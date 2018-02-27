Wot I Think: Into The Breach

Look not to what high-speed, turn-based, sci-fi strategy wonder Into The Breach shares with its timeless predecessor FTL: Faster Than Light, but instead to how aggressively different it is. Though they share a soul of permadeath and moment-to-moment dilemmas, entire limbs have been lopped off and casually thrown aside, teeth and hair uprooted and plugged back in at strange new angles, eyeballs moved to places that were never designed to have eyeballs. Not in merely superficial ways either. It has moved from space-bound chaos to ground-based decisions, from spaceship crew management to mech vs horror-bug warfare, even from real-time to turn-based combat.
Yet the really startling change is that, unlike FTL, Into The Breach is rarely a game of chance, of random, cruel loss or sudden fortune, but instead is almost pathologically fair, even if it often doesn’t feel like it. There is no calamity here that cannot be traced back to your own actions. In other words, you’ve only got yourself to blame for the total wipeout of humanity. But this particular end of the world is a glorious one, and one I will happily keep experiencing for years to come.
The setup: Earth is dead, basically. Big ol’ space-bugs killed almost everyone years ago. But it’s not too late to change that. Survivors from the future develop a double-whammy of time-travel tech and giant mechs, enabling them to journey back to the days before total destruction and seek to prevent the bugs from wiping out the last of humanity.
In practice, that’s a great conceit that has very little bearing on proceedings, outside of choosing which one of your mech pilots you can carry over to your next attempt at saving the world. You’ve got a team of hot-shot soldiers and you need to make ’em go splat the aliens – it’s a familiar theme, obviously sipping from an XCOM vein, but giving it a bit of a Japanese monster movie or Pacific Rim remix, thanks to a choice of scale that casts the goodies and baddies alike as beings the size of nearby skyscrapers.
And, crucially, those skyscrapers must be protected, for within them live the last dregs of humanity in this timeline. Simply slaying every bug that spawns on the map would be relatively straightforward, but preventing them from levelling a clutch of buildings in the process is where the real challenge lies. If too many buildings fall across the course of a campaign, so too does Earth. Meeting certain in-mission objectives can replenish losses, but the balancing act is so delicate that one bad turn can erase all gains – and more.
This is all presented as a small-headcount strategy game that’s leaner than Mo Farah on a gluten-free diet. Anything that does not specifically and immediately play into where you’re going to move your three units and what you’re going to make them punch, shoot or shove has been excised. An entire campaign takes about as long as a single mid-game XCOM mission if you’re lucky (and a lot less if you aren’t), while a freshly-brewed pot of tea will still be steaming hot after a single battle.
Yet this is not because everything happens at speed – in fact, every mission, hell, every action in every turn of every mission feels momentous, with every action and reaction entirely transparent. It’s just that Into The Breach has aggressively removed all distractions.
You don’t control buildings or support units, just a squad of three very different mechs that attack with chess-like specificity. Mission briefings and debrief are never more than a couple of lines of instant text either side of a mission. Optional objectives never divert you from primary objectives, but instead ask you to fold in an extra element of risk as you pursue them. The entirety of every map is visible from the first turn and the length of it can be crossed in two turns. Skill and equipment unlocks, meanwhile, do play an occasional part, but they’re infrequent and subtle enough to never steal focus from the core objective – to win (or, at least, don’t die).
There’s an argument to be made – a very superficial argument – that Into The Breach is effectively always the same, that it has too few moving parts, that random map layouts can’t save each mission from being, at most, a palette-swap made up of the same few, recurring elements. I rifle through my folder of screenshots to illustrate this post, and without the context of the robots I cared about, the buildings I was terrified might collapse, the victory I was jubilant about pulling off against seemingly impossible odds, they all look meaninglessly interchangeable. Small maps, total unit counts that rarely reach double figures – a small and repetitive thing, surely.
And that’s the alluring genius of Into The Breach. It deftly flicks tiny switches that have huge effects upon a constant refrain of kill bugs > keep your mechs alive > don’t let civilian buildings be destroyed in the process.
The enemy whose attack can span the length of map, rather than the norm of an adjacent tile.
The weapon upgrade that fires a shot from both the front of rear of your mech and which, if forgotten about, will inadvertently level a key structure.
The tidal waves, earthquakes and airstrikes which remove whole tiles from the map come the turn’s end.
The tiles that burn, the tiles that poison, the titles that drown.
The sub-objective that yields greater rewards if you keep a particular lethal bug alive for the duration (which means shunting it away from buildings, diverting your resources away from killing other enemies).
And on and on, these dozens of different possibilities assembling into hundreds or thousands of different combinations, which your brain surprisingly quickly learns to recognise on sight. It also quickly learns that any calamity is its own fault. Unlike FTL, there are no events that coldly swipe away a crew member or drain a resource. If one of your three pilots dies, or if a civilian building is knocked down, or if too many civilian buildings are knocked down, thus triggering the end of a campaign, you always know exactly why.
Yes, sometimes it can feel as though you’ve been placed in an unwinnable situation – those turns that start with all three of your mechs frozen in place by bug-webbing, or with a building you cannot reach in the space of one turn targeted for destruction. A perfect turn is not always possible, but a match with only minimal losses is, and to that end one of Into The Breach’s masterstrokes is that it always shows you in advance what’s going to happen.
When you press End Turn, you do so knowing exactly what’s going to get hurt. Your mechs move first and attack second during their turn, XCOM-style, but aliens always attack first and move second. It’s the simplest-sounding twist on paper, but with a dramatic effect in practice. When you end your turn, every mech or building that you were not able to remove from harm’s way – either by killing or moving the enemy that targeted it – will take damage.
You know, full well, when you press that ‘end turn’ button what you have failed to achieve, what you have bungled or, less commonly, how gloriously you’ve managed the situation. There is a growing choice of mechs and mech abilities as you hit certain achievements, but they are just that – a choice, not an upgrade. Decide which particular plates you want to spin, sure, but none of ’em will save you from having to spin in the first place.
Don’t get me wrong, I have sworn at this game so often and so viciously, I have felt betrayed by it, I have felt like a fool because of it. But, once the red mist evaporates, I always know exactly why I failed to save mankind. Which makes me determined that, next time, I will know exactly what to do, and I must do so immediately. Sometimes I’m right. Usually I’m not. I always know why.
There are those games whose technology or setpieces or storytelling I thrill to. Then there are the games where I marvel, most of all, at the elegance of the design, the remarkable precision at which so many interlocking gears are arranged, particularly in something as breezily-executed as Into The Breach. The Spelunkies, the Slay The Spires and, of course, the FTLs. Into The Breach effortlessly joins those ranks, instantly feeling ageless and ingenious, a collecting of long-known designs honed to a glorious sheen.
I am sorely tempted to reach for the word ‘perfect’, and it’s only a slight ennui about the five visual level themes and the repeating incidental dialogue that holds me back from that. (Again, it treads softly-softly in terms of storytelling, but unseen civilians will hail your arrival or a neat bit of a bug-slaying, in charming lines clearly chosen from a very small pool. Then again, the idea is that you’re time-travelling back to do this again and again, which sort of covers that repetition). As it is, let’s just settle for ‘I cannot currently think of any reason why I would ever uninstall Into The Breach.’
27/02/2018 at 18:33 vahnn says:
These 12 hours before I get home to play are going to be the longest of my life.
27/02/2018 at 18:41 PancakeWizard says:
Interestingly, it sounds almost like they came up with a Chess-like board game (something timeless and simple to learn, but with a deep strategic layer), then put the mech/bug war thing on top as set-dressing.
I’ve got a copy of Push Fight on my shelf that the Penny Arcade guys made (got produced, didn’t invent) and this review is putting me in mind of that. Like you could just stick mechs and bugs in place of the wooden blocks and you’d get that same feeling of ingenious simplicity.
27/02/2018 at 22:41 April March says:
Interesting. Reminds me of Polaris, a board game which is alledgedly based on sumo. (Sorry for the video in Portuguese, it’s the only one I could find.)
28/02/2018 at 02:31 Hypocee says:
Seconding in passing that Push Fight’s both very relevant to ITB as a sort of photographic negative, and a surprising masterpiece. Blood running out your ears because you stand to lose on almost every turn if you overlook that one movement chain and the opponent doesn’t. I’m considering spending money to send a copy across the pond to SUSD.
In turn, if it’s like ITB and Push Fight I guess it’s time for me to check out Polaris.
27/02/2018 at 19:57 Michael Fogg says:
This kind of ‘deterministic’ approach to strategy reminds me of Invisible Inc. Almost the opposite philosophy to FTL, where everything depended on unseen dice rolls. Myself, I do like to estimate probabilities and make informed guesses in games. But no doubt this thing is ingeniously crafted.
27/02/2018 at 23:31 napoleonic says:
Interesting, I loved Invisible Inc. This is firmly on my wishlist.
27/02/2018 at 20:04 GernauMorat says:
My god this game is hard. Bloody excellent, but hard.
27/02/2018 at 20:07 Laurentius says:
Playing it, feels really good so far.
27/02/2018 at 20:47 indigochill says:
Something that I didn’t pick up from the review: how deep is the long-term progression across campaigns? There’s mention of new choices with achievements, but not how long it would take to reach them all. Since it sounds like they’re quite short, I worry that after a few campaigns I’d have seen everything there was to see. But perhaps I’m not adequately appreciating the chesslikeness of it.
27/02/2018 at 22:04 anHorse says:
It’s pretty easy to get the first few achievements and unlock one different squad of mechs. Then unless your unlocked squad has easy achievements it’s quite a struggle to get any more without beating the game (I’ve only got the second island boss once).
I actually made a second in game profile just because it was quicker to try another squad that way than by trying to do the harder achievements on my first profile.
27/02/2018 at 22:26 wraithgr says:
Got home, installed it, loaded up the screen, soundtrack is great yay! Jump into the first mission and all I can hear is this annoying wind blowing. WHY IS THERE NO MUSIC IN THE STAGES :(
28/02/2018 at 00:57 wwarnick says:
I love the environment sound effects! Not for everybody, I guess. But I agree, another awesome soundtrack from Ben Prunty.
27/02/2018 at 22:57 thischarmingman says:
PSA: You get FTL for free if you buy from humble
27/02/2018 at 23:58 Waltorious says:
GOG also includes FTL for free when purchasing Into the Breach.
27/02/2018 at 23:54 Rituro says:
In true FTL fashion, everything seems hunky-dory until you reach that final boss fight. Ye gods, I was not ready. Oh, how I was not ready.
And only six hours until work is over and I can play it again, this time with my newly unlocked Zenith Squad (pictured above). Agree with everything in this review — ITB is the tiniest of shades away from perfection.
28/02/2018 at 01:40 falcon2001 says:
The final fight seems remarkably less insane than FTL at least the ones that I’ve done (2 islands only so far)
28/02/2018 at 00:09 Phasma Felis says:
This looks awesome and I still can’t get past how they call all controllable units “mechs” even when they’re tanks, cars, or–it looks like–turrets.
Maybe I can edit the text in the data files.
28/02/2018 at 01:10 Hypocee says:
Perhaps they all have limbs but some of them are shy.
28/02/2018 at 00:55 wewaejip says:
Just wondering — how does everyone think I’ll feel about Into The Breach if I wasn’t a big fan of FTL? I reinstalled FTL last night and still felt the same dull feeling I felt playing it before — I shoot, they shoot, nothing interesting seems to happen, then occasionally something interesting happens and I have to put out fires. (On that note, any suggestions for how I should play FTL differently to get the most out of it?)
28/02/2018 at 01:40 falcon2001 says:
FTL is very different than ITB; the biggest thing being that it’s hugely deterministic. It does feel similar in the…I dunno, the soul of it? But they’re very different games.
28/02/2018 at 01:45 Hypocee says:
The review opens with a little dissertation on how different ITB is from FTL as a game. Subset’s previous work matters in this context because FTL demonstrated their ability to wring depth from a very small number of moving parts, which is important for believing in a game where you move three things to do one thing per turn amid 64 tiles. In terms of peers, though, look not to FTL but to Advance Wars, Disgaea, Final Fantasy Tactics, Invisible Inc., to an extent Has-Been Heroes, Dynasty Tactics if you go back that far…enjoyed any of those?
As far as how to enjoy FTL – I mean, try to win? Without knowing more, I will note that the Kestrel, the starting ship, is a bit short on decisions for the first one or two of the eight sectors of a run. It’s not the easiest to win the game with – several other ships boom way harder – but it is the introductory ship precisely because surviving the first couple sectors with it is pretty trivial. It’s armed with by far the best all around weapon in the game, and one which is self-sufficient against enemies with zero or one shield. It’s sometimes optimal to spend a missile or run from a fight, but mostly at the start you can plug away and come out all right. The heart of the game appears when you both get some gear to try to synergise and synchronise, and the enemies toughen up enough that you need to optimize to survive.
So if you feel an obligation to give a five-year-old game more chances, maybe autofire through the first sector and start thinking three or four sectors in; watch for where you could line up your timings better or increase your chances to avoid damage, what gear you had last time and miss now. You could also hack your savegame to unlock other ships, in case it’s just the Kestrel that disagrees with you.
28/02/2018 at 04:17 Barts says:
Oh the irony: had been waiting for Into The Breach to come out for months, but now it is finally available, I am out on vacation with no computer to play it. Argh.
Bought it via mobile regardless. As a sort of payback for FTL that I got for pennies late to the party and because reviewers all over the world agree Into The Breach is brilliant.