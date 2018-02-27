The Humble Brawler Bundle doesn’t contain much brawling, but is a great fighting game starter pack

It’s not just me, right? A brawler (also known a beat-em-up) is a game in the vein of Final Fight or Streets Of Rage, no? A duo or trio of co-op heroes against waves of expendable mooks? Well, the Humble Brawler Bundle doesn’t contain any of those.
What it does contain is a great selection of fighting games to start off the collection of someone looking to get into the genre, mostly focused around the back-catalogue of Arc System Works, who recently shook up the scene with Dragon Ball FighterZ.
It also contains a lot of Anime, with a capital A. You have been warned.
So, what you get for $1 or more is a trio of solid 2D fighters. Guilty Gear XX Accent Core Plus R has a RIDICULOUS title, but it’s the final sprite-based Guilty Gear game, offering lightning fast air-dashing combat with a lot of characters and even more refinement. BlazBlue: Continuum Shift Extend is similarly silly in its naming, but more restrained. Not the latest game in the series (that’d be BlazBlue Central Fiction), but nothing in this bundle is.
BlazBlue is a little more measured in its combat, but balances it out with an enormous Visual Novel hybrid story mode. Lastly in the cheapo tier is Skullgirls, Lab Zero’s indie fighting debut and a rock solid game in its own right. It also has a famously extensive tutorial mode that teaches general fighting game theory as much as its own systems. There’s a lot of tricks you can pick up here that apply to any game in this bundle.
Up in the Beat The Average tier is Arcana Heart 3 LOVE MAX!!!!! with five exclamation marks – count em’. An extensive all female cast, and an interesting gameplay wrinkle in the Arcana system, where you pick what special move and spell-set each fighter goes into the next round with. In the straight-laced corner is Street Fighter x Tekken, which is exactly what it says on the tin. Essentially a Street Fighter 4 spinoff with a bunch of Namco characters paying a visit.
At the top tier, but only $9, you’ve got the headlining game, Guilty Gear Xrd -SIGN-, the first in the new-generation Guilty Gear games, where Arc System Works first cut their teeth on the Unreal engine. This is where they developed their own tech to render authentically anime-like action on a 2D plane with fully 3D character models. It’s a real treat for the eyes, and the most ridiculous showcase of that is the story mode, which removes gameplay entirely in favour of effectively delivering an entire anime series using the game’s assets.
Lastly, we’ve got Rivals of Aether, an indie-made Smash Bros-like which features Ori (from Ori and the Blind Forest) among its DLC characters. On that note, all the games in this bundle are the basic edition, so if there are any updates, expansions, DLC or followups, you don’t get them here, but for $9? You can’t go far wrong if you’ve got at least one friend and two gamepads to hand. You can pick up the Humble Brawler Bundle here.
Oh yeah, if you want a really good brawler, check out Fight’n Rage, which I reviewed a while back. I still stand by my opinion that it’s one of the best ever made.
27/02/2018 at 23:30 Jalan says:
It’s… cute that they tossed in Street Fighter x Tekken. It’s the fighting game still saddled with GFWL that Capcom clearly knew was dead in the water when it came down to actively removing GFWL from either it or Street Fighter IV.
28/02/2018 at 00:04 Railway Rifle says:
I’m irrationally disappointed that “Humble Brawler Bundle” isn’t a crossover multiplayer fighting game that’s Super Smash Bros for indie or PC gaming, where I can have the boy from Limbo beat up characters from Undertale and Gunpoint, or whatever my heart and the licensing agreements desire.
28/02/2018 at 00:49 NuclearSword says:
Look up “Bounty Battle” or “Indie Pogo”. I’m not following them but… it seems like Limbo boy and Undertale girl should be in at least one of them, probably :P
If you’re looking for really good “Smash but PC” games, sans cameos from other games, then Brawlhalla, Rivals of Aether, Earth Romancer, and ICONS: Battle Arena should definitely be on your radar. Though Earth Romancer needs some love from Kickstarter first… and some attention from some gaming sites to spread the word about it first, I guess.
28/02/2018 at 00:45 NuclearSword says:
You’re 100% right! That was the first thing I thought when I read the title of this bundle – “Oh, it must have Castle Crashers, Fight n’ Rage, Phantom Breaker: Battlegrounds, River City Underground, or Sacred Citadel maybe”.
I take my genre descriptors seriously, Humble! * shakes fist *
Been calling those games brawlers, beat’em ups – or belt-scrolling beat’em ups – since the days of BattleToads and Streets of Rage, dagnabbit. Kids today already screw up their gaming terminology enough – I can’t believe how many describe 2D games talking about “models” and “textures” instead of “sprites” and “tilesets”- and they don’t need you guys screwing them up more!
Now, if you’ll excuse me, I have a cloud to yell at dagnabbit!
(for real though, brawlers like Fight n’ Rage, River City, Mother Russia Bleeds, Wishmere, the Takeover and Phantom Breaker should totally be bundled together someday, Humble)
This is a pretty great fighting game bundle though.