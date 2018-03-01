Podcast: Is bad weather spectacular or just annoying?

The blizzards of Siberia have gone on holiday to the United Kingdom this week. But the RPS podcast, the Electronic Wireless Show, doesn’t do snow days. The pod squad have trekked hard through the whiteout (from their bedrooms to their computers) to gather on their respective microphones. To what end? Well, to talk about the weather. Blizzards, thunderclouds, sandstorms and, er, night-time? In videogames, it all counts.

Adam likes being warm while looking out at the frosty cold in survival game The Long Dark. Brendan likes the blizzards of Viking strategy game Northgard and foggy, windless days of sailing sim Sailaway. John, however, thinks the weather should stop. There’s no reason why everything should be covered in smog, nor our hands and feet detached from the cliffside by Zelda: Breath of the Wild’s annoying rain.

But we’ve also been playing lots. Adam shares his thoughts on story-trading hobo-em-up, Where The Water Tastes Like Wine. John has been trying to see the willies and boobies in Assassin’s Creed: Origins‘ educational museum mode. And Brendan has been getting floored in Street Fighter V as newly added doll salesman Blanka.

You can listen above, or go straight to Soundcloud where you can download it for later.

You can also get the RSS feed here or find it on iTunes, Stitcher or Pocket Casts. Frosty music is by Jack de Quidt.

Want to write in with questions or suggest a theme for a future episode? You can do that! Please email: podcast@rockpapershotgun.com.

Links:

The joy of Witcher 3’s great outdoors

Adam and Brendan’s road trip in The Crew

Weather watching in The Long Dark

Northgard’s early access review

Have you played… Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain

Sailing the Northwest Passage in Sailaway

Sailaway floats out of early access

All is Lost is about a competent man

Hell in the Pacific is about two incompetent men

Games don’t get Thunderstorms right (supporter post)

Have you played… Proteus?

Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles has great storms

Adam’s Where the Water Tastes Like Wine review

All Walls Must Fall is also out

Vagante is very difficult but still fun, says John

Orwell: Ignorance Is Strength chapter one review

Assassin’s Creed: Origin’s tour guide teaches badly

And it covers up the willies

Three days of Blanka in Street Fighter V

Adam’s pretentious Everybody’s Gone To The Rapture article