David Lynch Teaches Typing is very, yrev good

Rhino Stew Productions’ delightful free game David Lynch Teaches Typing doesn’t necessarily require a working knowledge of the ways and tropes of America’s favourite avant-garde film-maker or of Mavis Beacon’s iron rule over 90s typing tuition programs, but it’s a doozy if you do. I will say that the impersonation of FBI Deputy Director Gordon Cole’s distinctive barked but super-positive speech patterns is riotously on-point, however.

Lynch tells you what buttons on your keyboard to press, you press ’em and you learn to type. Perhaps you will also learn other truths about existence.

David Lynch Teaches Typing is clearly born of love for the Twin Peaks co-grandmaster, both his work and his on and off-screen personas, even though it pokes gentle fun at Lynchian stereotypes. It does lean on a few slightly obvious buttons and one gag perhaps conflates Lynch with Cronenberg, but the narration is beautiful work and the general sense of celebration makes it all hang together delightfully.

I won’t spoil the surprises, clearly, but I will say that Lynch (or the Cole-ish impersonation thereof) is a warm and sincere tutor both before and after the game starts chanting out between two worlds. There’s also enough Easter eggs to keep this ageing Peakie happy for a few replays – clock the name of the computer in the screenshot, f’r instance.

This only last ten minutes, but in the absence of a fourth season of Twin Peaks, I’d happily settle for a month-long course of this.

Free for Windows, Mac and Linux, via Itch.io.