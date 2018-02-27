40k board game adaptation The Horus Heresy: Betrayal At Calth stomps into early access FOR THE EMPEROR

It’s been yonks since Rab Florence shared his thoughts on the original board game version of The Horus Heresy: Betrayal At Calth, although judging by his enthusiastic after-action report it can be a quite thrilling experience. As Games Workshop is wont to do these days, they’ve licensed out the rights to the PC adaptation to a lesser-known studio. Enter small VR outfit Steel Wool Studios.
Rather than attempt to replicate the tabletop experience directly, Betrayal At Calth hopes to make the experience a little more memorable by putting the player’s viewpoint on the ground with the troops in traditional FPS format, or in VR, if the tech-priests have blessed you with vision beyond the Ocular Rift, and the silly future-goggles to go with it.
Delayed a little from its initial planned release date, The Horus Heresy: Betrayal At Calth has finally rolled out onto Steam. Supporting regular play and VR mode equally, it puts players in the neo-gothic boots of a tech-priest trying to mobilize defenses against the big Space Marine rebellion that kicked off the 40k setting. Rather than try to run around on the front lines, you remotely view the burning city as you boss various Space Marine groups around to help face down the traitor forces working their way through the streets.
It’s still a turn-based board game, driven by dice, but the radical shift in perspective does give the game a distinct look. The current early access build includes multiplayer and the first of five story-mode acts, with the rest of the story content and a full skirmish vs AI mode planned to roll out in later updates. The developers estimate that they’ll need about six months in early access to get everything in line for the v1.0 launch.
While I’ve received an early access key, I sadly haven’t been able to play it, due to some incompatibility with my machine leading the game to crash without fail every time I attempt to begin the second scene of Act 1, although I’ll be sure to check back in on it once a few patches have rolled out. My main concern with the game is that the low-to-the-ground perspective will become a bit of a hassle to wrangle through larger combat encounters, although I would like to give this a spin once I have a proper VR headset.
The Horus Heresy is out now on Steam for a discounted £17.84/$22.49 for its first week, and has full native support for both Oculus Rift and HTC Vive headsets.
27/02/2018 at 19:54 wraithgr says:
I don’t get GW’s obsession with never having a direct-to-screen experience of any of its board games. At the very least the specialist games are niche enough where they might think that a PC experience might be the perfect advertisment for selling more of the physical game, but alas…
27/02/2018 at 20:06 GernauMorat says:
I would do terrible things for a proper Necromunda game on PC.
27/02/2018 at 20:33 blankname says:
Probably fear that it would cannibalize expensive miniature sales
27/02/2018 at 23:31 Imperialist says:
I would wager the reason being that direct adaptations are generally quite dull in the landscape of video gaming. Tabletop games require at least a couple hours, and a bit of imagination. Playing Talisman on the PC is a hollow experience compared to the board game…because its just not THAT interesting as a video game, and the real-life interactions are hard to do without.
There are pretty close adaptations, like Space Hulk. But games like Mordheim and Battlefleet Gothic differ from the source material in ways that makes them more fun to play.
27/02/2018 at 20:54 stonetoes says:
A PC Necromunda game is coming, from the Mordheim developers. All the latest info seems to be on their Facebook page: link to facebook.com
27/02/2018 at 21:04 NetharSpinos says:
Given my experiences with Mordheim, this doesn’t give me hope for Necromunda.
27/02/2018 at 21:13 stonetoes says:
Well I’ve just had a look at some of the links on their Facebook page and discovered this:
“The core game still resembles a Xcom-like turn-based tactical RPG with squad and character building, however turn actions are done far more conventionally with direct control of the characters with the limited action points per turn, with the action resembling that of a third-person shooter.”
Mordheim had it’s flaws but overall I enjoyed it. This sounds like Necromunda will be moving even further from the tabletop game. Sigh…
27/02/2018 at 22:14 Chaotic Entropy says:
It was kind of painful.
27/02/2018 at 21:18 NetharSpinos says:
40k trivia: Calth orbits a blue sun, making its surface uninhabitable; all of its infrastructure lies within vast caverns far from the reach of the sun’s deadly light.
Ignoring that slightly incongruous detail, I can’t say I’m too fussed about BaC. There’s a decent game waiting to be set in 30k yet, but it could be a while before we see it.
27/02/2018 at 23:38 Imperialist says:
Read the Horus Heresy novel “Know No Fear”. Betrayal at Calth takes place during the events surrounding that novel.
The sun wasnt always lethal to the surface of Calth, it was actually a model Imperial world with a thriving agriculture and verdant fields, as well as some majestic cities. The events of KNF lead up to Calth being a barren-surfaced planet, with the population living in the underground arcologies.