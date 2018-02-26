Have You Played… Duolingo?

Have You Played? is an endless stream of game retrospectives. One a day, every day, perhaps for all time.
Get a bucket ready, friends, I’m about to use a disgusting word. Duolingo is the only successful example of “gamification” I’ve ever encountered. It’s a – okay there it is. Yup. That’s it. Let it all out. You’ll feel better afterwards. Better out than in, they always say. Or, in Spanish: mejor afuera que adentro.
For those still vomiting, Duolingo is a language-learning app that gives you bitesize tests and grants XP for completing them. You might do a little module titled “Basics” in Dutch and learn the word for “bread”. There are achievements for keeping your lessons up for 7 days in a row, or earning over 200 XP in a single day, or finally completing a whole course. You also earn a currency called “Lingots” to spend on silly cosmetic gear for the game’s owl mascot, or on bonus modules, like “Flirting”. It also asks you to speak the words aloud at points. So fellow commuters might see you saying “You have beautiful eyes” into your phone in a foreign language. It’s a rollercoaster.
Most users play on phone, but you can do it on PC via web browser too. It isn’t a perfect teacher. You’ll learn a lot of vocab, and be confronted with grammar, but the reasons or rules behind the grammar are never explained. You just have to power through with trial and error, sometimes diving into the comments section for help from fellow lingo learners. It also has a ridiculous idea of “fluency”, and proudly tells you you’re 20% or 55% or 71% fluent, as if this is something that can be calculated by a program that listens you you shout “JAY VOO-DRAY OON CWASSONT” into its machine ear. It also has annoying ads on phone that’ll put people off.
Despite those things, I still recommend it to anyone taking up a language. Not as a single magic wordbullet that’ll teach you Swedish, but as an excellent supplement to whatever other classes or language exchange groups you’re attending. It won’t teach you a language, no matter how many achievements it offers. But it will help a lot.
26/02/2018 at 16:00 SigmaCAT says:
This has nothing to do with gamification. This is, at best, a (eurh) serious game. Please refrain from writing about things you don’t know.
26/02/2018 at 16:02 subdog says:
what
26/02/2018 at 16:20 Lumière says:
Not only Duolingo uses gamification, as it uses most elements of it, being the best example I can think. All the rewards are delivered by gamification fundamentals. The simple fact of having rewards is an element of gamification
26/02/2018 at 16:07 Hammers says:
Yup used Duolingo a lot, and as you say, it’s no magic bullet and certainly has its flaws but for a free language learning tool it’s an impressive effort and I’m very glad it exists.
Other examples of this sort of thing that I’ve found personally successful are Rocksmith (again, as a supplement to other guitar teaching resources it is a lovely way to learn and play some ace tunes) and on mobile, “Zombies, Run!” which managed to get me from zero exercise to being able to run a 20k race
26/02/2018 at 16:10 subdog says:
And Khan Academy for dusting off your math skills.
26/02/2018 at 16:09 subdog says:
It was pretty fun building vocabulary as I maxed out the Spanish tree, but I definitely didn’t learn as much as I felt like I learned. The early exercises come with lots of explanation, so you can easily reference the things you get wrong.
Then it turns into pure vocabulary for a while, then back to grammar and sentence structure- only without the accompanying explanation. You can work it out on your own, but it feels more like I was exercising basic pattern recognition and memorization skills instead of real language acquisition.
There is not nearly enough ear training and not nearly enough composition. I know they leave composition up to their “website translation” side of the site, but that is totally separate from the fun core game and its little, regular dopamine rewards.
26/02/2018 at 16:19 Addie says:
On the plus side, Duolingo does encourage you to do a little bit every day, and it is certainly one of the best, if not the very best, free-but-ad-supported apps for language learning on your phone. On the other hand:
– the computer generated voice is not terribly great; in English, it doesn’t correctly differentiate ‘live’ in ‘I live’ / ‘live music’; ‘read’ in ‘I will read’ / ‘I have read’ and so on. The liaison (in French) / enlace (in Spanish) is also kind of dodgy. None of the listening exercises are all that good for this reason.
– the guy that programmed Duolingo is Guatemalan, so it’s Guatemalan Spanish and USA English that it teaches. Suspect idioms ahoy. Also, no vosotros / vos conjugated forms, although it does accept them.
– guesswork only, as above. Have fun trying to guess what the Polish conjugated verb forms are by choosing letters at random.
– plenty of mistakes. A lot of the things it tries to teach you are just wrong. There’s user-submitted feedback, but it doesn’t seem to have caught everything.
– can’t customise anything. If you wanted to spend an hour just doing vocabulary exercises, for instance, use another app.
Like I say, it’s pretty good for what it does, and you can’t argue with the price, but you need to consider it as something to assist with your language studies, rather than being all you need to do to learn a language.
26/02/2018 at 16:31 mashkeyboardgetusername says:
Weirdly, the “gamification” on Duolingo was why I stopped using it. I know it’s supposed to encourage you, but I don’t like feeling like I’ve got an obligation to do these things, and so often end up bouncing off games with daily rewards (for logging in/playing x multiplayer matches/whatever) and ended up resenting Duolingo for the same reason. If I could use it without it bloody guilt-tripping me for one missed day or not having as much XP as last week I would, but as it is it just kind of annoys me so I’d rather not bother.