The Best of Final Fantasy

A group of Final Fantasy fans divided against themselves cannot cast fire. Or so the saying goes. For too long we’ve been at war about which is “the best”. Sliding roman numerals around on a table until one of us gets upset and starts using bad language. Let’s end this, here, today. Let’s look at each other, earnestly, with open minds and opener hearts, and regard one another as friends, allies in a world that doesn’t understand us. Let’s look not to the past, but to the future!
And also at this definitive list of Final Fantasy games available on PC ranked in perfect order.
Don’t worry, there’s only nine of them.
All right, settle down. We know Final Fantasy defies a ‘Best of’ list. Fans have been fighting hard for decades, probably mounted on chocobos, to prove that the stomping magitek of Final Fantasy VI is more interesting than the puppet-like mages of Final Fantasy IX. Or the steampunkery of VII trumps the beast-taming of IV. In that sense, our own list is just another chuckling mercenary fighting in an endless conflict for supremacy. But come on, we’re all very tired. Let’s just agree that this is the correct list and go home to our children. They miss us all so much.
For this list, we’ve excluded the MMOs (sorry, Final Fantasy XI and Final Fantasy XIV) because we’re only interested in the singleplayer games. But we’ve left the door open for spin-offs. Whether any of them actually make the list is another matter.
Note: In the likely case the Eternal Argument keeps raging, you can summon your own opinions in the comments. But please remember to be a good adversary. Don’t just say: “No Final Fantasy Z?” That’s no use. Say why you think Final Fantasy Z is amazing. Talk about the part where you go Crystal sledding, or the village of the Carrot People, or that bit where Corupcion falls into a TV studio and you have to play the minigame where you pretend to be one of the Empire’s weather presenters. Man, why isn’t Final Fantasy Z on this list??
02/03/2018 at 19:09 onodera says:
If emulation is allowed, FFVI is definitely the best one. FFT is the second best.
02/03/2018 at 20:47 Freud says:
I agree. FF VI is my favorite in the series.
02/03/2018 at 19:14 milligna says:
This seems like a piece from another website somehow.
02/03/2018 at 22:01 DinoSteak says:
$$ PP ADVERTS = You send us what you want included, we write up an “Opinion” piece.
$ PP ADVERTS = You send us the “Opinion” piece, we’ll put it up.
02/03/2018 at 19:15 sektor666 says:
your list is bad and you should feel bad. FFVI > FFVII > FFIX > heaps of garbage > FFVIII. how could you.
02/03/2018 at 19:45 Shaun239 says:
This. VIII is the one we don’t talk about – just like how the characters don’t mention having all grown up together and act like complete strangers until 2/3rds through the game.
No wonder IX went back to the series’ roots.
02/03/2018 at 20:58 GeoX says:
Well, to be fair, the reason the characters don’t remember growing up together is that the guardian forces affected their memories. Hey, I’m not saying it’s a GOOD reason, but it’s not *completely* random.
02/03/2018 at 21:17 jael182 says:
Let me fix that for you.
IX > VII > XII > VI
02/03/2018 at 22:12 GeoX says:
You didn’t fix it; you broke it :(
(What a productive argument this is)
02/03/2018 at 19:15 ran93r says:
Get out! Gullwing dress up party deserves better.
02/03/2018 at 19:27 Drinking with Skeletons says:
It remains very strange to see people talk about FFXII as the “most anime” entry. I just don’t see it. When I think “anime” I think school girls, wackiness, and over-the-top things like Dragonball Z, not political skullduggery about humans resisting the influence of gods to forge their own destiny, for good or ill. Indeed, I’d say that FFVII feels much more anime to me.
Speaking of, FFVII has aged pretty atrociously, and even though I credit it (along with Warcraft II) for really getting me into video games, I think it’s ugly aesthetics and painfully hokey script are a serious turn-off. The last time I tried to play it I got as far as Tifa and Cloud’s first heart-to-heart after blowing up the reactor and thought, “This is the game I was so enamored of back then?”
VII has an interesting battle system that was completely lost on me as a child, but after the first disc the story goes completely limp. Edea is a great villain, and the end of Disc 1 is one hell of a climax, but Edea isn’t the actual antagonist, and the reveals after that point are increasingly contrived and convoluted. None of the characters besides Squall really have an arc or much character, a plot twist about their shared past is one of the dumbest things I’ve ever seen, and Laguna and friends–the only likeable characters in the game–are barely in it. The gameplay is fine, but you have to sit through a lot of garbage to enjoy it.
The best in the series are FFIX, FFXII, and FFX-2 (although you have to play X first to appreciate X-2). War of the Lions is the best game with the Final Fantasy name attached to it, however (it also takes place in Ivalice, by the way).
02/03/2018 at 20:47 Tacroy says:
If that doesn’t scream anime to you, you’re watching the wrong anime. I prescribe a course of Gurren Lagann followed by a 10 ml drip of either One Piece or JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, to start.
02/03/2018 at 21:41 SaintAn says:
It seems you only know of the anime for young teens. Which is understandable since that’s what is most common these days. There’s a lot of really good stuff. Neon Genesis Evangelion, Shiki, Naoki Urasawa’s Monster (English dub is award worthy in this one, and it’s made by one of the best Manga writers whose other manga works should also be read. Be on the look out for the anime adaptation of his Pluto manga), Ghost in the Shell, No 6, Code Geass, One Piece, and many many more. Just do a search for complex anime or something to find more.
Japanese writers are the best in the world at evoking emotion and writing imaginative and complex stories.
02/03/2018 at 19:28 Stepout says:
FFVI laughs at your four winds. She laughs from her mountain.
02/03/2018 at 19:35 Ben King says:
True story, final fantasy eight is the only one I ever completed. Figuring out the junction system is a highlight of my childhood gaming memories but the title will also always be my go-to definition of “level grind.” if I ever have to listen to the electronic screech of the magic “Draw” system again I will lose my mind. It also might still be my favorite opening cinematic of all time.
02/03/2018 at 19:55 Jalan says:
VIII was the last one I finished thoroughly and enjoyed. I wish I could travel back in time before I began realizing that I was well in the minority of liking it (especially above the likes of IX & X – the combination of which killed my active attention in following the series as an active player). I’m not the type to deny the existence of its flaws, but at the same time I also don’t find that it did anything so offensive that it couldn’t be forgiven for them either.
03/03/2018 at 00:08 Horg says:
The magic system is made much more bearable (and overpowered) by utilising the GF abilities to refine magic from items, and in the case of Quezacotl, cards. It’s a sound strategy to set you GF’s learning those skills first. One of he best farming methods is to challenge the Queen of Cards in Balamb Town, right after you beat Ifrit, until she starts using the All rule. Beat her, then play other NPCs until All is spread to the whole region, then you can play several NPCs in Balamb Town and Balamb Garden for whole hands of tier 1-5 cards. Refine those cards into items and refine the items into magic. You can be running around with an inventory full of high tier magic before you’ve even set off on the SeeD exam, no more need to magic hoover unless you after something extremely rare like Aura or Ultima.
02/03/2018 at 19:35 Xerophyte says:
FF5 doesn’t even rank? Shame!
I prescribe a minimum of two Four Job Fiestas when it starts up this summer. Preferably on emulation so you don’t have to deal with the naff port.
02/03/2018 at 19:40 subdog says:
I hate fandom gatekeeping but really if you’re going to make a ranking list and neither of you have actually played the one that everyone says is the best one… maybe hold off on publishing?
Either way, I have yet to play a FF game on the PC that isn’t a straight up godawful port of an already bad port. You have 7 near the top of the list and playing it on the PC feels like trying to mow my lawn on a unicycle.
02/03/2018 at 19:50 Jalan says:
Square seems intent on doling out the hot garbage when it comes to their classics. I keep waiting for the time they release Final Fantasy Tactics (because eventually they’ll run out of other Final Fantasy ports to re-port and release) but my enthusiasm for it actually happening keeps waning knowing that it’s almost likely to be the mobile version of War of the Lions if it ever does happen.
One day they’ll pretend like they’re listening to fans worldwide and not just the clattering of coin into their coffers and release something from their vault that isn’t a “well, here’s what we think you all wanted” cash-in.
02/03/2018 at 19:45 Aerothorn says:
Sure, there are many critiques to be made of this list, but given that you correctly identified the best Final Fantasy, why would I make them? :)
02/03/2018 at 19:52 FuriKuri says:
While I may – through gritted teeth – admit that the accuracy of this list is probably fair given the technical inferiorities present in most of these ‘official’ ports, I do have to wonder if perhaps this stance misses the point.
Since when are PC gamers limited to only what corporate overlords deign fit for us? Isn’t this what separates us from
animalsconsoles? Is RPS arriving at a state where only that which is oozed direct from the rancid teat of Steam(tm) is given consideration?
In short, play these on a emulator. If you’re reluctant due to some misguided sense of morality; a) rest assured that the devs involved in the original production are, like pets in beloved 80’s/90’s sitcoms, most assuredly dead by now and b) nothing stops you buying the crappy port then playing it on an emulator regardless.
02/03/2018 at 19:54 protorp says:
Sooooo… say one had hypothetically never played any of them… would starting at number one on this list and working backwards work? How much crucial play X first to appreciate Y is hiding here?
02/03/2018 at 20:01 dahools says:
6,7,8,9,10 all completely unrelated you could pick any one different themes, characters and world’s.
02/03/2018 at 20:19 dahools says:
Oh and “hypothetically” if you were unemployed and had no family commitments there is probably 6months worth of gaming there depending on how “complete” you would want to leave them.
02/03/2018 at 20:37 SaintAn says:
This list is nonsense and I think it’s supposed to be a joke, don’t use the list.
If someone has never played, their first should be either 4, 6, 7, 9, 10, or 12. (9 would be my choice for first if I could Eternal Sunshine my gaming memories away) 11 and Tactics are masterpieces, but they are different and much longer than the others, so they should be played, but played later after such a person has played through a few FF games. 11 has like 15 years of content and was developed with horizontal progression in mind, so it’s really really big. Tactics: War of the Lions is my absolute favorite though, and tied with Wind Waker, Breath of the Wild, Mass Effect 1, and Final Fantasy XI as my favorite game.
14 is decent, not really a good MMO or a good FF game, but not a bad MMO or a bad FF game either. It has some really great translations, but some really terrible story writing, but also some likable characters and good parts too. So the good and bad balance it all out as a decent game. Play it after 11.
13 through 15 are bad and should be avoided. The FF15 movie is pretty good though.
02/03/2018 at 19:57 dahools says:
I think it depends how old you were when you played them as you say you were 11 when you played VIII. That is why it’s probably resonates so well with you. I really enjoyed VIII the gun blades, the card game and when the school began levitating out of the ground and turned into a ship.
I was about 14 when VII came out so it was the first real one I played and I always look back at it and think was there anything it didn’t do? It reminds me of James bond almost. If you think of each Bond film they always try and throw some different way of him doing something or getting somewhere. Snowmobile, bunjee jumping, parachuting, skiing, car submarine etc. FFVII did everything. You cross dressed under cover and escape in sewers, you travelled over mine tracks, through mountains, on boats across oceans and find hidden islands. You ride chocobos, bikes, cable cars, submarines, planes, airships, snow boards.
You visit cities, farms, towns, villages, lost temples, deserts, the north pole and explore under the oceans.
All this before you talk about the characters, their back stories and the main story that tied it all in. How you almost die and can’t remember anything 2/3rds of the way through.
I think of VIII which I liked alot and just think as good as it was it’s 25% the game VII was.
Played X and a couple of the lightning ones after but I think the idea had moved well on then. Found them more of a slog than a journey.
IX I didn’t gel with as it was a bit more fairy tail and I was getting older.
02/03/2018 at 19:59 dontnormally says:
The biggest turn-off of Final Fantasy, for me, is the fact that they all blob together in my brain / there is no Title to use to tell them apart.
Is FF XVXVI-2 really any different than FF VXVXI-3 ?
02/03/2018 at 20:04 dahools says:
After X they did start sharing themes, characters and I agree I could tell you which one was which. I only remember X by that blitz all basketball game thingy.
02/03/2018 at 20:58 Nelyeth says:
Meh, I guess Square’s relying on a combo of brand image, and the fact that if you play a Final Fantasy game, you’ll end up with enough hundreds of hours of playtime to remember the game’s number.
02/03/2018 at 20:07 Ansob says:
You forgot FFXIV, which is the best FF and also the only good FF MMO.
02/03/2018 at 20:16 SaintAn says:
That’s obvious trolling? Did you help make this list?
02/03/2018 at 20:15 SaintAn says:
No.
02/03/2018 at 20:28 mmandthetat says:
The unskippable summon animations ruin Final Fantasy VIII. Ruin. If it weren’t for those, I might be willing to agree that it’s as good or better than VII, or at least respect that opinion.
02/03/2018 at 20:34 kud13 says:
So, for someone who never owned a console and thus missed the JRPG craze (and a lot of other gaming trends, because until mid 2000s I was an RTS junkie. Then I discovered Deus Ex by accident and I’ve been broadening my horizons since), which of the games on this list are actually playable in their current Steam incarnations?
I’m still kinda hoping that eventually Squeeenix will start porting it’s games to GOG, but I’m curious which of these remakes (aside of 15 and 12, which I understand to be decent ports) are actually playable for a novice?
02/03/2018 at 21:14 hijuisuis says:
FFX is great on pc, and is the one I recommend people new to the series play first. I think it has the most consistently good elements.
FFXIII is also a great port and I enjoyed it but people love/hate it so I wouldn’t recommend starting there.
I’m interested in other suggestions too because I haven’t played any if the others on pc.
02/03/2018 at 20:49 Don Reba says:
Wait… Are you serious that Aeris is going to die?!
02/03/2018 at 21:16 jael182 says:
Hahahahaha good one guys, now where is the real list??
02/03/2018 at 21:17 DantronLesotho says:
RPS, I love you, but you’re bringing me down. VIII is awful. I could write a litany of complaints over that game, and I LOVE the final fantasy series. It’s just a total mess. They’ve said before that they couldn’t get it together after 7 and scope creep caused that game to be as uncohesive as it is. Ugh. I wonder if people like 8 because either they played it as their first one, or they only played VII before it. Because in a vacuum it’s not that bad, but compared to the quality of the rest of them it just doesn’t sit anywhere close with them.
03/03/2018 at 00:18 Horg says:
8 has some of the best NPC characters in the whole series, that’s why. Based on anecdotal evidence, 8 seems to have a fairly high completion rate among people who weren’t turned away by the mechanics because people got invested in the gang and wanted to see it through to the epilogue.
02/03/2018 at 21:34 Universal Quitter says:
Trolling at it’s finest. Jokes on you, though. I actually like FF8!!!
*slinks back into the shadows, with an evil cackle*
02/03/2018 at 21:55 Brendan Caldwell says:
Double joke on you! So do we!!!!
02/03/2018 at 21:35 Jovian09 says:
At first I wondered why you’d bother ranking something as subjective as Final Fantasy games. Then I remembered I’d clicked through all of them because it’s the official RPS ranking of Final Fantasies.
I have to say that while the tone and premise of X-2 appalled me, it has the most refined, glorious iteration of the ATB combat system. It has jobs, a tremendous breadth of strategies, and is genuinely rewarding to master.
02/03/2018 at 21:39 briangw says:
Am I the only one around here who thought the later FF’s were just too weird and preferred the first ones? I played FFI and FFII when they came out while I was in high school and loved them. I bought FFVI in college and just didn’t get into it.
02/03/2018 at 22:16 GeoX says:
FFIV and VI are the FFs of my childhood and therefore the best ones. I can present reasons why I’m very sure this is true, but of course, those of you who started with later games can likewise present arguments for the later games that you are equally sure are very true. But get this: I THINK YOU’RE WRONG!!!! Really, this is an extremely meaningful argument to have. We can all agree on that much.
02/03/2018 at 22:30 Viral Frog says:
Fully agree with the #1 pick. Final Fantasy VIII was not the first one I’d played, nor the first one I’d completed, but it was absolutely the one I enjoyed the most.
What I cannot understand is how XV managed to acquire any position on this list. XV compared to literally any other FF game, even the weird, unremarkable spin-offs, is just awful. I would have easily tossed XV off the list in favor of X. VI should also be much higher on the list, but I can’t fault it’s positioning since neither of you have played it, so I’ll gladly give kudos for being mindful enough to include the game in the list at all.
02/03/2018 at 22:33 Viral Frog says:
For anyone wondering (nobody is, but I’m going to tell you anyway :P), my favorites (in this exact order) are:
VIII
VII
IX
VI
IV
XII
I
X
X-2
Anything I didn’t include on the list is either because I didn’t play it or I just wasn’t that fond of them.
02/03/2018 at 23:23 Chaoslord AJ says:
I wonder if I should order 15. There seems so much hate and dislike by lots of people but a few especially here on RPS like it somewhat.
I like the premise of the bro-roadtrip though.
02/03/2018 at 22:47 teamcharlie says:
Thanks to this article, I have been inspired to write a detailed list of the best flavors of ice cream ever. Even though I’ve never tried chocolate, I assume it’s going to be on the list. Hmm. Seven? There we go. Number one is definitely rum raisin.
03/03/2018 at 00:06 Brendan Caldwell says:
Now you’re getting it!
02/03/2018 at 23:19 Chaoslord AJ says:
Yeah any such list would be wrong from some angle.
I finished 4,6,7,8,9 and think they are the best.
4 had the Dark Knight lead, 6 had Kefka and dark story, 7 had some iconic new additions being a new gen game and Cloud and his fun bunch. 8 had a compelling weird plot, a mess but a charming mess except the junction system. 9 was ok.
03/03/2018 at 00:38 hfm says:
IX
Vivi
That is all…
03/03/2018 at 00:47 malkav11 says:
Weirdly, I largely agree with this list. I prefer X to VIII, and might maybe even plump for XII if I’d played enough of it to have a real opinion, but I love both and don’t -super- care about the ordering there.
People who think VI is the best should get a bland, challenge free random encounter every second step for the rest of their lives, since apparently that’s their jam.
03/03/2018 at 01:59 emily riposte says:
Ah, the ‘genius’ of FF8, the game where you farm max stacks of spells, then run around as unkillable demigods for the rest of the game.
03/03/2018 at 04:33 malkav11 says:
You say that as though there’s something wrong with it.
Also plenty of people (like me) never actually stumbled into the complete destruction of the difficulty curve. I mean, I definitely got some cheesy tactics going, but that’s a fairly common Final Fantasy experience – e.g. wandering around with Knights of the Round in VII or whatever.
03/03/2018 at 03:27 arthurh3535 says:
And… there is nothing about Final Fantasy XIII, XIII-2 and Lightning Returns, all of which I have on PC for replay value.
A bit of a fail on the list of best final fantasy games PC, as all three of those are probably better (at least) than 3/4s of the ones on this list.
03/03/2018 at 05:01 geldonyetich says:
Wow, you put Final Fantasy VIII at #1 on the list. The game that was so poorly received that Square-Enix went and made Final Fantasy IX a deliberate throwback because they felt they had to get back to the basics of the series and find out where they went wrong and also to appease the outraged fans.
But I’ll be charitable and say that, after three generations (or so they claim in their own promo materials but I have no idea how 31 years constitutes space for three generations) Final Fantasy is its own thing and no single fan or even Square Enix itself really has any control over what’s best or worst anymore.