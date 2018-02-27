Oh the humanity: Jason Rohrer releases One Hour One Life

Jason Rohrer, he behind RPS favourites The Castle Doctrine, Cordial Minuet, and Sleep Is Death, has his new game out today – One Hour One Life. And this time he’s taking on, well, all of humanity?
The premise behind One Hour One Life, announced in 2016, is that you play, and you’ll never guess, a character for one hour that represents their whole life. And so will everyone else. A shared persistent server, in which every person playing sees a character through their sixty year lifetime, one minute per year.
Born into the world as a baby, for the first few minutes you’ll be entirely dependent upon other players playing as your parents, but then quickly grow up, have children of your own, and maybe even grandkids, and along the way try to develop, build and advance society in your own small way. After your character’s hour is up, you’ll hopefully have left a legacy, whether its further generations, or your small contribution to the furthering of society. It’s all better explained in this video:
The idea appears to be to create a place in which players are driven toward altruism, knowing that what they’re working on, the result of their playing, will likely never benefit their character, but rather later generations. And Rohrer has grand ambitions for those generations, the game intended to evolve over many weeks. The game’s tech tree, says Rohrer, will take “hundreds of generations to explore.” In the meantime, each character you play is going to have to eat, explore, and not get killed, whether that’s by rampaging wild animals or laser-wielding robots.
Which all sounds a very interesting concept, although one that is going to be very dependent on not only a large uptake, but also people sticking around with the game for weeks to come. Which is something Rohrer’s making a lot more difficult for himself by distributing the game exclusively via his own site, and not via Itch, GOG, Steam, Humble… It also sounds enormously heteronormative, and along with that, extremely focused on the notion of breeding for validity. It’ll be nice to see if the game when released allows players to opt out of that cycle and focus elsewhere. I guess we shall see.
It’s $20 to find out, as I say, only via the game’s site, which seems a bold choice. We’ll likely get back to you with more thoughts when we’ve played it.
27/02/2018 at 18:46 MarkCM says:
Rohrer-roh.
27/02/2018 at 23:29 qrter says:
Oh no, that made me laugh!
27/02/2018 at 20:13 Drib says:
It’s… $20, on a rando site no one has heard of. Yeah, it’s already dead.
Though I don’t see the problem with ‘breeding for validity’ here, given the time period. It seems to be like… stone age tribes. There aren’t that many humans, if too many couples didn’t produce kids, the tribe would die out. But also from gameplay perspective, if new players have to pop in as babies, then someone’s gotta be creating babies. Though I do get the concern from a modern perspective.
But yeah, the game is pretty much hobbled from the gate if it’s only being released on its own site. Terrible, terrible idea. Pricing seems a bit nuts too.
27/02/2018 at 20:52 Retne says:
Yeah. It doesn’t seem terrible that it is breeding as part of the game because that’s… part of the game.
Likewise I occasionally shoot things in PUBG.
Is there anything to stop players from choosing to live a non-heteronormative life?
Is it the game that’s heteronormative or a player’s decision to play that way (allowing for biological processes)?
27/02/2018 at 22:59 April March says:
If a game rewards players for playing in a heteronormative way, then it’s immaterial if players are allowed to not play it that way – the game is clearly pushing for something else. Overwatch doesn’t actively force you to shoot the enemy team and try to complete objectives, but that doesn’t mean it’s viable as a walking simulators.
Though if it’s open-ended enough people might be able to create new kind of societal structures, like a shared group of people that take care of all children, sired by a few straight couples. If done right this might be a game about that.
On the distribution, this model could probably work around the time of Sleep is Death. I don’t think he knows or cares much about the current market for indie games. He does so at his own risk.
28/02/2018 at 02:40 Jason Rohrer says:
What distribution model should I use? Steam? There were 83 games released on Steam today…
27/02/2018 at 21:20 X_kot says:
I have a deep respect for the creativity and persistence that Rohrer has brought to the indie game scene. He keeps coming up with these fascinating Molyneux-esque concepts, but unlike the big M, he can execute them (albeit on a small scale).
However, his work is suffused with a Eurocentric, patriarchial, libertarian perspective that puts me off. Rohrer refuses to accommodate other identities or interpretations of tropes. The relationships in his games are always heterosexual, with male and female performing stereotypical gendered roles. In Passage and The Castle Doctrine, the male avatar is the agent, and the female character is the acquired object. In One Hour One Life, the first female must raise the child.
I suspect like The Castle Doctrine and Cordial Minuet, OHOL will be a fascinating and ephemeral sociological experiment. More’s the pity.
27/02/2018 at 21:50 Hedgeclipper says:
Eurocentric? Most of his stuff seemed very American from the outside – though I haven’t played them because if his pricing strategies.
27/02/2018 at 23:41 dethtoll says:
Eurocentrism generally refers not specifically to Europe but to “western civilization” as a whole, including the US and Australia. Eurocentrism is therefore seeing the world through a privileged, colonialist white lens with the implication of pro-imperialism (subtle or overt.)
27/02/2018 at 22:55 kuertee says:
It’s a game by an indie developer – probably with no other person to help produce his games.
How can you expect him to put all that you expecting a small game such as Passage let alone a big game like One Hour. The complain from devs not having enough resources to address the concerns of the changing social norms is justified in Rohrer’s games.
And the game is not about what you think it is. It is a social experiment not only to examine altruism, but also tribalism.
Would the game be better if he didn’t represent any gender at all?
27/02/2018 at 22:57 kuertee says:
(Excuse the typos in grammar in my post above. I didn’t get the option to edit it.)
27/02/2018 at 23:01 April March says:
It might. We’ll never know now.
28/02/2018 at 01:06 RabbitIslandHermit says:
I could never bring myself to play The Castle Doctrine, but I remember reading RPS’s coverage of the homicidal hellscape that it was simulated and finding it amazingly telling and bizarre that Rohrer considered it a pro-guns piece. Dude has talent (unlike most reactionary artistes) but clearly exists on a completely different planet from me.
28/02/2018 at 01:13 RabbitIslandHermit says:
Reading a bit more about TCD I guess Rohrer intended some subversion there, but still seems to be much more pro-guns than not.
28/02/2018 at 02:47 Jason Rohrer says:
I think I’m a bit more complicated than that.
The game is neither pro-gun nor anti-gun. It’s not even a game about guns at all, really. The gun is just one item in the game.
The game is a nightmare in game form. A nightmare about our quest for security. Set in 1991, one of the most crime-ridden and security-obsessed years in American history.
PC gamer put it best in their review: “a brilliant but horrifying depiction of a risk society at war with itself.”
28/02/2018 at 03:18 RabbitIslandHermit says:
Fair enough, I’m probably misremembering the discussion around it at the time (or maybe people just glommed onto the wrong thing).
27/02/2018 at 23:36 AngoraFish says:
Heteronormative? More like John’s first world, advanced liberal perspective from a distance of a very different set of survival pressures.
In hunter gatherer societies people don’t partner up for love, they partner up for survival. People without a family unit simply don’t have the resources to get a balanced diet on their own, not to mention that children are essentially a combined labour sharing strategy and retirement plan.
It’s not like two gay men had the option to bank a percentage of their shared incomes then go on to live in luxury in retirement off the compounding interest on their shared savings.
Gay people would have paired off with straight partners like everyone else because nookie was a vanishingly small part of the entire family making exercise anyhow, and it would have been either that or die lonely on your own in a hut in the woods.
27/02/2018 at 23:49 edwardoka says:
I really like and admire Jason Rohrer’s games. As said above, they are high concepts that he actually delivers, but if TCD is any example, they don’t stand up to real world play.
Min-maxers ruined TCD by building houses where an invading player had to take a precise sequence of steps that they couldn’t possibly know in advance, and where a single stray step would guarantee their death.
While this is an interesting outcome and quite a profound statement about the self-defeating nature of home defence, it doesn’t make for much fun gameplay.
I genuinely hope this works out. One to keep an eye on, it will literally live or die based upon the playerbase.
27/02/2018 at 23:53 dethtoll says:
Jason Rohrer is a fraud whose “games” rely on cheap emotional manipulation and player self-projection as opposed to having any depth. I was hoping never to see his name pop up again; the indie scene 8 years ago was essentially a platform for douchebags to get their brown-haired five o’clock shadow white boy faces in the media as much as possible. Indie gaming has never been so good since Phil Fish took his ball and went home.
28/02/2018 at 02:51 Jason Rohrer says:
One Hour One Life is my 19th game, every single one coded from scratch by me along the way.
I’m the walking embodiment of a “fraud.”
Passage was 10 years ago, by the way…
28/02/2018 at 03:19 dethtoll says:
Ooh, answered by the man himself! What’s it like knowing that your legacy will be defined by how much you got white hipsters who only read books reviewed by the New York Times to sob into their keffiyahs? That and your manifesto for paranoid white suburbanites? (God, if that one wasn’t a little prescient of a certain voting bloc’s influence in the last election!)
What’s it like knowing that you will never, ever be an important name in the indie scene ever again? What’s it like knowing that whatever credibility you had, it was buried along with that board game you made? What’s it like like knowing that your 15 minutes of fame as a games media darling helped set indie game development back several years? What’s it like knowing that Jon Blow, the games media’s other favorite voice for an indie scene that never appointed him to the position, learned to keep his head down and stop sounding like making games is what keeps him from practicing knives on cats and for it has become far more successful than you?
28/02/2018 at 03:37 treat says:
There are a lot of things I love about Jason and his work, but one of my favorite things is how sore he unwittingly seems to make angry little men like you. It really only works in his favor, tbh.
28/02/2018 at 03:40 dethtoll says:
Not a man, thanks.
28/02/2018 at 04:30 treat says:
Sorry, “angry little child” I suppose.
28/02/2018 at 03:54 lasikbear says:
hey bb, as a white hipster from when that meant something (see, you can already tell im not pretending), i dont think anyone uses the nytimes for book suggestions, and like, your around 10 years late on the keffiyahs trend (which i guess is par for the course with that whole hipster thing)
anyways, i dont care to argues about the rest of this, those details just stuck out, but you seem very mad and arent good at articulating it
28/02/2018 at 04:01 dethtoll says:
Passage was 10 years ago, so were assholes wearing keffiyahs, reading comprehension is fun.
28/02/2018 at 04:43 allison says:
Wow, overwhelming amounts of salt. How come?
28/02/2018 at 01:23 jakedrake says:
Yeah, propagating a species is so enormously heteronormative. Fucking hell… Besides, is there anything at all in that trailer that suggests that a man can’t share equally in child rearing or that a woman can’t wield a hoe equally as well as a male character? etc. etc.