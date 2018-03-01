Podcast: Is bad weather spectacular or just annoying?

The blizzards of Siberia have gone on holiday to the United Kingdom this week. But the RPS podcast, the Electronic Wireless Show, doesn’t do snow days. The pod squad have trekked hard through the whiteout (from their bedrooms to their computers) to gather on their respective microphones. To what end? Well, to talk about the weather. Blizzards, thunderclouds, sandstorms and, er, night-time? In videogames, it all counts.
Adam likes being warm while looking out at the frosty cold in survival game The Long Dark. Brendan likes the blizzards of Viking strategy game Northgard and foggy, windless days of sailing sim Sailaway. John, however, thinks the weather should stop. There’s no reason why everything should be covered in smog, nor our hands and feet detached from the cliffside by Zelda: Breath of the Wild’s annoying rain.
But we’ve also been playing lots. Adam shares his thoughts on story-trading hobo-em-up, Where The Water Tastes Like Wine. John has been trying to see the willies and boobies in Assassin’s Creed: Origins‘ educational museum mode. And Brendan has been getting floored in Street Fighter V as newly added doll salesman Blanka.
You can listen above, or go straight to Soundcloud where you can download it for later.
You can also get the RSS feed here or find it on iTunes, Stitcher or Pocket Casts. Frosty music is by Jack de Quidt.
Want to write in with questions or suggest a theme for a future episode? You can do that! Please email: podcast@rockpapershotgun.com.
Links:
The joy of Witcher 3’s great outdoors
Adam and Brendan’s road trip in The Crew
Weather watching in The Long Dark
Northgard’s early access review
Have you played… Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain
Sailing the Northwest Passage in Sailaway
Sailaway floats out of early access
All is Lost is about a competent man
Hell in the Pacific is about two incompetent men
Games don’t get Thunderstorms right (supporter post)
Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles has great storms
Adam’s Where the Water Tastes Like Wine review
All Walls Must Fall is also out
Vagante is very difficult but still fun, says John
Orwell: Ignorance Is Strength chapter one review
Assassin’s Creed: Origin’s tour guide teaches badly
Three days of Blanka in Street Fighter V
01/03/2018 at 17:12 kud13 says:
Thunderstorms in S.T.A.L.K.E.R. were probably one of the best parts of that game. Being caught in the drenching rain running the military blockade from Cordon to Junkyard, getting chased by animals in an open field, and finally stumbling either to a friendly campfire, or to the Bar half-year and exhausted… it’s an unbeatable experience for me.
01/03/2018 at 17:37 Ushao says:
I’m a huge fan of STALKER and couldn’t agree more. Just another thing I disagree with John on. I’ve been playing a lot of MGSV:TPP recently and a well timed rain or sandstorm can also mean the difference between life and death sometimes.
01/03/2018 at 18:31 Killy_V says:
Recently, I found riding on Roach as Geralt in the middle of a thunderstorm very satisfying.
Many moons ago, I remember playing Resident Evil (remake ofc) during a real thunderstorm and teenage me was horified.
Many many moons ago, I remember the rainy swamp in Zelda ALTTP, or the rainy marsch of Lotus Turbo Esprit
01/03/2018 at 18:39 PancakeWizard says:
“John, however, thinks the weather should stop. There’s no reason why everything should be covered in smog, nor our hands and feet detached from the cliffside by Zelda: Breath of the Wild’s annoying rain.”
Literal ‘Old Man Yells At Cloud’
Ignoring the atmospheric reasoning for weather in games, these are often genuine game systems, John! In Breath of the Wild for instance, there’s a specific shrine that can’t be reached without oodles of stamina because of the constant rain (which stops when you solve the shrine). Zelda games actually use weather quite a lot in their games. Sandstorms and the Song of Storms in Ocarina of Time, Wind Waker’s well…wind, even Link to the Past had a stormy swamp that had clear skies once you opened the temple.
STALKER is another great (PC-specific) example where the weather has a specific purpose (even more so in COP with the impressive AtmosFear mod).
There’s something PRIMAL about weather than matters. Generally speaking in our modern world it doesn’t matter all that much (especially here in the UK where we discuss it endlessly because it’s variant but wholly unremarkable). Weather that matters in games (where you generally have to avoid it or it gates progress) has become a welcome part of the escapist fantasy of games for that reason, IMO.