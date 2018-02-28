Buy Into The Breach, get free FTL

This is perhaps a slightly perverse offer, seeing as so many folks who have been jonesing for Into The Breach have the jitters and the sweats specifically because it’s the follow-up to the revered FTL.
However, if you’ve managed to come to this backwards, i.e. got all hot’n’bothered about Into The Breach’s ultra-deft, ultra-lean apocalyptic turn-based strategy without ever having played its brutal star-trekking predecessor FTL, good news! If you buy Into The Breach via Humble or GOG (and the former delivers you a Steam key, FYI), you’ll get a free copy of FTL.
The offer for this double-whammy of Subset Games gold only runs until March 6, so try not to spend too much time deliberating about it. In my Into The Breach review yesterday, I declared that I can think of no reason why I would even consider uninstalling this remarkable wee thing any time soon, and I promise you that I am not completely mad.
Into The Breach tears away all the flab and downtime of strategy games while retaining all of – and even amplifying – the tactical tension, as well as applying a ludicrously appealing time-travelling robo-tanks vs Godzilla-sized bugs theme to it. Alternatively, it’s a puzzle game with mechs and aliens. It is, I think I can say, a masterpiece of design elegance.
So was FTL (also one of the best space games on PC, for our money), in its own way, though its random cruel events and manic real-time combat can make it a significantly more demanding and less fair game. Two for the price of one is a brilliant deal for two of the best PC games of the past decade – if you’ve never dabbled in either before, both have my full-throated endorsement.
The two-for-one offer isn’t available on Steam, but as I say, buying via Humble gets you Steam codes for both games anyway, or alternatively you can go DRM-free with the ever-so-slightly pricier GOG edition. In either case, the offer expires on March 6.
28/02/2018 at 10:44 SanguineAngel says:
Methinks the RPS hivemind is excited about Into the Breach.
28/02/2018 at 11:45 Kefren says:
Bought it yesterday. And I don’t normally buy games on release.
It will have to wait a bit though, I am still playing FTL for the third time. Damn, I love this game. I hope they do an FTL 2 one day. There don’t even need to be lots of changes and I’d be throwing my money at the screen. They could switch the plot (maybe this time you’re rebels, not federation; maybe end with a multi-stage space station or planetary assault; rewrite and add new encounters, and a few new ultra-rare weapons – just doing that would still get my money immediately). Oh, and include a menu option to unlock everything (or a code given on first completion) – for people like me who uninstall games and then reinstall a few years later via GOG, it’s a pain that there’s no way to be able to quickly get into the more complex ship designs without unlocking them all over again. FTL 2 should also let you sell rockets and droid parts, rather than just buy them. The real killer feature I’d love to see in FTL 2 though – being able to switch ships. Sometimes I capture a ship via boarding or killing the crew with fire/oxygen deprivation, and the enemy ship might be in a better state of hull repair, maybe even have better weapons or augmentations such as zoltan shields. It would be cool if you could board it, transfer your favourite weapons and systems if there is room, and head off in the new ship with your existing fuel and supplies. Maybe that doubles pursuit for one turn. It always seemed weird that my people could run round an empty enemy ship that was better than my own but which I’d defeated in some epic battle, and I had to leave it and all its systems behind rather than taking whatever I could, or switching to that ship. One of the things that keeps me playing is hoping for that lucky concatenation of events that gives me a big lead over the opposition for a single run (often only one run in a hundred!), just to make up for all the tough times when it felt I was dealt a bad hand. It’s why I hate games that scale up as you get tougher (or where the game AI secretly cheats to stop you getting an advantage, e.g. purposefully throwing enemies at you that will be a challenge to fight with your current stats/equipment – it means you never get that glory of having it easy once in a blue moon due to a rare combo of skill and luck). But yes, FTL with new backgrounds and encounters and this tweak of being able to capture and swap ships and steal systems, I’d buy that instantly.
I am very excited about installing Into The Breach too! I think my next few months will be busy with just these two games.
28/02/2018 at 12:00 Themadcow says:
I think quite a few of those things are available from mods. I got the distinct impression from Subset that they are ‘done’ with FTL but, like you, would throw money at a proper sequel. Weirdly enough, I much preferred normal FTL over Advanced though.
I still hold out hope for an Android port one day. Last year I almost pulled the trigger on an iPad purchase just so I could play FTL on the go :(
28/02/2018 at 12:19 Kefren says:
Yes, in their FAQ it says:
“Will there be any updates or sequels?
The Advanced Edition came out on April 3rd, 2014. It was a large, free expansion that is now built into every version of FTL. There are no plans for a sequel or any additional updates.”
I emailed them anyway. :-)
FTL 2 wouldn’t be some dirty EA/Ubisoft cash cow, since the underlying game is so good, it really doesn’t need much doing to it. It’s funny that big AAA (silly term) companies churn out unwanted sequels to crappy games and charge a fortune, but some small companies miss out on simple sequels to brilliant games, that would sell like hotcakes based on their reputation; quality stuff, not cash grabs. Since I make a living by selling creative works, and it is hard at times, I hate to see my colleagues missing out on potential opportunities.
I am so grateful for good games. Too often I install a game and uninstall it very quickly (No Man’s Sky and Skyrim were both huge disappointments to me), which means every time I encounter an FTL, or Penumbra, or STALKER, or Thief, or Kingdom Rush, or System Shock, I am thankful that such gems still exist. I’m sure Into The Breach will join them.
28/02/2018 at 13:30 Slazer says:
I feel like what these guys are doing is exactly not going for these “opportunity”. They made an amazing game and the free DLC, and felt like they are finished and have nothing to add. Making a cheap sequel with small people-request changes would be exactly what the Actronicsofts of this world are doing.
I am quite sure they thought about the ship switch and decided against it as it contradicts the idea of developing your own ship through the journey. Same for the unlock codes, they would flood the web and stop many people from playing the game in the designed fashion as few people can stop themselves from taking free stuff.
28/02/2018 at 15:01 Maxheadroom says:
there are a few direction a sequel could go in. Something like the old C64 game Psi-5 Trading Company would get me interested.
28/02/2018 at 11:58 Carra says:
I assume that anyone interested in FTL already has it by now.
Still, can’t complain: I can give away a copy if I buy it on gog.com.
28/02/2018 at 12:11 ThTa says:
For the record, you can also give away FTL if you buy it through Humble, as it’s a separate key. (Note that there’s a cutoff for the redemption date, though. It expires March 20th.)
But yeah, I’ll have to ask around to see if anyone I know (and cares about games) doesn’t already own FTL.
28/02/2018 at 14:45 LeoSantaFerr says:
Oh I would be very grateful for a FTL key, always heard great things about the game, but always forgot to get it in a sale or two.
28/02/2018 at 12:09 mepto says:
Some sites offer gamers a deal and the mainstream gaming media just can’t resist shoving STEAM into an article about it. Just can’t resist. Steam has to be mentioned any chance they get, lest anybody forget the global quasi-monopolistic monolith that gets a third of global pc gaming revenue that they steal off the devs and that they use to further their DRM distribution platform you’re forever bound to once you buy one of “their” games.
EDIT:
Bought FTL a few years back because of hype b.t.w. and it’s nothin more than a glorified, expanded flash game. Never understand why the indiestream/press has such a hardon for stuff like this.
28/02/2018 at 12:32 Pendragon says:
You do know there are lots of game on Steam you can play without Steam enabled after downloading them ? Like, all the Paradox games ? Just copy the game folder somewhere else, quit steam and play away.
28/02/2018 at 12:36 Kefren says:
You are right, though I’d like to point out that Steam doesn’t advertise the fact. In an ideal world it would have a store-page flag saying which games were DRM free (in the same place that they warn about needing third-party accounts, or Denuvo, or Uplay, or Origin). Someone told me Steam won’t make it easy to find or recognise DRM-free games because many big publishers wouldn’t like it. That may be bollocks, since I have no idea how Steam works.
28/02/2018 at 16:08 Riaktion says:
I didn’t know this, there are DRM free games on Steam? When did that happen? And how do you know they game you own / planning to buy is DRM free?
This is a real revelation! Any more info?
28/02/2018 at 12:34 Excors says:
Not talking about Steam won’t make it go away. If this article didn’t mention that Humble gave you Steam keys, many people would probably think “I don’t think Valve needs even more of my money, but on the other hand I’ve already got three hundred games there and it’s nice to have everything organised together and I like achievements and trading cards, so I’ll get ITB from Steam too”. But since this article explains you can get it from Humble instead, to get a Steam key *and* a DRM-free version *and* FTL, it’s clearly strictly better than buying from Steam directly, so it supports your goal of encouraging people to give less money to Steam.
(Also you’re wrong about FTL.)
28/02/2018 at 12:59 Ghostbird says:
I rather like Steam. It’s easy and convenient, and has a shopfront so badly designed that it’s basically the opposite of intrusive marketing.
28/02/2018 at 13:47 phuzz says:
fify
By the way, FTL on Steam has no DRM and you can just copy the executable directory around like you just don’t care. But I suppose that’s harder to get all frothing-at-the-mouth about.
28/02/2018 at 14:07 Themadcow says:
“EDIT:
Bought FTL a few years back because of hype b.t.w. and it’s nothin more than a glorified, expanded flash game. Never understand why the indiestream/press has such a hardon for stuff like this.”
Metascore 8.4 / 10 from 1350 user ratings. Might I suggest your opinion is slightly outside the standard range for this game.
28/02/2018 at 14:44 MataDor says:
I’m 42. I play a lot. PC gamer since 25 years.
For me this is quite opposite regarding Steam.
Since like 10 years now I don’t buy games if they don’t have Steam support. I want to keep all my games (around 450 now) in one place. I don’t want to waste time installing other game platforms. Never had any problems with Steam. I’m a happy user of it and want to keep it like that. Monopolist as game seller? Yes, but I don’t care, as it’s working grate for me, I have all games in one place, games update automatically, what else could I want?
And best thing (since some time) I can test ALL games there for FREE for 2h and give them back. I already returned on Steam like 30 games and money were always back on my account in 24h
So for me this is easy – no Steam support no buy!
28/02/2018 at 15:22 automatic says:
I also like to keep all my games on the same place. A desktop folder called ‘games’. Seriously though, the only reason I have games on steam is because of their sales. There’s absolutely no other reason for it. You mentioned updates but the only games where updates are indispensable are multiplayer games and they all update automatically.
28/02/2018 at 14:05 HiroTheProtagonist says:
I guess I’m feeling a bit pedantic, but is there anyone who is legitimately interested in ITB who hasn’t played FTL yet? I mean, between Steam sales, GOG sales, Humble Bundles and (I would assume) App Stores discounts, I’d figure FTL has already reached peak saturation and giving away free copies is a moot point.
I’m not saying that as a disparagement of FTL, I’ve put hundreds of hours into it and absolutely loved it, but it just feels superfluous to add free copies at this point, like if Tripwire gave away free copies of KF1 with every copy of KF2.
28/02/2018 at 16:37 gmx0 says:
That would be me. Because I had an old laptop that wouldn’t run FTL so I held off buying it but now I have a fairly new-ish one that can play games released 2-3 years ago (FTL came out in 2012 and I’m not one who gets games on release). I love all strategy games, so it is glaring I don’t have FTL yet.
28/02/2018 at 16:44 napoleonic says:
I’m interested in ITB but have never played FTL.
28/02/2018 at 14:58 Unstablefan says:
Wow, I bought FTL a few days ago. Feelsbadman. (Great game tho.)
28/02/2018 at 15:05 Gothnak says:
I played FTL and loved it, but it was a mate’s shared copy in Steam.
I picked this up yesterday on Steam, could have had my own perma copy of FTL, whoops.
28/02/2018 at 15:15 causticnl says:
so no comments yet on this game? talkback is all about ftl it seems
28/02/2018 at 15:28 Gothnak says:
I finished 2 games last night, bite sized Advance Wars mixed with FTL and Chess, all good.