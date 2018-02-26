Nvidia’s new Ampere GeForce graphics cards could be here as soon as April

Nvidia’s next generation of GeForce GTX graphics cards could be here as soon as April, according to the GPU rumour mill, with their first public unveiling taking place at the company’s GPU Technology Conference (GTC) next month.
That’s according to TweakTown, who spoke to a “well-placed source” in the graphics card business. We love us some well-placed sources us.
These cards would replace Nvidia’s current 10-series, which include the likes of the GTX 1070 and GTX 1060 and many others that currently dominate our best graphics cards list. However, rather than using an 11-series naming convention, TweakTown reckons we’ll see Nvidia jump up to 20 instead with the launch of the GeForce GTX 2080 and the GeForce GTX 2070 to be more precise.
Whatever they end up being called, though, the new GTX cards will allegedly use a refreshed version of Nvidia’s Ampere architecture rather than the high-end Volta architecture that’s already been deployed in high-end cards like the ludicrous Titan V (pictured above). This is meant to be even more powerful than Nvidia’s current Pascal architecture, as seen in the GTX 10-series, as well as more power efficient.
Hold on a second, I hear you cry. Wasn’t Volta meant to be Nvidia’s next GPU architecture? Yes, for a long time it appeared as though Volta would indeed be the successor to Nvidia’s consumer line-up of Pascal cards. Now, however, it looks as though it may be passed over in favour of what’s now known as Ampere, with Volta being reserved for Nvidia’s top-end cards alone.
Then again, that same well-placed source also said Nvidia will be showing off another completely new GPU architecture at GTC 2018, which would theoretically mean something different to both Volta and Ampere. Right now, the only other code name currently floating around out there is something called Turing according to Reuters, so it may be the new GTX 2070 and GTX 2080 (or indeed the GTX 1170 and GTX 1180) cards will be Turing-based after all, because it would be weird to announce a brand-new GPU architecture and then unveil a pair of cards based on something older.
Who the hell knows, basically. Still, if the rumours are to be believed, the current timeline for these GTX 2070 and GTX 2080 cards estimates a release date somewhere around late April to early May, which is pretty damn soon. Will they be subject to the current great GPU price hike crisis? Let’s hope not.
Either way, we hopefully won’t have to wait very long until we know for sure, as GTC 2018 is due to take place next month on March 26.
26/02/2018 at 20:38 Halk says:
Cool, I’m looking forward to massively overpay for one.
26/02/2018 at 20:42 A7ibaba says:
Im sure crypto-miners scam will be happy
26/02/2018 at 21:10 iainl says:
When I was digging around the other day, the speculation? rumour? leak? suggested Turing is a range of cards specifically optimised for Those Blooming Miners, much as the Quadro cards are aimed at CAD people. Hence the nod to cryptography in the name.
If that pushes that market into staying away from the 2060 / 1160 / whatever it’s called that I’d buy, so much the better.
26/02/2018 at 21:36 Pulstar says:
Let me know when they get back to making hardware for computer gamers. Them or AMD..
26/02/2018 at 22:10 PancreaticDefect says:
The video card shortage has been especially painful for me. In 2017 I decided to be patient and wait a whole year for my next tax return to buy a new GPU since the 1080ti was just around the corner and I had already spent a few thousand dollars on a new build. Well, we all know how my patience was rewarded. And since we’re nowhere near out of the woods yet with the crypto scalpers, I know theres no way I’m going to be able to click fast enough to get my hands on whatever is coming down the pike this year (and thats if I choose to settle for a reference card) . Guess I’ll just have to tuck away about $1000 and be patient a while longer.
26/02/2018 at 22:15 nitric22 says:
I’m right there with you. I decided last year that 2018 would be my upgrade year. Thus far it has been my medium settings year.
27/02/2018 at 00:38 rayo153 says:
I’m in the same boat, wanted to buy a 1080ti this year because common sense told me it should be cheaper…
26/02/2018 at 22:24 Psychomorph says:
If that contributes to making the 1080Ti more affordable, I’m happy about new Nvidia hardware announcements.
Was waiting a year to be able to afford it, but no luck.
27/02/2018 at 01:59 golochuk says:
I can’t wait until true AI solves the crypto crisis by going on strike when forced to work the coal mines all day instead of rendering varied murder simulators.
27/02/2018 at 02:32 Amphetamine says:
The Ampere rummours have been going around for weeks now, since then a couple of AIB partners have come out and said unofficially that the next mainstream card architecture will be called “Turing”.
Still the only official information is Jensen saying that there will be 7 new desktop card SKUs this year, during the nvidia keynote at CES.
27/02/2018 at 02:50 Ejia says:
AMD and nVidia have swapped nomenclatures again?
I originally wanted to see if people would confuse a GTX 580 with an RX 580, but now let’s see if one can pass off a GeForce 5500 for a GTX 5050 in a few years.
27/02/2018 at 03:51 chan123 says:
I look forward to being overpaid for one
gogoanime