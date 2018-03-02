Buy Into The Breach, get free FTL… On Steam, too

The howling vortex of hypercapitalism that is Christmas may be behind us, but judging from the amount of snow outside my window, it’s still the season to be Santa-esque. Not to be one-upped by GOG and Humble, Steam are now offering a free copy of FTL with every purchase of the fantastic Into The Breach, a drum-tight tactical puzzle that has captured the hearts, minds and other less vital organs of several of RPS’s writers.
Better still, this deal is fully retroactive, if you’ve already picked up the game, and if you already own FTL on Steam you’ll find a giftable copy in your inventory to share with someone. Within, we have some handy tips on how to pick who in your life to share it with.
So, you’ve found yourself with a spare copy of FTL! Lucky you – it means you already had the game, and know the full responsibility of command. No doubt countless missions have gone by without a single casualty, such are your leadership skills.
This, of course leaves you with the unenviable yet vital task of choosing a single friend to burden with the responsibility inherent in starship command. We here at RPS Towers recommend holding a series of one-on-one interviews, with questions based around which Star Trek captain their answers most align with, and assigning the game based on personal preference. While there are no wrong options, if you pick Janeway, you’re wrong. Sorry.
As a potential bonus round, if they manage to hit at least 80% alignment with General Grin’s Picard, then you are morally obligated to not only give them the game, but also buy them a copy of Into The Breach so that they can choose their successor. Also, you should fear and respect this person.
Mostly fear.
Into The Breach is out on Steam, GOG and Humble for £11.39/$15.
02/03/2018 at 21:08 R. Totale says:
Leave Janeway alone, you monster.
02/03/2018 at 22:06 poliovaccine says:
I just have a hard time envisioning this theoretical person who would enjoy FTL, but does not yet own a copy. I feel like even people who *don’t* enjoy FTL own copies, just cus they had to see what all the fuss was about..!
Don’t want to sound like I’m complaining though, cus hey, cool deal.
03/03/2018 at 00:29 napoleonic says:
Weird that you have such a hard time envisioning people who are poorer than you. Oh well, it takes all sorts I guess.
03/03/2018 at 03:07 clonex10100 says:
Ftl has been in all sorts of bundles and sales. If you haven’t been able to get ahold of it you don’t have enough money for internet.
03/03/2018 at 04:28 AngoraFish says:
If someone is too poor to buy FTL (previously as cheap as $1.99) they’re sure as hell too poor to spend $14.99 on Into the Breach, which incidentally, is a required purchase in order to get the ‘free’ copy of FTL. Making the whole deal… not free.
02/03/2018 at 23:48 caff says:
I bought this on gog.com. It felt right to do so. But I think my free copy of FTL might not be giftable? Whups. I wish it was, it’s a superb game.
I felt like gog.com needed some love this time rather than the omnipresent Steam.
03/03/2018 at 00:20 Xocrates says:
The gog page for ITB straight up says to contact support if you own FTL and they’ll give you a gift code.
So it’s actually there, it’s just not automatic, which sucks.
03/03/2018 at 05:29 Phasma Felis says:
I already have FTL. Can I get Into the Breach free instead?