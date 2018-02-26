Overwatch teases new hero who might be this woman

Overwatch, the hero shooter and popular ‘ship-em-up, has a habit of teasing its new characters ahead of their reveal. The whispering winds of Blizzard Entertainment are rising once again to give small, vague clues about the game’s next playable character. A tweet last week referred to a botched operation featuring Reinhart, the Germanic hero made of shoulders, and Torbjorn, the turret-building engineer who I think is Danish. There wasn’t much to this. But later, a post on the Overwatch website featured a letter from Torbjorn to his wife. The subject: their daughter. Thus, the internet has made up its mind. She’s the next hero.
She isn’t a nobody as far as Overlore goes. Brigitte (as she was called in a spin-off comic) has also appeared in the cinematic short Honor and Glory sporting the engineer-style clothes and cog tattoo of her dad. She’s also a minor presence in this scene of another comic, and looks to be the eldest of the claw-armed hero’s children . It makes sense to pick her out of the pile of periphery characters. Although it could all be a massive GAG. Maybe the real hero will be his wife? That’d be good. Or maybe it’s the redshirt of a soldier mentioned in the first tweet, a one “Private First Class Emre Sarioglu”. However, it does look like Brigitte is the sensible bet. I’m just disappointed none of these clues points toward the Junk Queen.
Previous heroes have always been teased. The multi-legged robo-gunner Orisa was revealed after Blizzard told everyone about the robot’s 11-year-old creator, Efi. The hacker character Sombra was revealed after a overdrawn ARG. And punch-loving angryman Doomfist had been an ethereal possibility since launch, with advertisements about him hanging around in the game’s maps.
As for the abilities and weapons of the upcoming character, all we’ve been told is that the hero is “very needed” suggesting that they’ll fill a gap in the shooter’s pool of warping, hacking, jumping, hovering, shielding, slicing, electrifying crowd of cartoon killers. Hmm, what is “very needed”? A hero who can talk the enemy into sitting down for a cup of hot chocolate? A heroine who can shoot seafood from her toenails? It’s all possible, friends.
26/02/2018 at 14:56 Drib says:
Well she’s a qtpa2t
26/02/2018 at 15:33 Dewal says:
Still waiting for a ugly Overwatch woman character.
26/02/2018 at 16:15 RedViv says:
Or ANY ugly character at all. This is the game where every single character is at the absolute bare minimum huggable to somebody.
26/02/2018 at 15:07 int says:
Sergeant Hammer?
26/02/2018 at 15:15 FurryLippedSquid says:
Major Bummer.
26/02/2018 at 15:32 Dewal says:
Captain Hammer Man, corporate Tool.
26/02/2018 at 15:26 Foosnark says:
The real hero is the friends we made along the way.
26/02/2018 at 15:34 Excors says:
If Torbjorn is Danish, why is that letter to his wife written in Dutch?
I don’t think there’s any character mentioned in Overwatch lore that the internet hasn’t claimed is the next hero. Even when people agreed Blizzard couldn’t let you shoot 11-year-old Efi, they suggested she might sit safely in spawn remote-controlling a swarm of drones. I assume Blizzard is just trolling the community by mentioning Emre and Brigitte, so we’ll be surprised when they announce the new hero is actually Jetpack Cat.
26/02/2018 at 15:57 Lars Westergren says:
> Torbjorn, the turret-building engineer who I think is Danish
Oh my god, Brendan.
> If Torbjorn is Danish, why is that letter to his wife written in Dutch?
OH MY GOD!
My national pride. I’m going to lie down for a bit.
26/02/2018 at 15:48 abstrarie says:
Cool. Can’t wait for this lovingly designed and developed character to be added to the game so that everyone can repeatedly blow her brains out/ship her with reaper/make porn featuring her (and probably her father because…reality).
Has there ever been an in-fiction reason given why you can murder all these “heroes” repeatedly and they just pop right back up, yell a fun quip, and then run back out there to be bludgeoned to death again? There has always been something really incongruous to me about OW’s portrayal and what the game actually is. The shorts and comics make all the characters seem important and with deep motivations, but in the actual game they just seem to be completely disposable fodder obsessed with escorting trucks. It bugs me that so much effort is put into the window dressing when the game beneath is so…plain.
26/02/2018 at 16:08 Excors says:
The reason given by Blizzard is the game is not part of the canon. The story is told by the comics and shorts and fictional news reports and the writer’s Twitter etc, minus all the silently retconned bits. The game is just a game and doesn’t have any deeper meaning.
The story seems pretty rubbish as a story anyway – what it mainly succeeds at is giving the characters some personality, and that makes the game more engaging, even if the plot is completely irrelevant to gameplay.
26/02/2018 at 16:20 Monggerel says:
Because
it costs
400
thousand
dollars
to make a fictional character charming…
for 12 seconds.
26/02/2018 at 16:02 Xerophyte says:
It’s a lot of fun to me that there’s an actual letter in legible Swedish, but as tends to be the case with content made in a foreign language it reads a little weirdly to a native. It’s written in a pretty formal style — no contractions, no slang, no personal touches. No hint of Gothenburgian in word choice or structure either, which makes me a bit sad. It ends up reading a bit like he’s writing a letter to his lawyer or the script for a 60s radio drama, not so much a letter to his wife.
Also, godparents haven’t been a thing in the Church of Sweden since the 19th century or so. I guess they wrote themselves into a corner there, and I guess I can also pretend that in the near future letting large German men name your kid and agree to teach them about Jesus will be more of a thing in the most secular country in the world.
26/02/2018 at 16:09 Lars Westergren says:
I was wondering if it was deliberately old-fashioned and formal, like something from Ingmar Bergman’s The Emigrants.
26/02/2018 at 16:19 RedViv says:
Now now, we are talking about the company who gave a Scottish name to their Irish Character.
26/02/2018 at 16:32 Xerophyte says:
Yeah, I thought of World War 1 and 2 convalescent’s letters to loved ones as a possible point of reference but that doesn’t really make it read less oddly. I guess they just asked whatever translation service they employ for business purposes to create a translation, and those sorts of services value exactness and clarity more than style for obvious reasons.
Also, I think you might have your modernist director storage mildly scrambled. The 70s film adaptation of The Emigrants did star Max von Sydow and Liv Ullman, which is very Bergmanesque of it, but the director of that film and its sequel was Jan Troell, who also directed Here Is Your Life and others. Vilhelm Moberg wrote the original novels.