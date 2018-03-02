Warm-up Foxer (What am I?)
Some people think I shouldn’t exist. Parts of me are solar-powered. I have a lexical connection with a WW2 AFV. I was completed in the year a famous pachyderm died. I’m in the Guinness Book of Records. I’m currently roughly the same height as an average British male adult. I have something in common with the protagonist of a Thomas Hardy novel. One of my kind provided the title for a 2002 movie. My homeland’s flag doesn’t include the colours yellow, green, of black. Riders are my doctors.
Feature Foxer
To fully defox this enlargeable geofoxer, identify all twelve locations plus the theme that links them.
(As the theme was inspired by one of Rorschach617’s collage suggestions, Roman requests that Rorschach doesn’t participate in the defoxing effort)
SOLUTIONS
Last week’s warm-up foxer: I was here (defoxed by Gusdownnup)
Last week’s feature foxer
’30 things you might find in a wood or forest’
1. SNG – snag
2. LGC BN – log cabin (Matchstick, Stugle)
3. TVBL SK – tuvia bielski
4. CRMNTL – acromantula (Peralph)
5. SMKJMPR – smokejumper (Matchstick, Little_Crow)
6. MNTMS CR – amanita muscaria (Little_Crow)
7. SN THBRT – saint hubert (Little_Crow)
8. BLLNHT – bollenhut (Arioch_RN)
9. D RRB – deer rub (Little_Crow)
10. NTMT – entmoot (Gothnak)
11. T MNCLR – autumn colour
12. TNM HT – tane mahuta (Little_Crow)
13. CHRCL – charcoal (Matchstick)
14. TRLFB RDCRM BS – trail of breadcrumbs (Little_Crow, Gothnak)
15. LM BRJLL – lumber jill (Stugle, Gothnak)
16. THNTR – thanator (Gothnak)
17. LTX – latex (Gothnak)
18. LD YCHT TRLYSLVR – lady chatterley’s lover (Little_Crow)
19. BDGR – badger (Matchstick, Gothnak, Little_Crow)
20. BDGR – bodger (Gothnak, Little_Crow)
21. MLKK – mielikki (Arioch_RN)
22. WDN T – wood ant (Gothnak)
23. RYM RS – ray mears (Gothnak)
24. SHL LWGRV – shallow grave (Stugle)
25. PNSSSCR PNKNG – ponsse scorpionking (Arioch_RN)
26. JSHLN RD – joshua leonard (Gothnak, Little_Crow)
27. CN THK – cant hook (Little_Crow)
28. MDM RN – maid marian (Gothnak)
29. LFLT TR – leaf litter (Little_Crow)
30. HRMNNSDNKML – Hermannsdenkmal (Stugle)
02/03/2018 at 13:06 Gothnak says:
D: Colosseum in Verona (Yay, a rare one i recognised)
link to google.co.uk
(Could also be Piazza ‘Bra’, for lingerie items :))
02/03/2018 at 14:21 phlebas says:
Maybe not lingerie, but it looks like a clothing theme in general.
Bra
Astrakhan
Cutty Sark
Cardigan
Knickerbockers
Mackintosh
Fair Isle
02/03/2018 at 13:07 Gusdownnup says:
g) is outside the Estates Theatre in Prague.
Here’s the google link.
02/03/2018 at 14:21 Gusdownnup says:
If we need clothing, the statue that’s visible is the Cloak of Conscience.
02/03/2018 at 13:07 chrisol says:
A is just behind the Cutty Sark in Greenwich / London
link to google.co.uk
02/03/2018 at 13:08 Stugle says:
I – NYU Silver Center – link to google.com
02/03/2018 at 14:26 Gusdownnup says:
Site of the Triangle Shirtwaist Factory fire?
02/03/2018 at 14:28 Stugle says:
Going with the garment theme, Google maps puts a ‘Triangle Shirtwaist Factory’ pin on the side of the building that’s in the actual image. Site of a bad fire: link to en.wikipedia.org
02/03/2018 at 16:03 Stugle says:
I swear, Gusdownup, your comment was not there when I composed mine… Either that, or I’m getting too old for the frantic world of Foxering.
02/03/2018 at 13:09 Gothnak says:
J: Talbot Yard, London:
link to google.co.uk
02/03/2018 at 14:33 ylla says:
Home of the Tabard Inn
link to en.wikipedia.org
02/03/2018 at 13:14 Rorschach617 says:
Since I cannot do this Foxer, I’ll while away my time by going over my email history and try to work out which suggestion it was.
Because at first glance, I have no idea :)
02/03/2018 at 13:23 Rorschach617 says:
OK, I think I know which one it is, now to find out how each clue fits :)
02/03/2018 at 13:20 Gothnak says:
H: Barmouth (Welsh, seaside level crossing ftw!)
link to google.co.uk
02/03/2018 at 13:29 chrisol says:
Nice one – couldn’t find a railway small enough on the north coast :-)
02/03/2018 at 14:16 phlebas says:
Barmouth is on CARDIGAN bay, if we’re on clothing!
02/03/2018 at 13:24 Stugle says:
B – Lady with a dog, Astrakhan – link to google.com
02/03/2018 at 15:16 chuckieegg says:
How did you manage to get this?
02/03/2018 at 16:09 Stugle says:
Google search of “Lady with dog statue”. About ten rows down, there’s a picture of the relevant statue and it reveals it’s in Astrakhan. link to goo.gl
Then I just had to fight my laggy internet connection to find a spot along the river that matched (bridge in the distance).
02/03/2018 at 13:30 Gusdownnup says:
I currently suspect the warm-up of being this.
02/03/2018 at 13:37 Rorschach617 says:
Better than where I was looking *koff koff* solar powered submarines indeed…
02/03/2018 at 13:46 phlebas says:
Yes, chasing around after solar powered submarines would be silly. The very idea!
*koff koff*
02/03/2018 at 13:39 Gothnak says:
K: That is a 32pdr Barbette Cannon from the US Civil War in the middle of the picture, you think that’d make it easy to track down where this is? Computer says no.
02/03/2018 at 13:48 Stugle says:
I’ve not had any luck with that Sherman in the last picture yet, or indeed the elevated subway line in New York City (I think it’s NYC because of the obscured yellow-green license plates). It doesn’t seem to be on the line that starts at Ditmars Boulevard in Queens.
02/03/2018 at 14:12 Gothnak says:
I wondered if it was Jamaica Avenue, but nope… The shop is numbered 1439 and can’t find the smoke shop either.
02/03/2018 at 14:19 Gusdownnup says:
Got it! Knickerbocker Avenue!
02/03/2018 at 14:24 Stugle says:
Nice! I’m glad you put my out of my misery. :) I tried to brute-force my way across NYC via Google Maps. Let’s just say I never knew there were so many tire shops in New York.
02/03/2018 at 14:27 Gothnak says:
Gah, nice one. I looked for Smoke Shop, 1440, never came up, i worked out the other shop was called ‘The Spot’ but the other place i assumed ‘ISLA’ was the end of a word, if i’d typed 1439 Isla, it’d have come up…
02/03/2018 at 14:29 Gusdownnup says:
You and me both; I guessed the elevated train was east-west from the shadows, so that cut down the possibilities somewhat, but there’s a lot of line in Brooklyn, Queens etc.
02/03/2018 at 14:31 Stugle says:
Gothnak, I tried to search for “The Spot”, turns out it’s also a clothing chain with locations all over New York. I dismissed the ‘Isla’ as well… Sigh.
02/03/2018 at 14:39 ylla says:
This is E, right? So K and L unsolved?
02/03/2018 at 14:17 unacom says:
F looks to be the Hill House by Charles Rennie Mackintosh in Helensburgh.
That street light at the front is also by CRM.
02/03/2018 at 14:22 unacom says:
“Monuments” is much too loose a connection to work convincingly, but I´ll be looking in that direction.
02/03/2018 at 14:32 unacom says:
Heisser Triangle Memorial Park in NY
Hill House is an A class landmark
I´m still unlucky with the sherman, but I´d bet it fits the memorial description.
Unless I´m following diversional leads here…
02/03/2018 at 14:23 ylla says:
C seems to be North Haven in Fair Isle, although I can’t find the exact picture.
link to geograph.org.uk
And we already had an Astrakhan coat and the Cutty Sark…
02/03/2018 at 14:54 Stugle says:
I think it’s this Streetview image:
link to google.com
02/03/2018 at 14:55 Stugle says:
And Fair Isle turns out to be a type of sweater – you got it!
02/03/2018 at 15:13 ylla says:
Thanks – I knew they were usually Google maps shots, but couldn’t get it to show me anything there.
(And I went looking there because of the jumpers!)
02/03/2018 at 14:35 Gothnak says:
Who wants to pretend that K: is at Balaclava? :)
02/03/2018 at 14:40 Stugle says:
As a cop-out, we can say that the Sherman in the bottom picture refers to Ben Sherman, a clothing brand: link to en.wikipedia.org
02/03/2018 at 15:00 Gusdownnup says:
The tank is here, but I don’t see the clothing link yet.
02/03/2018 at 15:23 ylla says:
There’s a bit about what seems to be the relevant battle here link to en.wikipedia.org, but I can’t see any clothes in it.
02/03/2018 at 15:29 Gusdownnup says:
The Falaise Pocket seems to be stretching it a bit.
02/03/2018 at 16:02 Gothnak says:
K: Fort Brunswick (A 2 piece woman’s gown of the mid 18th C)
link to google.co.uk
02/03/2018 at 16:03 Gothnak says:
This pic on twitter gave it away :)
link to pbs.twimg.com
02/03/2018 at 16:12 Stugle says:
That’s embarrasing: I live about 6-8 miles away, as the crow flies. :)
Of course, I don’t go into the wilds across the Cape Fear river often…