Have you played… Talisman?

Have You Played? is an endless stream of game retrospectives. One a day, every day, perhaps for all time.
Talisman, in either boardgame or videogame form, is a stupid game. It might even be a fundamentally broken game. Man, I love it. And I hate it. But also, I love it.
Talisman’s had a couple of recent PC appearances, first as a straight (too straight, really) digital adaptation and then as as a Warhammer 40K Horus Heresy-themed remix. The concept in either case is essentially competitive, high-speed Dungeons & Dragons, shorn of the storytelling and distilled into “and you run into a room and there’s a monster and/or treasure”. Only a bunch of other people are doing this not with you, but instead in a sort of passive-aggressive arms race against you.
There might be a few early or mid-game scuffles, but in the main no-one really interacts until one player stumbles, through a combination of blind stubbornness and blind luck, into the tile in the centre then rains hell on everyone else.
It’s conceptually terrible in so many ways, but where it springs to life is when its notorious imbalance – some characters are simply better than others, while a certain degree of luck in rolls or draw can heavily skew things in one player’s favour from early on – really comes to the fore. Then you get every other player working together to try and take down the pack leader, and it all becomes a game of asthmatic cats and lethal mouse.
Or, alternatively, the mouse decides to become a total dick and roams around slaughtering everyone else for kicks, before proceeding onward to a climactic slaughter.
Only that doesn’t work out, because the perils faced on the innermost tier of the board are so hilariously amped-up that the pack leader ends up getting slaughtered just a square or from victory.
It’s a mess! It’s a collapsing trifle of chance and imbalance, but by some miracle it works. It’s impossible not to become invested in your character’s gradual acquisition of upgrades, to hoot in delight when they land something great or suddenly have a huge span of life tokens, or to howl in rage when a treasured weapon or follower is lost, particularly if it’s to a rival player.
It’s just a friggin’ bearpit, is Talisman, and it looks wretched next to the many oh-so-elegant turn-based or card-base alternatives in both the worlds of physical and digital. But it’s also got the fun and fury and shame of a riotous night out that ends up with everyone ill, skint and embarrassed. Two weeks later, they happily do it all again.
02/03/2018 at 15:40 Gothnak says:
I borrowed Talisman off a schoolmate in the 80’s and loved it, and in the late 90’s it is what made me check out BoardgameGeek to find a copy. 20 years later, i have over 100 boardgames (And have owned over 500, i trade a lot) so thanks Talisman… Thalisman.
However, the game itself is random and rubbish :).
02/03/2018 at 15:56 RobbieTrout says:
Love Talisman (the board game)! Great fun for a mixed group, as it’s easy for everybody to understand the basics, and things happen so fast that it’s guaranteed to be entertaining. Lots of action, lots of reversals of fortune, and just enough ability to do the dirty on opponents.
My husband has never been very keen on games, but he got hooked on Talisman “because it’s so greedy”. He loved nothing better than trying to amass all the gold and goodies. We ended up buying every expansion pack available, and struggling for space to spread out all the expansion boards for our weekly session. I still have the whole set.
02/03/2018 at 16:07 Aerothorn says:
Fantasy Flight’s (now forever out of print) Relic does a game job of tightening the mechanics of Talisman and giving players more actual choices while retaining all the goofy thematic madness (with, of course, Warhammer 40k theming on top).
02/03/2018 at 16:15 Vacuity729 says:
I’ve played the boardgame a bit, played the computer game adaptation very briefly, and played the Horus Heresy adaptation quite a lot.
I understand why some people really don’t like it: it’s perfectly possible for someone to catapult into an unassailable lead, or just get kicked to the kerb through sheer poor fortune; the characters just aren’t balanced, but there are so many of them, and the game mechanics tend toward mostly avoiding or ignoring other players until there’s a collective decision to mob the leader before it’s too late.
And yet somehow, it’s really good fun (at least most of the time).
I really like the Horus Heresy adaptation, and the loose teams in that game make a welcome change; encouraging you to take opportunities to trouble the opposing team’s players a bit more seriously; you don’t have to be the winner, you just have to make sure those two players *don’t* win. Still, only being able to have four players really limits the feeling of a real team conflict.
Edit: Wrong “curb”
02/03/2018 at 16:51 CdrJameson says:
Talisman’s great – as long as you see it as a kind of amped-up Snakes and Ladders.
It’s also a very Tao game. If you go with the flow you’ll have a much better experience than trying to force what’s happening.
Few things are more frustrating than having to land on a particular, exact location to do something. You’ll be there forever. You have to develop a very flexible and adaptive strategy, and that really irks some people.