 Faldrath says:
My (random) Stellaris empire for 2.0 is made of militaristic, fanatic spiritualist plants. Which is pretty much the polar opposite of what I am in real life (a pacifist, fanatic materialistic animal), so it’s going to be interesting to see if I can roleplay that accordingly. So far there are very few inhabitable planets around me, and no neighbors within at least a 3-system radius… other than a dormant thing that looks like a Death Star. I’m going to research it. Wish me luck.
24/02/2018 at 11:07 Gustaw Gnusny says:
Dragon’s Dogma is an amazing game with genius vocations system (that comes in pair with really stupid stat-increase system, sadly), but not really a thing I would recommend as a start in jRPG genre. It is a mixture of Diablo and Monster Hunter with some Skyrim on top of that.
Just don’t play it for the plot.
And when it comes to jRPG start, two words: Chrono Trigger.
24/02/2018 at 11:33 Evan_ says:
I embarked on great journey of getting some of my mundane buddies to play Factorio – even if I have to keep nagging them for weeks until they succumb and see it’s greatness. Yesterday two of them joined the server on their own accord. Progress.
Playing Total War: Arena too. It’s hard to get trough my prejudice against Wargaming titles, so I won’t draw conclusions from the fact that I’m having nothing but fun since I started.
24/02/2018 at 11:40 Avioto says:
I bought All Walls Must Fall and Ruiner on a whim, so I’ll be spending my time in those. I’m also gonna try to play through the Life is Strange prequel in one sitting, if possible.
24/02/2018 at 11:50 Carra says:
More Subnautica! It really is a lovely game.
Today, it reminded me of Alien: Isolation. Both games have scary monsters. You don’t kill them, you run away when you meet them..
24/02/2018 at 11:52 EgoMaster says:
I will try to finish two games this weekend. One is Dark Fall. I started the series at last. I usually don’t get that frightened in horror games. Get excited? Yes. If it’s above average, like Dead Space, I also feel suspense. But usually, not frightened. But this games gets to me for some reason. I don’t know if it’s the sound or the fact that I still don’t know what the “dark fall” is even though I have finished 2/3 of the game.
The other game I’m trying to finish is Blade of Darkness. In fact I’ll cut me down some orks after I finish writing this. Having played it when it came out, I never got around to finish it because I bought a new system and didn’t bother to reinstall it for some reason. After buying it on GOG, didn’t jump right in either. When I was browsing through my backlog in GOG the other day, I decided to download and install it. I ran it to try it out with the newest version of the Blade of Light mod, which didn’t work again on my Win8.1 system but man I’m hooked. So I decided to play it to the end this time around. Story is meh, but combat is enjoyable even though animations and models are a bit stiff. Thankfully, there’s a lot of it.
24/02/2018 at 11:59 Herzog says:
Finished the campaign in Prison Architect yesterday. Now unto the first sandbox prison. Will try to get a mega prison running with 1000 inmates. Guess there will be some nice riots incoming!
24/02/2018 at 12:12 Big Dunc says:
I’m hoping to get a bit of Prison Architect in this weekend and continue expanding the max security wing of my prison whilst brutally suppressing any riots. I also really want to finish Dragon Age Inquisition but I’m stuck on a really nasty fight in the Jaws f Haakon that I’m ill prepared for.
24/02/2018 at 12:14 trollomat says:
All the talk about Phoenix Point this week really made me want to pick up my Long War campaign again, but now I’m sitting in bed with a flu and will probably just catch up on some TV shows.
Hm, or wasn’t there a post with game suggestions for ill people a while back? I can’t seem to find it.
24/02/2018 at 13:47 Horg says:
I would have thought Long War would be perfect for getting through an illness. You want something that absorbs all your attention so you forget how ill you are.
24/02/2018 at 13:58 icarussc says:
Me too; finishing up my third (third!!) playthrough of XCOM2. Finished the ‘names of friends and family’ playthrough and got stuck in the ‘silly names’ playthrough, but just about to finish the ‘names of world leaders’ playthrough. The DLC was amazing. Can’t wait until 3, but I reckon it will be awhile.
24/02/2018 at 12:42 StAUG says:
World Of Tanks, although I’m only playing to get the daily double xp matches out of the way and will be dropping it for a while once my current premium time has run out. The last round of buffs to Russian tech tree was the last straw.
Just finished the first episode of Orwell season two. It’s as good as last time. Which is pretty good.
24/02/2018 at 12:57 juan_h says:
Crusader Kings 2. England, Scotland, and Wales have all fallen to the might of Ireland. Now it’s time for opportunistic adventures in the Iberian peninsula while there are still some Moslems to declare holy wars on and before West Francia and Aquitaine gobble up the whole place.
Also Street Fighter. I’ve decided to make a serious effort to (at long, long last) learn to play some charge characters. Early experiments with M. Bison have gone surprisingly well.
24/02/2018 at 14:56 PancakeWizard says:
I bought Kingdom Come just before the end of my current data allowance cycle, so I can’t install it yet. In lieu of that, and in keeping with the Eastern European theme, I’ve finally FINALLY got around to a proper playthrough of STALKER: Call of Pripyat and thoroughly enjoying myself. First hour or so is tough going, but soon enough you’re bristling with money and guns and it becomes about how far you’re willing to test your limits.
24/02/2018 at 14:56 SaintAn says:
I was going to be playing Stellaris, but the 2.0 update is horrible and ruined the game. I’m very upset because I bought the game and all the DLC as it came out, so I spent a lot of money on this game and they forced an update on everyone that changes the game and makes it shit. I had nearly 200 hours in the game, and got 17 hours in trying to like the 2.0 stuff, restarting over and over as I learned new things, but I just hate it. I don’t know why the devs thought it would be a good idea to add unfun, unbalanced, irritating, and frustrating features to the game.
And I finished TNG. I was going to switch to rewatching Stargate, but I’ll just continue the series. Think the Generations movie is next. Sadly it, and all the ST movies were taken off Amazon Prime in the time it took me to watch TNG.
Finishing TNG, Stellaris becoming garbage, and my sociopath family being hateful to me has me feeling depressed and empty. I don’t even know what to play now.
I need to find a deep immersive RPG to escape myself for a while to feel better.
24/02/2018 at 15:32 PancakeWizard says:
I highly recommend the Stargate franchise! SG-1 season 1 is a bit ropey sure, but so was TNG. It finds its feet and the characters are enjoyable. In case you’re not aware it goes Stargate (1994 film), Stargate SG-1 season 1-7, then Stargate: Atlantis (season 1-5) runs parallel to SG-1 season 8-10. The TV-movies SG-1: Ark of Truth and Continuum are both set after SG-1 season 10.
If you’re feeling down, the show is just the ticket as while the stakes are always high it’s pre grimdark sci-fi which seems to be the order of the day post-Battlestar Galactica 2003.
Also maybe start looking at Jordan Peterson lectures/12 rules for life book if you feel like your life is in a rut.
24/02/2018 at 15:25 Don Reba says:
Still swimming around in Subnautica.
24/02/2018 at 15:56 Daymare says:
Still Dark Souls 3, I managed to defeat the Demon Prince (thanks Faldrath for the tip) and am now attempting that Argos guy, or rather, those church dudes he spawns.
24/02/2018 at 16:05 Ushao says:
Probably a bit more of MGSV: Phantom Pain since I’ve finally been getting into it and definitely more Dragon Ball FighterZ! I haven’t been this into a fighting game in a looooong time.