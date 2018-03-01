Industry and academia unite to oppose World Health Organisation’s “gaming disorder”

A number of academics and games industry associations, including the UK’s Ukie and USA’s Entertainment Software Association, have united to oppose World Health Organisation (WHO) plans to define ‘gaming disorder’ as a health condition. The WHO, an arm of the United Nations, intend to create ‘gaming disorder’ with the next revision of the International Classification of Diseases (ICD), their big book o’ physical and mental conditions found in this so-called world. They define the disorder as–and I paraphrase–pissing your life away playing video games. While the ICD doesn’t dictate policy, it lays foundations and would set a worrying precedent. The industry associations and academics say the classification is rash and could itself be harmful.
The WHO say they define gaming disorder as a pattern of behaviour “characterized by impaired control over gaming, increasing priority given to gaming over other activities to the extent that gaming takes precedence over other interests and daily activities, and continuation or escalation of gaming despite the occurrence of negative consequences.” This isn’t the odd weekend lost in Skyrim, rather behaviour severe enough “to result in significant impairment in personal, family, social, educational, occupational or other important areas of functioning” over at least a year.
The ICD exists to define conditions so countries can share data to build a global picture, tracking and comparing trends and whatnot. The ICD doesn’t classify ‘diseases’ in the pathogenic sense, to be clear, but a broader meaning of what ails you. The latest big revision, ICD-10 from 1992, includes everything from ebola to voyeurism. While the ICD and WHO don’t dictate government policy, they do exist to inform and support decisions. And, obviously, the UN declaring the existence of a “gaming disorder” will fuel moral panic.
Today, a coalition of academics and industry bodies declared their opposition to the draft disorder. On the academic side are people from 34 institutions, largely representing university departments of psychology, sociology, and other social sciences, with a few curve balls like the University of Oxford’s Internet Institute. On the industry side, we have trade associations representing publishers in the UK, United States, Korea, Canada, South Africa, Australia and New Zealand, Brazil, South Africa, and elsewhere around Europe. Collectively, they think the WHO should slow down.
In a paper due to be published in the Journal of Behavioral Addictions, the academics don’t deny that some people have problematic behaviour around gaming, and indeed say this warrants further study, but they say the WHO are being too hasty to pathologise it. They say the WHO are leaning on studies which are too few and overall too unfocused and flimsy to clearly define a disorder – it’d simply be bad science. They also believe that rushing to a classification would harm players as well as future study of those gaming problems the WHO are so concerned about.
The paper asks, “is what we call ‘gaming disorder’ merely a coping strategy for those with depression, ADHD or other disorders?” And as it often seems to be, “it would make more sense to explore the underlying causes for this behavior first and be sensitive to the extent to which treating these first-order challenges might resolve the gaming problems.” Which sounds jolly sensible to me.
At times in my life I have certainly played games so much that it caused, as the WHO say, “significant impairment in personal, family, social, educational, occupational or other important areas of functioning.” That’s because I was suffering from crippling depression I couldn’t resolve, and playing games offered much-wanted comfort and distraction when everything else was overwhelming. The problem wasn’t games, it’s that I was shambling wreck of a human. Thanks, video games, for the fun, comfort, and social contact you gave me during years I would likely have otherwise spent in bed.
The authors point out that many other recognised and relatively common coping behaviours, from exercise to work, aren’t being pathologised in ICD-11. They express concern that this classification may be partially the result of moral panic – and that it might further fuel moral panic.
Only last week, the President of the United States suggested, in a discussion around the mass murder at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida, that violence in video games “is really shaping young people’s thoughts”. This in a country which yesterday saw middle-aged and elderly worshippers carrying real rifles and wearing bullet crowns at a church ceremony.
“The continuous flow of flawed and exaggerated media reporting around the assumed harms of gaming should serve as a reminder that whatever we may propose in a clinical setting tends to reach far beyond the setting for which it was originally meant,” the paper says. “The influence of a gaming disorder diagnosis on wider society and its impact on parents and children everywhere is not something we can afford to ignore in our work.”
After the American Psychiatric Association tentatively noted ‘Internet Gaming Disorder’ as a condition to study further in their 2013 update of the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM-5), the paper claims, research focused narrowly on affirming the DSM definition “rather than dealing with some of the more fundamental questions about the nature of problematic gaming.” In short, if WHO defined a gaming disorder poorly now, it could harm future study that might actually help people.
All this said, though, enough respected people have evidently written in support of the proposed disorder for the WHO to seriously consider it. ICD-11 is still in draft so this could yet be removed or altered, or not.
I wonder how much of this rashness is down to the long timescale the WHO work on. The last main ICD revision was in 1992, when video games were still quite new. Over the past 26 years, an entire generation of adults have grown up with games in our culture. The WHO’s gaming disorder wouldn’t have been possible at this scale in 1992, so it seems new. And if they don’t start tracking the perceived problem now, they’ll miss years of data. But they do seem to be over-keen and over-reaching.
“We agree that there are some people whose play of video games is related to life problems,” they academics say. “We believe that understanding this population and the nature and severity of the problems they experience should be a focus area for future research. However, moving from research construct to formal disorder requires a much stronger evidence base than we currently have.”
01/03/2018 at 16:25 Gryz says:
OBEY
MARRY AND REPRODUCE
NO INDEPENDENT THOUGHT
CONSUME
CONFORM
SUBMIT
STAY ASLEEP
BUY
WATCH TV
NO IMAGINATION
DO NOT QUESTION AUTHORITY
There is no “PLAY GAMES” in there yet.
No doubt that once authority is old enough to have played some games themselves in their youth, they might add “PLAY GAMES” to “WATCH TV”. It’s not that different.
01/03/2018 at 16:32 Babymech says:
ALLEY WRESTLE
01/03/2018 at 16:34 Gothnak says:
‘Bread & Circus’ of Roman times has become ‘Mcdonalds/KFC and Premiership Football/Eastenders/X Factor’.
Concentrate on eating and vacuous TV and don’t worry about the laws and decisions we are making.
01/03/2018 at 17:56 theallmightybob says:
TV is far less interactive. rarely in any TV program do you make a choice more complicated then change the channel. Video games can at least get more of your brain moving, maybe that scares some people.
01/03/2018 at 16:26 geldonyetich says:
Does this mean I can earn social security for loving gaming? But I kid.
Honestly, I could see compulsive gaming being in the same general neighborhood as compulsive gambling, but a whole lot less harmful due to not being as financially devastating.
It impairs socialization to spend all day every day playing games, sure. But, on the other hand, socialization is not without a potential for peer-pressure induced harm, so I’d say compulsive gaming is a valid enough life choice provided you can still make time to earn your keep.
As for gun control, that’s a whole other ugly barrel of fish. People look at it as impeding their freedom because, technically, it is. But another technical reality is you shouldn’t need a weapon capable of fighting a war around unless you plan to be in one. Thanks to the constant fear mongering of conservative media, we’re getting pushed ever further in that direction as the easily-influenced flock to the safety of being heavily armed like moths to a flame. To make matters worse, we’ve learned that Putin has deliberately invested considerable espionage efforts to help push us in that direction, I wish I could say that was a tinhat theory, but we’re talking straight up FBI findings as officially reported.
Troubled times. This whole blasted fiasco of out of control political polarization and rabid gerrymandering is really threatening to impugn on my gaming time.
01/03/2018 at 16:59 automatic says:
USA’s economy was boosted thanks to WW2. It’s no mystery why the weapon industry keeps such tight relations to the government. Gun enthusiasts are just like any other type of consumers. They are given stuff they really don’t need just to keep the industry rolling. They’d sell guns for kids if they could. As a matter of fact, they do.
01/03/2018 at 17:02 geldonyetich says:
I don’t think there’s a whole lot of politicans who believe war boosts the economy anymore. The last few we had did pretty much the opposite.
That said, I agree with most of your point here. It’s all about the money. The gun lobby can afford to install politicians, and that pays dividends in terms of support for their industry. Said politicians don’t really give a damn about whether or not you have a gun, that’s just the lip service that was bought and paid for, but they sure like being in office.
01/03/2018 at 17:59 4Valhal says:
Complains about Russian interference in the society of the USA but then also calls for banning of guns in same post. #seemslegit
01/03/2018 at 18:30 geldonyetich says:
See what I mean? Here’s a guy who thinks if foreign meddling with your politics is a problem, the solution is to get a gun to fight off them dirty invaders.
It’s not that simple. Assuming Putin slips a cog and invades, and somehow nuclear annihilation doesn’t happen, you’re asserting having an assault weapon will protect you and yours. However, the reality is that a world power will have training and logistical support that would render any civilian militia more or less powerless. Your gun is pretty good at killing fellow civilians, but that’s about it.
Ergo, my leaning towards a ban (which I didn’t) is meaningless in this situation. Anything you’ve been told otherwise is a sales pitch. Enjoy your worthless boomstick and its relevant paraphinalia, sucker.
But that’s American politics right now. The corrupt grow fat under the easy task of misleading the common plebian while the harm of this endeavor simply pools about and threatens to overflow. Perhaps it is not so different in any country.
01/03/2018 at 16:32 Gothnak says:
I remember Cancer Research doing a set of adverts complaining about kids playing computer games and that they should go outside instead. I pay them by direct debit each month, and work in the games industry, so sent them an angry email asking them why gaming is worse than:
Watching TV,
Reading a Book,
Using Social Media.
They sent me a reply apologising and said they weren’t going to use those adverts anymore.
By all means tell kids to go outside and get more exercise, but stop demonising gaming above everything else.
As far as a gaming disorder goes, i do think some parents let their kids play far too much, meaning when it comes time to stop, the kids just wont. However, not having kids myself, that’s something to be dealt with by each parent as with watching TV, using social media, eating sweets, whatever, just bring your kid up with things in moderation.
01/03/2018 at 16:33 kud13 says:
APA revises it’s own DSM more frequently then WHO. Incidentally, APA is also looking into caffeine addiction and it’s on the same level as “internet gaming”.
There’s good reasons there’s pushback against expanding criteria for psych disabilities- one of them being because once the scientific community makes these definitions and they enter medical lexicon, people can claim government support and benefits based on having these disorders.
This is all going to be obscuring the ongoing “are loot boxes gambling” debacle, I’m sure.
But psych studies aren’t going anywhere, especially in North America, where 1st year psych students get extra course marks for participating in studies designed by upper-years.
01/03/2018 at 16:38 Gunrun says:
Yall should retire that stock image, what is she even playing? It looks like a racing game but she has a joystick. Also it’s been like 15 years since I used a CRT but being that close wasn’t good for your eyes from what I recall.
01/03/2018 at 17:01 woodsey says:
Yes, that’s why they use it.
01/03/2018 at 17:21 Crusoe says:
This is what’s known as a ‘running joke’, and it’s one of RPS’ oldest and best.
01/03/2018 at 17:38 Ghostwise says:
A running joke is but a sort of addiction, according to unspecified researchers from a vague institute somewhere.
01/03/2018 at 18:06 4Valhal says:
Shoot… ban running jokes too!
01/03/2018 at 18:26 Ghostwise says:
A need to shoot is the most flagrant proof of addiction to intravenously-injected narcotics, I’d say.
01/03/2018 at 17:32 denislaminaccia says:
Who knew she’d grow up to be this grumpy old man?
link to qz.com
01/03/2018 at 17:38 Evan_ says:
She also plays split-screen alone. There’s definitely some gaming related disorder at work here.
01/03/2018 at 17:43 EthZee says:
I wish I was enough of a pro-gamer to play split screen multiplayer racing games by myself using a joystick.
01/03/2018 at 18:18 caff says:
You must be joking. This stock image brings joy to my RPS experience.
01/03/2018 at 16:39 NeuroNiky says:
“That’s because I was suffering from crippling depression I couldn’t resolve, and playing games offered much-wanted comfort and distraction when everything else was overwhelming. The problem wasn’t games, it’s that I was shambling wreck of a human. Thanks, video games, for the fun, comfort, and social contact you gave me during years I would likely have otherwise spent in bed.”
This. So much this. I couldn’t have writed this any better.
01/03/2018 at 18:26 Moth Bones says:
Absolutely. Thank you for that, Alice. Such a good writer.
Games can actually be helpful for people who can’t get out too much due to physical or mental disabilities, and playing games with others online can throw up unexpected possibilities. My LOTRO kinship was the first place I came out as trans, as I figured rejection would be less crushing than from ‘real life’ friends; happily, they were great.
I think gambling addiction is a separate thing because of the specific triggers people have to deal with e.g. actively avoiding arcades. Does playing games fire up the same pleasure centres as drink/drugs or gambling? I’m not sure (do please tell me if science has established this).
01/03/2018 at 16:47 automatic says:
Compulsion can have a lot of different objects. It really doesn’t matter if it’s games or Netflix. I think they should rather focus research on specific games and try to understand addiction mechanisms. I’d study the effects of Blizzards skinner boxes and similar stuff that keeps players hooked even when they are not enjoying that activity anymore rather than just blaming gaming generally.
01/03/2018 at 16:56 kud13 says:
Which is probably why APA came up with “internet gaming disorder” –hell, I never played MMOs in their heyday (both due to being anti-social, and because the idea of paying subscription fees for a game seemed ludicrous), but in my early Uni years, among students WoW was explicitly described as an “addiction”. And that was a popular sentiment.
WHO’s definition is most likely an over-broad definition, which is precisely why you need further research. Lots of further research.
01/03/2018 at 17:07 biggergun says:
While I’m obviously against Jack Thompson-style stuff, I won’t deny that for me personally gaming was an addiction for a really long time. The Skinner box reward loop is implented in many games by design, and it is something that you can absolutely get addicted to, especially if you have nothing better to do with your life (but that’s how most addictions go). It’s not meth or even pot, obv, but things like eating disorders are comparable (again, in my experience, yours may vary).
01/03/2018 at 17:11 Aerothorn says:
Alice, not only are you the best news reporter and commentator in gaming, but you but a lot of actual journalistic institutions to shame with your insight, fairness, and sincerity.
01/03/2018 at 17:31 PanFaceSpoonFeet says:
To be fair… I have that. Today, having been out of work for two months I have a chance to submit a proposal to a company. 70% of the day was spent playing games. Hopefully I’ll get it finished tonight. It’s about 2 hours solid work. I’ll probably be up til about 3am.
Further… I need to learn a couple new JavaScripty things. Of the time I intended spending on those on the past month, I reckon 90% of that was spent playing games instead.
01/03/2018 at 17:38 Aerothorn says:
Oh, I don’t think there’s any question that gaming addiction exists. The big questions are, is it psychologically and sociologically distinct from other forms of addiction? Are people uniquely susceptible to it relative to other addictions? Is the treatment different? And to what degree is the addiction compensating for other problems that exist rather than the problem in and of itself?
01/03/2018 at 18:09 khamul says:
I know how you feel. It’s very hard to imagine success, when your experiences are dominated by failure.
And how do you find the energy to act, if you can’t imagine the action being successful?
Games are a place you can go where you *can* succeed. They’re fair – or at least, consistent in their unfairness. They don’t contain the prejudices that are the main thing stopping us from succeeding in the real world.
01/03/2018 at 18:08 4Valhal says:
Humanity has been gaming in one form or another since we gained sentience. From fighting for sport and fun to gambling. Watching sports on TV or betting on which gladiator gets their head chopped off. We just have evolved another form of entertainment.
01/03/2018 at 18:09 JarinArenos says:
We need to define Firearm Obsession Disorder
01/03/2018 at 18:12 Drib says:
I appreciate the inclusion of both minecraft and WoW screenshots.
Also, I agree that while addition to gaming can certainly exist on its own, it’s largely symptomatic of other problems… and can even be helpful in its way.