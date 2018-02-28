Have You Played… Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic?

Have You Played? is an endless stream of game retrospectives. One a day, every day, perhaps for all time.
When people ask me about the first game I ever played, I tell them it was Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic. That’s not accurate, but it was the first one I played that made me realise the unique power games had to transport me to other worlds, and into the shoes of another person.
Worryingly, that person was probably the most evil character I’ve ever been: KotOR lets you get up to some messed up stuff. Early on you meet a Twi’lek teenager and her closest friend, a Wookie she affectionately calls Big Z. When you save his life, Big Z swears a “lifedebt” to you – from then on, he’ll do whatever you ask. At a certain point, if you follow a certain path, your companions begin to turn on you: but not Big Z. Big Z won’t shirk his duty. It tears him apart, but if you tell him to murder his best friend then he feels he has no choice but to obey.
Still, if you managed to resist calling your character Darth Revan on your second playthrough, you’re a better person than me.
28/02/2018 at 15:44 Turkey says:
I remember going down both paths, intentionally picking the most good and the most evil options. I can’t remember anything from the good playthrough, though.
28/02/2018 at 16:22 Kroem says:
I’ve never understood doing ‘good’ or ‘bad’ playthroughs, the attraction of these sort of games is making choices so why adopt a style of play that effectively removes all the decision making?
28/02/2018 at 16:39 TillEulenspiegel says:
Because those are effectively the only roles you can choose to play, and indeed it’s encouraged by the game mechanics to choose all of one or the other.
28/02/2018 at 16:49 Chaoslord AJ says:
In most games you get special rewards for being extremist, unlocking quests, wearing evil or good items etc.
What good is neutral? Being friend to Jaheira?
28/02/2018 at 15:48 juan_h says:
I love this game. If The Fighter did not exist–and thank goodness it does–Knights of the Old Republic would be my favorite Star Wars game. The dialog can be a bit rough and the game’s evil options are mostly petty and silly, but this is a game that gets Star Wars in a way that most games–its own sequel foremost among them–don’t.
28/02/2018 at 16:38 deiseach says:
I think we were separated at birth.
28/02/2018 at 16:01 Slazer says:
Obligatory discussion starter about the 2nd one being better
Because it is, starting with Kreia as one of the best written villains in history
28/02/2018 at 16:07 HiroTheProtagonist says:
I’m also a fan of how they were willing to point out that the Jedi aren’t unilaterally good just because the Sith exist. Changing the paradigm from “Jedi = Good, Sith = Bad” to “Jedi = Order, Sith = Passion” was one of the few good things done for Star Wars during the Prequel era.
It’s a damn shame we’ll never get a proper sequel, but at the very least there’s that fan remake in Unreal on the horizon.
28/02/2018 at 16:10 Arathorn says:
KOTOR 2 left me cold to be honest. I played it once but I can’t remember much of it.
I have a feeling a lot of people judge KOTOR 2 on what it could have been, if only Obsidian had been given more time. But they didn’t have that time and the end result just wasn’t that good. The cut content mod clearly shows how unfinished all the missing pieces were. You can easily identify the restored bits.
28/02/2018 at 17:02 Chaoslord AJ says:
Same feeling here. Can’t remember really anything about it. Some cutscenes about badass looking villains who quickly folded in persona. Fetch quests with backtracking. There was the killer robot and some creepy grandma.
Played with “ending restored patch” but the ending was still bad so I wonder about the unrestored ending.
28/02/2018 at 16:32 mashkeyboardgetusername says:
I just found her annoying. Whatever I did (whether good or evil) she moaned at me, so eventually I just started ignoring her advice. Maybe that was the point/what I was supposed to do, but it doesn’t change the fact that her constant moaning was just irritating.
I’m also still not sure what her motivation was other than generalised bitterness. I have heard it said her philosophy really comes out with multiple playthroughs, but can’t help feeling that if your game is 30-odd hours long you shouldn’t write it in such a way that you need multiple playthroughs to “get” it.
28/02/2018 at 16:42 juan_h says:
Counterpoint: No it isn’t and Kreia is awful.
It’s funny. I once heard Chris Avellone talk about how he learned to “make the player the center of the story” when he was a teenager running tabletop RPGs. But Knights of the Old Republic 2 isn’t about the player at all. It’s all about Kreia. All the cutscenes are about her. People who hate her–people who are trying to kill her–obey her for no discernible reason. Worst of all, she always gets the last word in every conversation. The player can try to get away from her by leaving her on the ship, but it won’t work because she’ll intrude on his conversations telepathically. Her evil scheme is poorly explained and borderline nonsensical. I will allow, though, that she has a really cool voice.
28/02/2018 at 16:14 Risingson says:
It is still the best Bioware game when they moved to pure 3D, because they understood the world and they took care of the characters during all the game. It has that sweet spot of being streamlined and leaving some customization, and they still did not have the many mistakes committed in the Mass Effect games. Nah, I love it. It was also the best gift a Star Wars fan could have, moreover a Star Wars fan that loved the Star Wars previous references (classic adventure, western, war movies, Kurosawa) because all of that is in this game too. And gamewise it’s like a jrpg without half of the reiteration.
28/02/2018 at 16:19 Nauallis says:
I love this game – I just wish that it performed better on modern systems. I’d happily buy a remastered version on PC or console if one was produced.
28/02/2018 at 16:30 poliovaccine says:
Still never have, actually, even though I’ve played some KOTOR 2 for some reason. Well, I know the reason: I was still obsessed with Fallout New Vegas, but was running out of content to see and wanted to savor the rest, so I tried to leave it awhile, yet still wanted to play an open world RPG by Obsidian – which narrowed the pool a bit. KOTOR 2 was the obvious choice there.
Btw, I still think “Eleanor Kimgordon” is the greatest possible name I could have picked for a female Jedi, haha. I’m proud of that one.
28/02/2018 at 17:00 geldonyetich says:
Heck yeah I have, I beat KOTOR two or three times across two platforms. It was an excellent d20 adaptation of the Star Wars mythos, had a great (if a bit polarized) moral choice system, and basically revitalized the hope for the IP in gaming that was largely soured by Star Wars Galaxies.
KOTOR 2 was larger, but wasn’t quite as good, I found, the flow wasn’t as nice. (Although it did have HK-47, which is an awesome character, though not somebody I’d want to meet in a dark alley.) It was probably due to lack of polish. While community mods have restored a lot of cut content, I think what KOTOR 2 ultimately needed was less content presented with a better sense of flow to the story.
If you’re a KOTOR fan, you really need to play Star Wars: The Old Republic. It’s basically KOTOR 3. Alas, the MMORPG grind got between me and even trying to “complete” the main campaign on that one. I’d love a version of that which cut the grind and just gave us the story, albeit it would work out to one story for each class.
28/02/2018 at 17:23 SirSnake says:
The original came on 4 CDs!
Great game.
It is one of a very select number of games that I played, finished, and immediately started again to re-play it as a different character.
Sadly I haven’t played a game like that in years.