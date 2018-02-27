Capital Wasteland looks a lot like Fallout 3 in Fallout 4

Last time we looked at Capital Wasteland, the Fallout 4 mod unofficially recreating Fallout 3 inside the newer game, the team behind it were showing off a montage of environments. That’s nice and all, but it’s a stage many remake mods for many games have reached before fizzling out. Now they’re showing: no, look, we really are doing it. A new gameplay video shows a 12-minute chunk of Fallout 3’s main quest with NPCs, action, dialogue, scripted events, quest progression, and other things that make the game tick. It does indeed look a lot like Fallout 3 inside Fallout 4. Observe:
You know, I had thought “But Fallout 3 basically looks like this” then I checked and no, no it does not. Memories, pressed between the pages of my mind. While FO3’s sickly green tinge is gone, by the way, the team have talked about “experimenting with” Fallout 4’s weather options to still instil a grime tone.
The latest dev blog post, from earlier this month, gives an update on progress.
“At least 40% of the wasteland has been painstakingly recreated by the team,” they say. “The scripting team has finished some key quests from Fallout 3 as well including The Wasteland Survival Guide and Following In His Footsteps.” The latter is what we see in this video.
The mod team, named Road To Liberty, are also using this video to drum up interest on a recruitment drive.
“If you’re a 3D or 2D artist with experience in Autodesk Software (other programs accepted),” they say, “take a moment and think about joining the Road To Liberty Team to help blaze through this Fallout 3 remake faster!”
Speaking of remake mods, the Fallout 4: New Vegas modfolk have posted a few blog posts with progress updates and thoughts on reworking bits (they want to change weapon upgrades system). That mod is a lot earlier in development than Capital Wasteland, mind, having only officially started in August.
27/02/2018 at 12:07 dangermouse76 says:
If they could build in a fov slider or increase the default a little that would be great. It’s pretty easy to change but a built in option would be a bonus.
Good luck to them on getting to the end.
27/02/2018 at 12:52 TechnicalBen says:
Why? Graphics is not the limiting factor of the older or newer games. It’s gameplay. :/
27/02/2018 at 13:07 ReverendPhoenix says:
Usually I’m all for remakes but I agree, why remake Fallout 3? The visual fidelity jump does not seem worth the time investment. If you are remaking the models from scratch anyway why not remake the original Fallout or Fallout 2, something we have not seen in full 3D before? Even New Vegas would have been a better choice as it is a more refined and focused version of 3 to begin with. Its just such an odd choice.
27/02/2018 at 13:08 Vitz says:
The gameplay in Fallout 4 is much, MUCH better than Fallout 3/New Vegas. VATS felt like a necessity in those games due to how crappy the gunplay felt. I don’t even use it in Fallout 4 because it hardly gives you an advantage.
So that’s why. Also, it’s kind of become tradition for Bethesda games to be remade in their newer engines.
Also @ReverendPhoenix: New Vegas is getting a remake as well, made by a different team.
27/02/2018 at 13:23 napoleonic says:
VATS doesn’t get used much in FO4 because they massively nerfed it to turn the game into a dumb shooter. “Gunplay feel” should have no place in an RPG.
27/02/2018 at 14:11 dangermouse76 says:
That’s an interesting point of view. I thought VATS was pretty powerful and stopped actively using it – in non specific build playthroughs – to give me a challenge.
Deliverer plus all the VATS and critical bonuses, along with the full upgrade of the gun made it a potent weapon. Once you had the Gauss rifle plus and strong VATS build a sense of challenge almost dissapeared unless placed self imposed limits on yourself – which is a legit way to approach the game of course.
If anything I thought VATS “dumbed” the game down. Saying that a pure VATS play through is still really good fun, just makes the game very easy quite quickly.
27/02/2018 at 14:26 Asurmen says:
Sorry, why does “gunplay feel” have no place in an RPG? Unless you’re one of those “RPG = stats/abstraction” sorts of people which is daft.
27/02/2018 at 15:39 HiroTheProtagonist says:
>“RPG = stats/abstraction” sorts of people which is daft.
Without stats/abstraction all you’re left with is a barebones dungeon crawl with gameplay that’s generally worse than the other genres it’s aping. Fallout 4 did away with almost all the complexity of New Vegas to allow for smoother gunplay, but it still feels worse than most pure FPS titles without compensating for the lack of RPG elements inherent to the series. I will admit that 3 was a bit clunky, but New Vegas managed to fix up the iron sight system to the point that you could reliably play without VATS and without sacrificing the RPG abstraction bits.
tldr; Fallout 4 sacrificed the RPG portion of the game to chase FPS fans and ended up worse off for it.
27/02/2018 at 16:19 Asurmen says:
Which is fine, but not the point I’m making which isn’t specifically about FO4.
27/02/2018 at 14:03 Love Albatross says:
“Also, it’s kind of become tradition for Bethesda games to be remade in their newer engines.”
Well, kind of. It’s a tradition for it to be attempted, but no one has managed to finish anything yet.
27/02/2018 at 13:50 JakeOfRavenclaw says:
1. As Vitz mentioned, Fallout 4 is a pretty significant upgrade from 3 in terms of gameplay, but also,
2. Fallout 4 is a *massive* upgrade on 3 in terms of visuals, and if I’m gonna be spending dozens of hours running around some virtual world, I’d rather it be an attractive one, but also,
3. Attempting to remake the second-most recent installment of a Bethesda franchise within the engine of the most recent installment is a tradition that will probably continue for as long as the studio exists, regardless of advisability.
27/02/2018 at 15:43 PancakeWizard says:
With respect, I think NEITHER are the factor. All it would take is for Bethesda to fix Fallout 3 so it works decently on post-Windows XP PCs, add some more graphics scaling options for modern hardware and integrate the DLC in a proper way instead of pop-up quest markers when you exit Vault 101. That’s literally all it would take to get me to play it again. Fallout 3 was a little disappointing in many aspects considering the old games, but it was still a million times better than Fallout 4. I’d love to go back to exploring the Capital Wasteland (It was more than a little influenced by the STALKER games for sure, which is what I think keeps pulling me back towards it).
27/02/2018 at 13:52 Drib says:
I’m still expecting that they’ll get this like 90% done and then Zenimax will wake up, roll over, and squash them.
Because I’m a pessimistic jerk, I guess.
27/02/2018 at 16:34 pookie101 says:
Unless they are directly getting permission to make it they are still pirating the audio from FO3 for their project.
Something Companies tend to spank people for and not in a fun way
27/02/2018 at 16:13 Biggus_Dikkus says:
ok then
27/02/2018 at 16:55 Dominic Tarason says:
Y’know what? I’d love to see a Terminator: Future Shock/Skynet remake done in the Fallout 4 engine. It’d be perfect for it, too! Hell, half the post-apocalyptic prefabs could be recycled. Just need to scrub the retro-future aesthetic.
27/02/2018 at 16:58 criskywalker says:
As much as I loved Fallout 3 back then I’m not sure I would enjoy playing it again, although the better graphics could convince me.