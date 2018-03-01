Thimbleweed Park DLC unbeeps Ransome the *Beeping* Clown

The Total War games have a tradition, so they can dodge the censors and get a lower age rating, of toning down the gore then releasing a big bucket of blood and mutilation as paid DLC. That way, teens still get to murder but adults can see the full consequences of murder. Now Ron Gilbert and Gary Winnick’s retro point ‘n’ clicker Thimbleweed Park has seemingly followed suit. Well, with swearing, not decapitation. If you wish to hear Ransome the *Beeping* Clown swearing his teeth out, you may now pay $2 for DLC to remove the censoring beeps from his dialogue.
For £1.69/€1.99/$1.99, the Ransome *Unbeeped* DLC offers an unbeeped version of the clown’s voiced dialogue. He certainly was swearing in the recording booth. The subtitles keep the beeps, mind, so it’s only thine ears that will be offended. Listen:
That’s swearing; I’d know it anywhere. Ah, I don’t know, it seems less funny to me? I’ve been known to drop the odd oath or two myself but I do think beeping can be funnier, especially if dialogue is written with the intent of beeping out swears. Look at me on my high fucking horse.
You can find the DLC on Steam and GOG. I mean, I assume it’s to dodge age ratings, but I don’t know that. Maybe they just thought some people might like to buy cusses.
If you’ve not touched the game at all, check out our Adam’s Thimbleweed Park review.
For the record, my favourite beeped swearing is in Big Train’s Florence Nightingale sketch:
01/03/2018 at 20:22 crazyd says:
Seems *beeping* *beepy* of them to charge money for this. Seems like the kind of thing that should just be a *beeping* setting in Options.
(If you pay me $2, I’ll send you a version of this post with swears)
02/03/2018 at 00:44 Baines says:
I guess Terrible Toybox decided to follow in the footsteps of Creative Assembly, which for years has been selling “uncensored” blood as separate paid DLC.
02/03/2018 at 01:04 April March says:
I imagine that the version of that post with swears is “Seems bloody gutsy of them to charge money for this. Seems like the kind of thing that should just be a flippin’ setting in Options, and I swear you’re a nitwit.”
01/03/2018 at 20:23 Halk says:
Seriously…?
And they couldn’t even be bothered to edit the subtitles?
01/03/2018 at 21:09 IcyBee says:
No – this is the best beeped swearing sketch
01/03/2018 at 22:27 fuggles says:
“My name… Is Ransome.”
There can be only one. This is not it.
02/03/2018 at 02:16 lancelot says:
Nothing to worry about, the game never was funny to begin with. Nor did it have a convincing setting that could be negatively affected by the changes.
That’s the problem with TP really: if someone has been away from adventure games for a while and decides to give this one a go, he’ll walk away convinced that they are still just collections of random ideas and random puzzles scattered around the locations, no less absurd and incoherent than they used to be.
02/03/2018 at 03:35 Stillquest says:
I see your point, but I’d argue that’s because these old, random-ideas/random-puzzles adventure games is basically what TP is all about, and that’s all I can say without going into spoiler territory.
BTW, high-concept games of this sort usually don’t really work for me. This one did.
02/03/2018 at 04:45 Kollega says:
Removing the censor bleeps in a comedy game is, indeed, missing the point in a major way. Brütal Legend once put it best: “it’s funnier if you bleep it out”.