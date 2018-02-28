Mutant Year Zero: Road To Eden blends genes & genres

So, stop me if you’ve heard this one: A duck, a boar and a lady walk into a bar… No, it’s not a joke, but the set-up for the reveal trailer to Mutant Year Zero: Road To Eden, an upcoming post-apocalyptic RPG from The Bearded Ladies Consulting, a small Swedish outfit featuring talent from both Hitman and Payday’s development teams, and based on a well-regarded pen & paper RPG line.
Within, the trailer itself, introducing the trio of protagonists: Porcine powerhouse Bormin, waddling warrior Dux (the animal-folk of this post-nuclear world are clearly lousy at naming things) and Selma, who appears to be a mostly-normal human up until trouble comes knocking. Also, some high-res screenshots that you can click to embiggen.
Normally I’d be filing a game like this under the header of ‘strategy RPG’, but the developers would rather we use ‘tactical adventure’. In their defense, it does seem like there’s a bit more to the game than leveling, looting and progressing to the next combat encounter. Decisions in dialogue can apparently lead you down branching story paths. While the combat as pictured in the screenshots below is clearly XCOM-inspired grid-bound stuff in battlefields full of conveniently placed waist or man-height cover, stealth and evasion play out in real-time, reminiscent of the Commandos series or the more recent Shadow Tactics.
While the exact combat abilities of the trio (beyond the obvious ‘Bormin kicks stuff over’ conclusion we can draw from the trailer) are mostly unknown at this point, I do find Selma’s special power interesting. At first I assumed it was a chameleon-like camouflage ability, but given that it’s still up while she’s standing in the open in the trailer, it seems more like stone skin. It’d be pretty interesting if she served as both a high-mobility character and tank, clearing ground fast before armoring up to draw fire away from the Duck & Boar duo (together, the makings of a fine pâté) as they close in.
As for The The Bearded Ladies Consulting themselves, while they claim to have poached some talent from Hitman & Payday’s teams over the years, I recognized the name of the studio for their work on a very much lesser-known PS3 game called Landit Bandit, a bizarre tongue-in-cheek pedalo-helicopter piloting game. Given that Landit Bandit was first released in 2011, and little has been heard of the studio since then, I wonder if they’ve been hammering away at Mutant Year Zero the entire time.
Mutant Year Zero is due for a 2018 release. While information is a little thin on the ground at present, Bearded Ladies will be demoing this vaguely furry post-apocalypse live (now there’s a sentence and a half) at GDC next month. Funcom have already stepped up to publish this one, and you can see a little more of the game on both the Steam store page, and the official site here.
28/02/2018 at 20:43 Xerophyte says:
Well, damn. Mutant is one of my favorite pen and paper games, I had no clue that someone was making a video game adaptation. With a trailer set in post-apocalyptic Liseberg! Truly, we have reached Peak Swede.
Hopefully it’ll be better than Paradox (then Target) Interactive’s Drakar och Demoner game Dragonfire…
28/02/2018 at 21:10 golochuk says:
What part of this game is “vaguely” furry? Two out of three protagonists are anthropomorphic animals, and I count at least 2-4 gags in the trailer about ducks and pigs. I think it’s just furry. The only real counterargument I can see is that the pigman has body-image issues.
Anyway, I hope it makes shooting things fun, and they appear to have money to burn on cinematics, so maybe it will be good.
28/02/2018 at 23:58 megazver says:
The key difference, I find, is that it’s not obvious from the anthro characters’ art that the artist would desperately like to screw them.
01/03/2018 at 03:00 durrbluh says:
Valid point. There’s “animals with sexualized human features” anthropomorphic art, and there’s “animal that walks like a man” anthropomorphic art; this seems to fall into the latter category.
I’m somewhat curious to see what further developments await the unlicensed adventures of Howard the Duck and Uncle Pey’j.
01/03/2018 at 03:57 ooshp says:
Pretty much this.
The duck is a duck head bolted onto a bipedal body, not a duck bill slapped on a massive pair of furry tits.
01/03/2018 at 04:23 Xerophyte says:
Every schoolboy knows that Animal Farm is a subtle allegory with two key messages.
1: The Soviet state, while built on laudable ideals, was no match for the venality of the selfish pigs that ran it and gladly exploited the proletariat as much than any capitalist while telling them that it was for their own good.
2: George Orwell really wanted to fuck some horses.
01/03/2018 at 03:22 Phasma Felis says:
Because you’re supposed to hate furry stuff, so if there’s furry stuff you like you have to justify it as not actually furry somehow.
28/02/2018 at 21:53 Don Reba says:
Oh, my, what other feats of technology are we going to see coming to RPS in the future?
01/03/2018 at 03:58 ooshp says:
A login system that stays logged in.
/jk
28/02/2018 at 23:30 BaronKreight says:
Interesting. Branching story paths and tactical XCOM style combat remind me of another game I’ve heard about recently – Warhammer 40K: Mechanicus.
01/03/2018 at 00:01 megazver says:
> (the animal-folk of this post-nuclear world are clearly lousy at naming things
In the newest tabletop RPG edition’s canon, they name different species after different pre-war themes. Cats, ancient Romans. Bears, famous movie people. Rabbit, famous soccer players. Etc.
The devs seem to have gone for something else. Especially since ducks and boars aren’t on the list of the playable species in Genlab Alpha. Still, I guess I dig them, especially the looks.
01/03/2018 at 02:41 Brothabear says:
alight guys, its GO time!
Yeah lets fuck this duck!
*Dux* “quack”
S-sorry dux its just an expression…
*Dux* “quack” “quack”
I know, I know I’ll remember next time, sorry.
01/03/2018 at 03:24 pookie101 says:
Now we just need a full “After the Bomb” game. Picture mutant animals meet Mad max :)
01/03/2018 at 03:44 ashleys_ears says:
Shut up and take my money.