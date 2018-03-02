Fright of the navigator – Into The Breach’s most powerful but most cowardly mech pilot

One thing I didn’t say much about in my starry-eyed review of the sublimely elegant turn-based strategy game Into The Breach was its metagame.
A campaign takes an hour or less, but the business of earning new types of mech and new pilots to drive, fly or teleport them will last you months. I’m a long way off unlocking everything, though I do have a bit of a head start from beta builds, but already I’ve found the pilot I will spend the rest of my life with. Isaac Jones, you complete me. Or rather, your game-changing ability does.
In every Into The Breach battle, you can have one last resort you can turn to. A button that resets all your actions during the space of that turn, thus undoing calamitous decisions such as the sudden death of a mech or circumstances conspiring to wipe out humanity come the next turn. The snag is that you can only do this once per mission. Spend it wantonly and you have no more do-overs, and will have to live with whatever terrible consequences might arise in the next couple of turns – and such is Into The Breach’s clockwork-tight design that the entire situation can alter drastically within the space of one turn.
Enter Isaac Jones, who was given to me as a one of a choice of three rewards for acing every objective on an island.
I very nearly skipped right past him in favour of a free couple of Power units, because I’d had a good enough run so far that my starting pilots were all alive and had levelled-up once, but then I read the text underneath his anxious, goateed face.
Text I couldn’t quite believe I was reading, so disruptive did it seem to rules I have lived with in Into The Breach for quite some time.
“Gain 1 extra ‘Reset Turn’ every battle.”
You have got to be shitting me. A free do-over. This changes everything.
Pilots are rare finds in Into The Breach, obtained only via occasional drop-pods or, as I had done, pulling off a perfect run on an island. Once found, they can join you on a campaign if you’re happy to replace an existing pilot with them (and can be a godsend if you’ve lost a pilot – mechs can carry on without a driver, but the AI controlling them causes a few nerfs), but, beautifully, they’re also unlocked for use in any future attempt.
So the dawning of Isaac here means that, in any ITB run, I can enjoy that bonus reset.
Maybe later I’ll unlock someone with an even more startling ability, but right now Isaac’s reset handily beats Ralph’s bonus XP, Camila’s smoke and web immunity (though that is pretty hardcore), Chen’s free move after attacking and Harold’s push adjacent tiles while repairing skills. Isaac, be mine forever.
Unfortunately, there’s also a big downside to Isaac. Not in terms of ability – ITB doesn’t do pilot handicaps – but in terms of personality. He’s an abject coward. And a whiner, too. This makes him much more chatty than the average pilot, as he’s forever expressing dismay at the presence of more bugs or claiming he’s not capable of handling military technology. He also stutters in what sounds like constant fear, although in one line of incidental dialogue he claims this is a result of a science experiment gone wrong. I’m not sure I believe him.
The yellow-belly even complains when I use his power to turn back time.
Jeez, dude, get over yourself. We’re only trying to save humanity, y’know?
Isaac, in other words, has godlike powers but is deeply annoying. I am certain he has been deliberately designed to be this way, which is a quiet masterstroke.
One of the smaller things I really dig about Into The Breach is how the unseen civilians greet the arrival of your mechs with awe, and you then proceed to play in stoic near-silence: the epitome of a selfless hero. Isaac’s whingeing undermines that, in a way that reminds me uncomfortably of Judge Dredd having to trek through the Cursed Earth with Rob bloody Schneider in tow.
It’s brilliant. Isaac changes everything – well, not everything, but I’ve already survived a half-dozen missions I otherwise wouldn’t have thanks to that magic dual-reset – but boy do I now crave the company of someone who’s a bit more on-message. So I can’t wait to see who I dig out of the next time-pod. Just please let them be an optimist.
02/03/2018 at 21:25 crazyd says:
My favorite so far is a pilot I named Scar Faceman. He’s Armored, which lets me absorb a point of damage before I actually get hurt. He’s ridiculously useful for tanking.
I find that I rarely use my Reset, and don’t think I’ve ever felt a need to do it more than once. I plan out my moves pretty precisely before I execute anything.
02/03/2018 at 21:32 Tacroy says:
Yeah the turn reset isn’t very useful IMO. I mean I just lost a mech because I didn’t remember that fire damage happens before everything else (so a Vek died, and one of my mechs took the 3 HP shot the Vek was going to otherwise block) and there’s no way back from that because it happened during the enemy turn.
I can’t imagine ever needing more than one turn reset, honestly.
02/03/2018 at 23:26 Crafter says:
I have just finished the first island, so I have played maybe 1 hour in total ?
Reset is a bit useful for me as a way to test out how the rules play out without risking to lose 1 hour of campaign.
02/03/2018 at 21:28 Rituro says:
Appreciate the insight. Disagree completely.
Isaac’s second reset is indeed a powerful ability. However, it’s powerful in the way training wheels are powerful for a bike. Eventually, you have to become a better rider and ditch the training wheels to get more out of your bike (as I strain the metaphor to its limit).
For my money, Brittany is the star. (Camila is a close second.) A free shield right off the bat means whatever Brittany pilots can now serve as a crucial barrier against one Vek, regardless of damage. That’s massive, especially when you find yourself trying to manage more than one Alpha Vek in the later stages of the game and need to protect the grid at all costs.
(FWIW, having just completed a two-island victory before work today, Camila in the Rusted Hulks is god-tier good.)
03/03/2018 at 00:07 wwarnick says:
Yeah, I think training wheels is a good metaphor. However, even some experienced players still like having that option. I don’t, but I’m the guy that takes multiple hours to finish a 1 hour game (according to the author) because half the time I’m sitting there thinking through my strategy so that I don’t make a mistake that I’d need to reset.
That’s only my preference. I see no problem with people playing differently. Choosing the reset means you do without some other cool perk, so it’s a tradeoff. As for me, I’d much rather have a perk that would assist me with my strategy than allow me to undo a mistake.
03/03/2018 at 05:01 Kitsunin says:
It’s supposed to be only an hour long? Yikes, maybe playing so slowly is why I always win. Maybe I should use a chess timer.
03/03/2018 at 00:16 Xocrates says:
I was going to say something very similar.
Essentially, his ability allows you to recover from mistakes… which you should be trying to avoid, not planning to do. You’re trading an in-game advantage for an out of game safety net.
Like, sure, it’s useful when learning to play the game and for the occasional brain fart, but generally speaking the 2 power units are more useful (and I’m 90% sure I actually took them over him, since I recall seeing him in game, but don’t actually have him unlocked).
Among the ones I do own, Camila is my go to (don’t have Brittany) since crowd control immunity on your frontline is just so damn useful – not least of which because it essentially wastes an enemy attack when they try it.
02/03/2018 at 22:10 ComradeJohan says:
I always remember in the splendid racing game GRID, there was a point at which you can unlock a second driver for your team. They have varying skills and demand varying amounts of money or a cut from the winnings.
But there was one, I do not remember his name; whether through artifice or RNG, his skills were all almost maxed out and he asked as little as the bog-tier drivers for pay.
Of course, I signed him on at once.
I was greeted in the next race by the most annoying, overwhelming, grating Texas drawl. Every time he did the slightest thing, or I did the slightest thing, he was brought to comment with that incredible accent – the comments themselves were not overly repetitive or lame, but I could not overlook the voice in which they were delivered. This was an American Accent, weaponised.
He lasted two more races until I replaced him with a dutchman four times the cost and with a quarter of the skills.
02/03/2018 at 22:16 Skiddywinks says:
So rarely use the reset that it seems like a waste of a pilot to me.
02/03/2018 at 22:47 mgardner says:
Agree with what others have said. Reset is only useful if you are playing too quickly or prone to making mistakes (since there is nothing random that happens DURING your turn). If he let you reset to a PREVIOUS turn, suddenly that becomes useful.
02/03/2018 at 23:05 BooleanBob says:
Get in the fucking robot, Isaac!
02/03/2018 at 23:06 AmazingPotato says:
My favourite unlocked pilot right now is [redacted for mild spoilers] who lets you replace a mech repair ability with a 2 damage melee attack – after an island, it’s possible to cram two actual weapons into the same mech so you have a damage powerhouse, which is tremendous fun.
03/03/2018 at 00:58 Coming Second says:
Harold or Archimedes for me. Repair + bump = the ultimate spawn blocker. As for getting a free move after a kill: is there a game where that essential mechanic isn’t powerful?
03/03/2018 at 05:48 Discosauce says:
Having a blast, finally got to the fourth island then got trounced. Question: Are pilot level up stats (not the special skill) always the same or randomized each run?
03/03/2018 at 06:12 Rituro says:
I believe they are the same.