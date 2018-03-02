Best PC gaming deals of the week

Is it time for the weekly deals roundup of the best PC gaming deals this week has had to offer, or is it really just another excuse for me to write about Vampire: The Masquerade? There’s only one way to find out! What a journey we will go on, dear reader.

As usual, we’ve got deals that’ll work in the UK, deals that’ll work in the US and some deals that will work in both the UK and US, as well as presumably many other places. Let’s get started.

UK & US Deals

Humble’s latest bundle, the ‘Brawler’ bundle, gathers up a bunch of the very best of outlandishly weird, mostly anime-themed fighting games and brings them to you at a bargain price. Here’s what the whole bundle is like.

Pay what you want

Guilty Gear XX Acore Core Plus R

BlazBlue: Continuum Shift Extend

Skullgirls

Pay more than the average

Arcana Heart 3 LOVE MAX!!!!!

Street Fighter X Tekken

Pay $9 (around £6.51) or more

Guilty Gear Xrd -SIGN-

Rivals of Aether

Pay what you want for the Humble Brawler Bundle

Green Man Gaming is launching its brand new ‘March Madness’ sale. Perhaps not the most original title for a sale in March, but hey, you can’t win ‘em all. The sale features new deals every 24 hours so it’s worth checking back repeatedly.

March Madness sale from Green Man Gaming

Head to Fanatical at the moment and you can take advantage of the site’s latest Nemesis Bundle. The sixth, in fact, which you can tell from the title – Nemesis Bundle 6. What a world. Anyway, the first tier gets you games like Kathy Rain and Super Mega Baseball and the more you pay, the more games you’ll be getting.

Nemesis Bundle 6 from Fanatical

Back to Humble one more time now, as the site is offered up some limited time sale ranges on games from Activision and Sega. Those two ranges feature everything from Alien Isolation with 75% off to Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines (hey, there it is!) for £3.74. There’s a lot to comb through, so it’s worth taking a look.

Activision Sale from Humble Store

Sega sale from Humble Store

UK Deals

The SteelSeries Arctis 3 gaming headset is one of the better-reviewed headsets out there these days and right now, Box will sell you one of these in a variety of colours, including the limited edition red, for £50.

SteelSeries Arctis 3 gaming headset for £49.99 from Box

Razer is offering up a selection of discounts on its range of premium gaming laptops. You can get up to £350 off depending on which model laptop and spec setup you’re after, with some freebies thrown in for spending so much.

Up to £350 off Razer Blade Laptops from Razer

US Deals

Need some extra storage space for you Nintendo Switch? How about far too much storage – like these SanDisk Ultra Micro SDXC cards from Amazon, which are down to $40 for a 128GB model or $63 for a 200GB model.

SanDisk Ultra 128GB Micro SDXC card for $39.99 from Amazon US

SanDisk Ultra 200GB Micro SDXC card for $62.99 from Amazon US

With that, we're done for another week. Keep in mind that deals, prices and availability can change at the drop of a hat, so apologies if you miss out on something you wanted.

