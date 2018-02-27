BattleTech stomping onto PC in April

The turn-based tactical MechWarrior-o-rama BattleTech will launch in April, publishers Paradox announced today. When in April? That’d be telling. But at some point. Our Adam called it “the mech game I’ve always wanted” when he played a preview version almost a year ago, so it’s nice we’ll soon get to see what the robofuss is about. We’ll have to mech up for lost time. Mech. MECH. MAKE. On the subject of explaining things, a new video series has started with some Harebrained Schemes fellas (including BattleTech co-creator Jordan Weisman) explaining a bit about how the game works:
BattleTech will have a campaign mode along with multiplayer battle action and AI bot-bashing skirmishes. Edwin Evans-Thirlwell had a go on the campaign mode in November and came away saying:
“If, like me, you’re mostly familiar with the Battletech universe care of the MechWarrior spin-off games, you may be shocked by the sheer amount of ground there is to cover. This is a vast and engagingly ramshackle fiction, encompassing over a hundred spin-off novels and dozens of tabletop and computer games, all of it funnelled into the mournful spectacle of massive, ancient, rickety robots laying each other out for the count. I’m not sure the new game’s campaign options can match the volatility and variety of XCOM or the later Total Wars, but the battling continues to be excellent, and while I’ve picked over the spoils of imploding empires in many games, this is among the few that really explores the premise at the level of systems and tactics.”
BattleTech is coming to Windows and Mac via Steam, priced at £35/€40/$40.
27/02/2018 at 20:37 Cloak says:
Looks mediocre, trying to hard to hype, and over priced.
27/02/2018 at 20:44 DeFrank says:
in theory i should be pumped for this, but after watching a bunch of gameplay it just looks so slow and dry i dunno anymore.
27/02/2018 at 21:16 Adunakhor says:
I played over 100 hrs in the Backer Beta on skirmish single play alone…and I generally dislike turn based games. This one is neither slow nor dry. This HBS video should give you a better Impression how the flow of the game works:
27/02/2018 at 23:26 aepervius says:
This video sold me on the game far more than the official trailer linked in the rps article…
27/02/2018 at 23:51 Solrax says:
Thanks for that link! This looks fantastic. Definitely going to watch this closely.
28/02/2018 at 01:40 Someoldguy says:
That looked cool. Fingers crossed it’s a winner.
27/02/2018 at 21:31 Neurotic says:
Speaking as someone who loved FASA’s boxed tabletop Battletech series back in the late ’80s, does this game feature any of the FASA mechs? I ask because I haven’t really paid much attention to Mechwarrior Online because in my limited understanding of it, they’re using some new/other/own designs. And I really crave the old Battlemasters and Warhammers, etc.
27/02/2018 at 22:02 Adunakhor says:
Because of the HG lawsuit out of the Unseen the Marauder and Warhammer are not in for release (Catapult K2 & Black Knight are in though). Other than that there are a LOT of IS mechs in for release (30 something). The HBS forum is moving right now, so I cant provide a proper link to the official mech list. Just check the Paradox Battletech forum in a few hours.
27/02/2018 at 22:32 Phasma Felis says:
You’re mistaken about MechWarrior Online; most of the mechs there are straight out of FASA’s very first mech book, Technical Readout 3025. You may be thinking specifically of the 14 mechs included in most of the early BattleTech boxed sets:
Locust, Stinger, Wasp, Phoenix Hawk, Griffin, Shadow Hawk, Wolverine, Rifleman, Crusader, Thunderbolt, Archer, Warhammer, Marauder, BattleMaster
Those have somewhat different looks in MWO, because FASA had licensed them all from a Japanese company, but then got sued by Harmony Gold which had licensed them separately and it was a clusterfuck.
27/02/2018 at 21:51 NetharSpinos says:
Looks delicious, can’t wait for it to be released. The detail of mechs being affected by recoil seems exaggerated though, especially when launching missiles.
27/02/2018 at 22:05 KillahMate says:
I couldn’t afford to kickstart this when it was going, but it stayed on my radar. Fingers very much crossed it works out.
27/02/2018 at 23:03 Splyce says:
I absolutely loved the MechCommander games back in the day. BattleTech Canon is really interesting, and the RTS take on mech combat was nicely refreshing. If this is as good as MC2, it would be a hell of a thing. HBS did a great job with the Shadowrun material in all three iterations, so I trust they’ll do the same with the story telling here.
27/02/2018 at 23:27 DanMan says:
They’re only “giant” war machines, if there are also non-giant things in it. It doesn’t actually matter how big they are, if all of it is at the same scale.
So all I hear is: we built something like XCOM.
27/02/2018 at 23:53 Dogahn says:
I saw vehicles in earlier demonstrations. Weisman has been doing games long enough to know about scaling. Pure mech on mech (Solaris arenas) even got shelved to focus on the campaign.
It should be noted that I backed this when announced. I was impressed by what they learned from doing shadowrun & felt they finally could do a good digital board game.
28/02/2018 at 00:59 wwarnick says:
