Have You Played… Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic?

Have You Played? is an endless stream of game retrospectives. One a day, every day, perhaps for all time.

When people ask me about the first game I ever played, I tell them it was Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic. That’s not accurate, but it was the first one I played that made me realise the unique power games had to transport me to other worlds, and into the shoes of another person.

Worryingly, that person was probably the most evil character I’ve ever been: KotOR lets you get up to some messed up stuff. Early on you meet a Twi’lek teenager and her closest friend, a Wookie she affectionately calls Big Z. When you save his life, Big Z swears a “lifedebt” to you – from then on, he’ll do whatever you ask. At a certain point, if you follow a certain path, your companions begin to turn on you: but not Big Z. Big Z won’t shirk his duty. It tears him apart, but if you tell him to murder his best friend then he feels he has no choice but to obey.

It’s ok, I’m not the only bastard.

Still, if you managed to resist calling your character Darth Revan on your second playthrough, you’re a better person than me.