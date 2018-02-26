Wot I Think: Stellaris – Apocalypse

I’ve made a lot of galaxies and star empires this last week, and I’ve thrown most of them in the bin. The Stellaris 2.0 update and the accompanying Apocalypse DLC have blown this 4X game to bits, along with my fleets as I’ve tried to wrap my head around the almost-new game built out of its chunks. Though I’ve racked up hundreds of hours of galactic conquest over the last couple of years, I’ve had to start fresh and figure out how to run a stellar empire all over again.
The xenophobic Imperium of Earth fell behind the rest of the galaxy and quickly found itself boxed in, the possessive but friendly Automata Matrix got squished in a war between Federations, and the slavers of the Saarlan Ravagers just weren’t fun to play because they’re dicks. I should be a bit frustrated, but instead I’m hooked again. The DLC isn’t essential, but the free update completely revitalises Stellaris, and it takes big risks to do it.
One of Stellaris’ original selling points was that it presented a world liberally sprinkled with just about every sci-fi trope and technology imaginable. It’s a multiverse of ideas, including everything from Xenomorphs to ringworlds, which is great from a roleplaying perspective, and that’s usually how I approach Stellaris. It’s a strategy game, sure, but I’m less interested in winning than I am in telling the story of whatever species I’ve created. On that level it works marvelously but it can be bewildering when you’re just trying to figure out how to make an effective fleet, or when you want to plan a war that won’t leave you with a single planet to sit on to contemplate your mistakes.
Stellaris 2.0 scales back one of the earliest and most important choices you’ll make all game: your FTL method. Old Stellaris featured a trinity of FTL types, each dramatically changing – at least until the mid-game – how ships moved and empires expanded. Warp was the simplest, letting your ships travel in any direction, but not quickly. Wormholes made point-to-point travel possible, but only by constructing gateways that could be blown up by enemy fleets. Rounding them off was hyperlane technology, which let fleets travel quickly from system to system, but only down predetermined routes. Now everyone starts by using hyperlanes.
It’s bold. It’s driven fans of warp and wormholes to leave seething condemnations on Steam, predictably, but I’ll confess that I also felt a slight twinge of discontentment when I discovered someone was taking something away from me. The gall! That’s not quite the case, however. Wormholes are still dotted around the map, they’re just static, and you can make a galaxy with such a dense web of hyperlanes that it will seem like you’re using warp. Between the game settings and the tech tree, none of the diversity has been lost.
Here’s the rub: hyperlanes make wars better. When you know where enemy fleets could come from, because you can see the hyperlanes that connect the galaxy, you can prepare defences, station ships and build gargantuan floating citadels in strategic locations and chokepoints, knowing they’ll actually do some good.
Hyperlanes also make expansion more methodical, more like a puzzle. You’re not just trying to gobble up the largest, most habitable planets or the systems with the most resources, you’ve got to pick defensible locations and exploit the web to cut off enemies from the worlds and resources they need. With the old border system, it could be really hard to tell how your border would expand as outposts were built and the empire grew. It was all very muddy and arbitrary and lead to empires swallowing up planets that they didn’t even want. The starbase system clears most of that up.
Starbases are sort of all-purpose floating space stations. They can be massive weapons platforms, commercial centres, shipyards – their modular design means that they can be tailored for each system they operate inside. They also denote system ownership. Plonk down a starbase and you’ve got yourself a system, ready to be mined or colonised. You can have limitless outposts like these, but there are restrictions on how many you can upgrade and start customising. This means you can expand all you want, but you might not be able to keep your new sector for long if an armada comes calling.
If you’ve seen any developer diaries or interviews with game director Martin Anward, you’ll have heard the term “galactic terrain” a lot. My ears perked up every time he mentioned it because it’s what I consider one of the biggest obstacles in creating proper tactical battles. Space 4X games are at a distinct disadvantage when it comes to battlefields when compared to their land-bound cousins. Worlds have mountains and oceans and all these tactically rich and interesting places. Space is gassy. The abyss between stars remains a void in 2.0, but the star systems themselves now have an impact on fights. Duke it out in a system where there’s a pulsar, for instance, and every ship’s shields will be rendered useless.
So many of my first failed attempts were down to entirely forgetting about galactic terrain and sending my fleets into battles where they’d end up squashed in seconds, shields vanishing the moment they arrived near a pulsar. Shaking the monitor and yelling at the ceiling yielded no answers, but clicking on the star did. When I came across a pulsar again, I made a fleet of armoured ships that weren’t reliant on shields and turned it into a stronghold.
The hyperlanes and galactic terrain also make putting together multiple fleets with various specialisations a very good idea. There are fleet size limits now to encourage this too. They can be overcome through research, but the game tries to teach you not to put all your eggs in one basket early on.
With more fleets flitting about, wars feel larger even though the same number of ships might be involved, and they’re certainly more complex. The AI seems more capable of handling multiple fronts and enemies, and they have no problem picking the right time to split up or regroup. Despite my low success rate so far, however, I never felt like I wasn’t able to manage the wars I found myself embroiled in.
Babysitting all these extra fleets is made a little less daunting by the one-stop-shop fleet manager. From there, you can assign admirals, review orders, reinforce fleets, build new ships… I don’t even want to remember my life without it. I once lost an actual yacht, in the real world, so as you can imagine, it’s not a stretch for me to lose a few pretend ships.
The new claim mechanic – which should be pretty familiar to any of you Paradoxian grand strategy lot – means that players and AI have to spend influence targeting specific star systems before they go to war, so that does mean you can generally predict where the enemy is going to strike. And they can’t really strike out of the blue. Instead of ultra-flexible wargoals that let them go to war for whatever reason they feel like, empires now need an excuse to fight. Oh yeah baby, it’s casus belli time.
If you’re playing a Barbaric Despoiler – think Firefly’s uncouth Reavers – then you can use the despoilation casus belli to plunder other empires, while Fanatical Purifiers –galactic exterminators, essentially – get a purification casus belli on every neighbouring empire. A casus belli gives you one or more wargoals, and ultimately these determine the focus of the conflict. So you’re not just trying to gobble up territory; you might be trying to stop your enemy from making a Colossus, or you might just fancy some extra slaves in the palace.
All these improvements to war and expansion do highlight what a pain in the arse it is to work with the AI. While there are plenty of diplomatic ways to engage with other empires, like working together on research treaties that require no actual interaction beyond sending a message, and there are still alliances and Federations, the AI is a terrible friend. I wonder if they’re too obsessed with their wargoals, because they certainly don’t want to help their human buddy. There’s nothing worse than watching as a 100,000-strength stack of ships is bearing down on you, and your pal, let’s call them the Tranquil Kithri Commonwealth, just sits there with more fleets than you can count and does nothing at all. I have all these new strategic options, and not one of them involves cooperation.
That I’m so far into this WIT and I haven’t mentioned a single paid feature from the DLC itself is probably quite telling, though I wouldn’t read into it too much. Apocalypse is a good addition to Stellaris, it just isn’t game-changing in the way that the free, 2.0 improvements are. It’s where all the cool and flashy stuff is kept, but it’s nothing I couldn’t live without.
However! You can build a Death Star, and that is definitely a lot of fun. Colossus class ships are ‘planet-killers’, but they’ve got a bad rap. Sure, some of them obliterate entire worlds, leaving their shards to the miners, but others can indoctrinate everyone on a planet or transform them all into cyborgs against their will, so it’s not all bad. It’s a very egalitarian approach to horrific weapons – there’s one for every type of megalomaniac.
Like the Titans, huge capital ships capable of wielding the new weapons, the Colossus vessels are end-game toys, and unless you’re playing a space arsehole, you might not get much use out of them even then. They’re empowering and such a big part of sci-fi that they fit right in, and gosh is it great to finally be able to assimilate whole worlds as my wholly original race of cyborgs, the Schmorg. But these additions alone can’t support a £15 expansion.
That’s where the Marauders come in, or at least where they should, but out of all Apocalypse’s additions they’ve left me the most lukewarm. Marauders are nomadic pirates who split their time between raiding colonies and fighting for the highest bidder. They’re meant to be a persistent threat that can turn into an end-game crisis if they band together, but they’re more like dudes on Twitter who threaten to beat you up and then you never hear from them again. They’ve appeared in every game I’ve played, but I’d be hard pressed to tell you what they did.
It’s a problem that Stellaris seems to have had since launch but that I’ve only really encountered now. I remember when we chatted about it on Three Moves Ahead (sorry, shameless plug) and I kept regaling Rowan Kaiser with all these wonderful stories of synthetic revolutions and gene wars, and he’d just sigh and tell me he’d seen almost none of that. There’s an element of luck involved in how fun and unpredictable your game will be, but experience tells me that there’s usually something diverting or exciting about to kick off. In the case of the Marauders, though, they seem more content to let the rest of the galaxy serve up compelling stories and huge battles, without necessarily involving themselves at all.
Still, I’d take Apocalypse with or without the Marauders, but either way it’s overshadowed by the 2.0 update. I have no idea how much more time or investment it takes to make something like Apocalypse compared to one of the story packs like Synthetic Dawn, but their impact on the game is about the same, even though Apocalypse is double the price.
The disparity between the free update and the DLC is even more pronounced than it was in Utopia, what with 2.0 representing such a massive overhaul of Stellaris’ foundations, and it’s even taken the Ascendency Perks from Utopia and made them free too. Paradox’s logic is that core systems, stuff that will inevitably be expanded on and tweaked, need to be free or the studio would have to support multiple, very different versions of the game. It’s sensible, generous even, but it’s also perfectly reasonable to be more hesitant about investing in DLC when that happens.
Stellaris has always been a bit better at the roleplaying, fantasy overlord stuff than the raw strategy and tactics side of things – which is a bit odd for a Paradox game – but with 2.0 it’s presenting a more balanced vision, where you can still play chill pacifist starfish who just want to be everyone’s friends, but when you do need to start kicking butts, war simply makes more sense and there are more ways to control it. And even if you manage to avoid conflict altogether (well done), the hyperlanes and starbases are a much more considered and deliberate way to plan and grow your empire.
There are going to be cries of ‘streamlining’ but, even if it wasn’t being used as a pejorative, it’s not quite accurate. I prefer ‘tidying up’. When you’re streamlining something, you’re cutting stuff away, smoothing out wrinkles and generally simplifying everything, but 2.0 doesn’t do that. Every part of Stellaris is still here; the pieces have just been rearranged, neatly.
I am a messy man. I’m absent-minded and cluttered. I’m probably one really bad month away from being a hoarder. But I’ve been trying to do a better job of pretending to be an adult, and keeping a structured and neat home is one of the ways I’ve randomly decided to do that. I must sound mad to functional human beings, but it’s been a revelation. My head’s clearer, I’m less stressed, I’m working more efficiently. That’s Stellaris 2.0. And boy am I glad nobody’s asking me to translate “like my newly tidy flat” into a number score
Stellaris 2.0 is a free update and it’s out now. Stellaris: Apocalypse is also out now on Steam and the Humble Store for £15.49/$19.99/€19.99.
26/02/2018 at 13:15 Haplo says:
Yeah, as you say, there is a bit of a luck element in how things like the Marauders play out.
In my first 2.0 game, I had two groups of marauders, one lot of which sat at the galactic rim behind my ally. They unified into a single terrible Khanate and unleashed absurd armies in every direction, carving chunks out of my ally and my rival, the Cyclogene Foundation. I cowered and built up a massive battlestation on my border with my ally, because… Yeah, my entire navy combined would kill maybe a tenth of the Great Khan’s fleets.
Then, just as the Great Khan was about to invade my ally’s capital- and only world- the Great Khan caught space flu and died.
The Khanate picked a new Khan and stayed unified, but their conquests ended and they kept to themselves to develop their ill-gotten gains.
Fast forward a hundred years. My rival- the Cyclogene Foundation- has gone from being slaving despots to ruthless but xenophilic democrats, and want into our Federation. The moment they become leader they decide we launch a war of ideology on the Khanate to make them more like us.
Not only does the war succeed easily- the Khanate’s past its prime- the moment the war is over, the new Khanate immediately requests entry into the Federation and is accepted, creating a large bloc of power across a third of the galaxy- a third that the Khanate probably would’ve conquered if not for the space flu.
In my second game, the marauders hurled insults at me, decided to raid me, had their raiding fleets intercepted by a third party and destroyed, at which point I sent my navies out to burn their homes to ash for their cheek. Not even a thing.
26/02/2018 at 14:00 Flavour Beans says:
I’d go a bit more into depth but I’m typing one-handed on my phone on the bus. First game, the Friendly Local Maurauder Store sat at a junction between 3 (4 if you step out a couple more systems) empire’s who were not too keen on each other, and the Marauders couldn’t send out raiders quickly enough to keep up with demand for their paid services.
Second game, multiplayer, the Marauders I had entirely surrounded, habitually hiring just to keep them friendly to me, united under the Khan about 110 years in, just as borders we’re settled and alliances and pecking order became clear. I instantly and happily capitulated. The Khan went clockwise and seized a handful of neutral-zone systems next to me, and then ate up about 80 percent of my newest ally, who then surrendered. One of the friends I was playing with was next in line and conceded before anything was lost. The Khan doubled back anticlockwise and took about half of one of my rivals, and ninety percent of another, with me gleefully swooping in like a vulture and grabbing what I could. As the Khanate started to push into another Ally’s turf, who surrendered as well, the Khan was assassinated, and two rival generals formed crippled and scattered successor states. We last left the game with one successor getting devoured in three separate wars against former vassals, and the other barely holding on thanks to having the less desirable holdings and having forged a key alliance. Since surrendering to the Khanate means breaking all non-aggression pacts and defensive pacts, half the galaxy is in turmoil with new friendships and rivalries kicking off and borders being redrawn.
Knowing Paradox, I’m sure the behavior of the Marauders will get ironed out some more, as it seems they’re not quite working as intended yet, but my second game quickly taught me just how welcome the Khanate mechanic can be to shake things up when needed the most.
26/02/2018 at 13:18 Archonsod says:
The Marauders can be a bit of a pain at the minute – not only do they demand money with menaces, but if someone pays them to go duff up someone else they’ll happily raid and pillage everything on the way to their target too, which is bad news if your empire happens to be in the way.
I suspect the reason you’ve not seen them do much is due to one of the other effects of the changes – expansion has been heavily slowed down. This means the AI tends not to spread quite so rapidly, nor does it glob up as much. On the plus side it means you’re still dealing with multiple empires going in to the end game rather than two or three giant globs; however it also means you’re unlikely to interact with anyone who isn’t an immediate neighbour for quite some time.
26/02/2018 at 13:29 Dewal says:
I like the way they handle updates & DLC. It’s clean and fair.
All the things to make the game better are in the free updates & the superfluous bits that are good but not game changing are in the DLCs.
So you could think “15€ just for these little things, meh” but in the end their paid DLC fund the free updates for everyone. One could think of the DLCs as bonus features for the supporters of the game.
I’m saying this because in the article it feels like you say “the DLC is overshadowed by the free upgrade” like it’s a bad thing. It’s actually pretty generous of them in the end and should be pointed out that way.
26/02/2018 at 13:32 Jaeja says:
Started my first proper 2.0 game near the galactic rim with a group of marauders just to rimward of me. The first hundred years or so of my nascent space empire’s history was spent trying to fight off the asshole slavers just counterclockwise while struggling to keep my economy balanced in the face of transiting marauder fleets burning down vital mining stations on their way to and from raids on various other empires (I was paying them to leave me alone, of course). Like so many of Stellaris’ “special events”, it seems like its impactfulness varies wildly from game to game (which is not a bad thing IMO – variety is the spice of replayability).
26/02/2018 at 13:32 Eraysor says:
I’ve played this game for over 100 hours already. My first 2 games of Stellaris 2.0 have both ended with early game losses to the AI. Maybe I’m just playing it wrong or I’ve been unlucky but it certainly seems a lot smarter!
26/02/2018 at 13:45 Drib says:
The amount of stuff that changed with 2.0 is completely batshit crazy. It’s like a whole new game!
One I’m having a lot of fun with. Expansion is faster and more dynamic now, you can build up a fleet in no time with a shipyard-specced starbase, and you can decommission them, change them around, and fast-retool your economy too.
I don’t care too much about Raiders, though I did have one rather cataclysmic mongol horde situation once. The colossus ships are more just for fun I think than practicality.
But man, they sure did shake things up, and I’m having tons of fun with it.
26/02/2018 at 13:53 Phantom_Renegade says:
It’s insane to me that Stellaris has changed and improved so much and yet RPS still has the shittiest log-in system this side of Dial-up modems.
I dislike the new lack of flexibility when it comes to wargoals, but have they been fixed so that they now actually work? As in, is the AI now a bit more reasonable about them?
26/02/2018 at 14:07 Flavour Beans says:
The AI needs a wargoal to go to war with you. The most low-reward wargoal requires a rivalry (and you can only rival direct neighbors now). Beyond that, they either need claims on you (and the game alerts you to claims being made) or to demand you become their vassal or protectorate (your refusal gives them the war goal to force you). There are a couple edge cases, like the despoilers or purifiers mentioned in the article, but for the most part, you always know who can and can’t go to war with you in advance. It’s a lot more predictable.
26/02/2018 at 14:20 ReverendPhoenix says:
Is it just me or does it seem like they are drawing a lot of inspiration from Sins of a Solar Empire with this update? The galactic terrain, Titans, and even the way marauders either free roam or go after the highest bounty. Not that I’m complaining, we could all use more Sins in our life.
26/02/2018 at 14:41 Harlander says:
Yeah, previously they were drawing a lot of inspiration from Distant Worlds, and I’d drawn the same conclusion about that case as you have about this.
(Too bad they didn’t lift the “civilian spacecraft are represented in the system” bit, even though it didn’t really work too well in DW, it’s still cool)
26/02/2018 at 15:41 Sakkura says:
Galactic terrain is not new. Only a few related things like the new starbase building that harvests energy from nebulas.
26/02/2018 at 14:50 anHorse says:
My review: “They named the update after Cherryh 10/10!”
I am good at journalism
26/02/2018 at 14:55 Laurentius says:
2.0 patch changes seem cool but what Stellaris really needs for me it is addition of plethroa of events like Horizon Signal. Events that would ultimately shake things up for you or other empires involved. Events that would split and shake up the stalemate Stellaris game too often sunk into. I know that added scripted events is no for a Paradox these days as they seem to balanc their game around mp but sp suffers as all these unscripted events like war in heaven ec, most of the time are big disappointments.
26/02/2018 at 14:56 Greg Wild says:
I’ve been enjoying the update, but I do feel like most of the apocalypse content (much like the Megastructures) take way too long before you hit it. I’ve spent the past couple of hundred years in game on 3x speed, and I’ve only just started getting anywhere near the tech & perks needed. Feels like it should be more like mid-game content than end-game.
26/02/2018 at 15:16 DEspresso says:
I only play Star Trek New Horizons on Stellaris so the FTL changes are mostly invisible to me, yet..
Am I the only one getting miffed about the taking away of features? One has to wonder what would happen in any other industry if producers did that unnecessarily. ( See also: Your Car is not allowed to drive in cities anymore)
It is quite flabbergasting to me that neither consumer nor legislatorial protests have been raised. Especially since it’s not the first time Paradox has taken this measure, at least the didn’t hide the removed feature behind DLC this time..
26/02/2018 at 15:43 Sakkura says:
They didn’t take them away unnecessarily, they very clearly explained why removing the different FTL methods was necessary, and this very article explains why it improves the game.
26/02/2018 at 15:22 Shadow says:
Has 2.0 reinforced the mid-game in some way? So far Stellaris has lost me half-way through two otherwise dedicated playthroughs.
Once the initial round of exploration and settlement is done, there’s not much to do other than slowly researching and developing your colonies, and getting into random wars. The game just loses its way for me past the early game, and they keep adding stuff to the late game, and mini stories and such that don’t seem to reasonably fill the gigantic crater Stellaris has in the middle.
26/02/2018 at 15:23 biggergun says:
War exhaustion is completely broken atm making large-scale offensive wars all but impossible, upkeep for everything is prohibitively large, and the game is full of irreversible fail states you have no control over (autospawns, food crisis, etc). I agree that the game needed change and challenge, but challenge and micro busywork are two very different things.
The outrage on Steam is NOT only about FTL methods like the review states.
26/02/2018 at 15:36 MiniMatt says:
First play in a bare-bones-no-DLC 2.0 galaxy, and it’s a lot better than I remember (stopped playing a few months after launch).
Agree with the review, geography is what makes these games interesting and if you have to fudge it a bit to force space-geography then so be it.
Toying with picking up Utopia on sale, Armageddon is a bit rich for my circumstances at present.