Thimbleweed Park DLC unbeeps Ransome the *Beeping* Clown

The Total War games have a tradition, so they can dodge the censors and get a lower age rating, of toning down the gore then releasing a big bucket of blood and mutilation as paid DLC. That way, teens still get to murder but adults can see the full consequences of murder. Now Ron Gilbert and Gary Winnick’s retro point ‘n’ clicker Thimbleweed Park has seemingly followed suit. Well, with swearing, not decapitation. If you wish to hear Ransome the *Beeping* Clown swearing his teeth out, you may now pay $2 for DLC to remove the censoring beeps from his dialogue.

For £1.69/€1.99/$1.99, the Ransome *Unbeeped* DLC offers an unbeeped version of the clown’s voiced dialogue. He certainly was swearing in the recording booth. The subtitles keep the beeps, mind, so it’s only thine ears that will be offended. Listen:

That’s swearing; I’d know it anywhere. Ah, I don’t know, it seems less funny to me? I’ve been known to drop the odd oath or two myself but I do think beeping can be funnier, especially if dialogue is written with the intent of beeping out swears. Look at me on my high fucking horse.

You can find the DLC on Steam and GOG. I mean, I assume it’s to dodge age ratings, but I don’t know that. Maybe they just thought some people might like to buy cusses.

For the record, my favourite beeped swearing is in Big Train’s Florence Nightingale sketch: