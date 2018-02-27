Lost in time for decades, Chrono Trigger finally hits PC

Twenty-three years, eh? Some of you reading this are probably younger than that. Well, you whippersnappers had better sit up and pay attention, because a genuine, no-qualifiers-necessary JRPG classic just popped up on Steam, over two decades past its original Super Nintendo debut.
While others such as Square’s own I Am Setsuna have attempted to recapture its spark, there really is nothing quite like the original time-travelling classic Chrono Trigger. For the first time, us PC folk can experience it without having to go emulate old consoles, though perhaps not without some issues.
The good news is that this looks to be the largest, most feature-filled version of the game to date, taking the handful of anime cutscenes from the PlayStation edition, as well as a pair of optional new dungeons from the Nintendo DS version, one set during the prehistoric period and the other offering a random dungeon crawl that spans every time-period in the game.
The less good news is that this appears to be a port of the Android/iOS version of the game, with some worrying touchscreen-esque UI elements visible in the trailer. More scars seem to remain from the porting process, including slightly overly filtered textures and – if the trailer above is to be believed – some rough edges visible between sprite layers. Nothing that would undermine the game greatly, but it does make me wish that every retro update offered a pixels n’ all nearest neighbor filtering option.
Square have released a few wonky mobile ports of RPGs to PC before, including Final Fantasy 6 and Romancing Saga 2. Both of those had their own issues at launch, and while the former was partially fixed by modders, the latter was officially patched into a better state. If Chrono Trigger on PC is plagued by strange hybrid controls, I’d expect to see that patched up before too long, although the slightly off-kilter sprite filtering seems liable to stay as-is.
Port issues aside, for those who have never played Chrono Trigger before, it’s a perfect example of a JRPG for people who don’t normally enjoy JRPGs. There are no random encounters, the combat is fast but tactically satisfying, the cast are a likeable bunch of dorks designed by Dragon Ball creator Akira Toriyama, and there are a multitude of possible endings based on just how thoroughly you choose to complete the main story arc. It’s a tightly designed little thing that has aged far better than most of its contemporaries.
It’s not a sprawling, incomprehensibly huge adventure either, as nobody has the time for a 70+ hour epic anymore (he says, while planning on putting a few more hours into Final Fantasy XIV tonight). While the main story wraps up in 20-25 hours of consistently paced adventuring, if you want to see the best possible ending for your band of time-travelling weirdoes, you’ll have a few more hours of optional quests ahead of you, featuring some of the most memorable moments in the game.
Chrono Trigger is available now on Steam for £12/$15 right now.
27/02/2018 at 18:36 LilSassy says:
It’s still an awful mobile port.
27/02/2018 at 18:47 Squishydew says:
Just get an emulator instead of this bad mobile port, it’ll be a far better experience :/
27/02/2018 at 21:27 dontnormally says:
This is absolutely the best way to play these games. I prefer having infinite freeze/save states, whenever I want, instead of relying on the in-game saves.
28/02/2018 at 03:58 Halk says:
Sorry i’m new to emulators. What should i do as a n00b to play Chrono Trigger?
28/02/2018 at 04:28 Crafter says:
Google for + SNES emulator : there are nice options for all platforms
Obtain the Chrono Trigger rom (a rom is the content of the original cartridge)
Profit
Ideally I would push people to pay for great games .. but Square makes it hard to support them.
If you do a re-release of an old gem, please make sure to make the re-release better than what the abandonware scene already provides. And also leave the option to display the original graphics (or something close enough on our modern machines). Low budgets high scaling of old pixel art is generally pretty awful.
27/02/2018 at 18:47 grimdanfango says:
Sounds like a lot of money for something ZSNES did better over 10 years ago…
27/02/2018 at 20:54 Halk says:
Never speak of this old relic that hasn’t seen an update in 10 years despite doing a poor job. Let it die. There’s higan, which is an actual emulator, not a guesstimator like the other one.
27/02/2018 at 22:23 April March says:
And yet, I’m sure it’s doing a better job that this $15 official port.
27/02/2018 at 18:50 SaintAn says:
One more step closer to FFT WOTL on PC! Wonder how many steps are left until we get that masterpiece.
27/02/2018 at 18:54 abstrarie says:
To anyone who was thinking about buying this: DO NOT SUPPORT THIS HORRIBLE MOBILE PORT. Just emulate it. Seriously, Square has had 20 years to bring this to PC, and instead of doing it the right way, they push out a horrible mobile port with ugly menus, fonts, and compromised sprites. This is as half-assed as it gets and at a ridiculous price. They had more then enough time to give you the option to purchase this legally and have dropped the ball AGAIN. ZSNES is your friend for this one.
27/02/2018 at 19:33 Freud says:
It’s a shame FF IV and this are mobile ports. I suggest if you want to play it, buy this and then download and play it on emulator.
27/02/2018 at 19:36 GeoX says:
Buy it and reward them for this half-assed money grab? No thanks.
27/02/2018 at 19:37 Det. Bullock says:
I got the DS version last year (american edition because the EUR edition is stupidly expensive for some reason) and it seems to be largely the same with less mobile port issues, it even has the animated FMV cutscenes from the Playstation version judging by the quick try I gave it.
27/02/2018 at 20:45 GeoX says:
The DS version predates the iOS version; it’s basically a straight port of the original, and a rock-solid one at that. My only advice would be to skip the “bonus” content; it’s unbelievably boring and repetitive, and it leaves your characters severely overpowered.
27/02/2018 at 22:52 BooleanBob says:
Sounds a lot like the bonus content for the GBA FF6 re-release. Oh my God was that Dragon’s Lair a chore.
28/02/2018 at 02:17 geldonyetich says:
I enjoyed the DS version. Granted, beating it on DS more or less extinguished the need to buy it and beat it again. Good thing, too, as word has it that whoever did this port completely botched it.
If I were Square-Enix, I’d refund everybody who bought this bad port, release it for free, and use it as a marketing point for a re-mastered Chrono Trigger that also includes Chrono Cross.
27/02/2018 at 20:04 wwarnick says:
Chrono Trigger was an awesome game. I’m crossing my fingers that they fix it up. This was one of my all-time favorite games back in the day.
27/02/2018 at 20:50 coleislazy says:
How can you talk about how great Chrono Trigger is without mentioning the fantastic music? The original SNES soundtrack was a masterpiece, and it still holds up if you listen to a modern cover, like the ones from Malcolm Robinson.
28/02/2018 at 00:17 particlese says:
Oh, that is just bizarre… Thanks for the tip on Malcolm!
And if you, other dear comment readers, somehow don’t like that particular Robinson’s work, give Blake Robinson’s a try. He’s one of three composers who worked on The Stanley Parable, and his “synthetic orchestra” works are just unreasonably nice.
But also check out the original SNES form of the Chrono Trigger soundtrack; it’s still exquisite in its own right.
28/02/2018 at 00:48 GeoX says:
As long as we’re recommending Chrono Trigger music, let’s not forget about the original remix album, Brink of Time. It’s this great acid-jazz thing; an experiment that really pays off. Of course, some people hate it, so prepare for that possibility, but I love it.
27/02/2018 at 21:54 peterako1989 says:
I want ressurection back!!!!
28/02/2018 at 00:03 Mandrake42 says:
Hmmmm. Great game but I’m not holding out a great deal of hope for the quality of the port if it’s the Android/iOS version. They did that with Final Fantasy VI and the port was awful.