Capital Wasteland looks a lot like Fallout 3 in Fallout 4

Last time we looked at Capital Wasteland, the Fallout 4 mod unofficially recreating Fallout 3 inside the newer game, the team behind it were showing off a montage of environments. That’s nice and all, but it’s a stage many remake mods for many games have reached before fizzling out. Now they’re showing: no, look, we really are doing it. A new gameplay video shows a 12-minute chunk of Fallout 3’s main quest with NPCs, action, dialogue, scripted events, quest progression, and other things that make the game tick. It does indeed look a lot like Fallout 3 inside Fallout 4. Observe:

You know, I had thought “But Fallout 3 basically looks like this” then I checked and no, no it does not. Memories, pressed between the pages of my mind. While FO3’s sickly green tinge is gone, by the way, the team have talked about “experimenting with” Fallout 4’s weather options to still instil a grime tone.

The latest dev blog post, from earlier this month, gives an update on progress.

“At least 40% of the wasteland has been painstakingly recreated by the team,” they say. “The scripting team has finished some key quests from Fallout 3 as well including The Wasteland Survival Guide and Following In His Footsteps.” The latter is what we see in this video.

The mod team, named Road To Liberty, are also using this video to drum up interest on a recruitment drive.

“If you’re a 3D or 2D artist with experience in Autodesk Software (other programs accepted),” they say, “take a moment and think about joining the Road To Liberty Team to help blaze through this Fallout 3 remake faster!”

Speaking of remake mods, the Fallout 4: New Vegas modfolk have posted a few blog posts with progress updates and thoughts on reworking bits (they want to change weapon upgrades system). That mod is a lot earlier in development than Capital Wasteland, mind, having only officially started in August.