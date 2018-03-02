Warm-up Foxer (What am I?)

Some people think I shouldn’t exist. Parts of me are solar-powered. I have a lexical connection with a WW2 AFV. I was completed in the year a famous pachyderm died. I’m in the Guinness Book of Records. I’m currently roughly the same height as an average British male adult. I have something in common with the protagonist of a Thomas Hardy novel. One of my kind provided the title for a 2002 movie. My homeland’s flag doesn’t include the colours yellow, green, of black. Riders are my doctors.

Feature Foxer

To fully defox this enlargeable geofoxer, identify all twelve locations plus the theme that links them.

(As the theme was inspired by one of Rorschach617’s collage suggestions, Roman requests that Rorschach doesn’t participate in the defoxing effort)

* * *

SOLUTIONS

Last week’s warm-up foxer: I was here (defoxed by Gusdownnup)

Last week’s feature foxer

’30 things you might find in a wood or forest’

1. SNG – snag

2. LGC BN – log cabin (Matchstick, Stugle)

3. TVBL SK – tuvia bielski

4. CRMNTL – acromantula (Peralph)

5. SMKJMPR – smokejumper (Matchstick, Little_Crow)

6. MNTMS CR – amanita muscaria (Little_Crow)

7. SN THBRT – saint hubert (Little_Crow)

8. BLLNHT – bollenhut (Arioch_RN)

9. D RRB – deer rub (Little_Crow)

10. NTMT – entmoot (Gothnak)

11. T MNCLR – autumn colour

12. TNM HT – tane mahuta (Little_Crow)

13. CHRCL – charcoal (Matchstick)

14. TRLFB RDCRM BS – trail of breadcrumbs (Little_Crow, Gothnak)

15. LM BRJLL – lumber jill (Stugle, Gothnak)

16. THNTR – thanator (Gothnak)

17. LTX – latex (Gothnak)

18. LD YCHT TRLYSLVR – lady chatterley’s lover (Little_Crow)

19. BDGR – badger (Matchstick, Gothnak, Little_Crow)

20. BDGR – bodger (Gothnak, Little_Crow)

21. MLKK – mielikki (Arioch_RN)

22. WDN T – wood ant (Gothnak)

23. RYM RS – ray mears (Gothnak)

24. SHL LWGRV – shallow grave (Stugle)

25. PNSSSCR PNKNG – ponsse scorpionking (Arioch_RN)

26. JSHLN RD – joshua leonard (Gothnak, Little_Crow)

27. CN THK – cant hook (Little_Crow)

28. MDM RN – maid marian (Gothnak)

29. LFLT TR – leaf litter (Little_Crow)

30. HRMNNSDNKML – Hermannsdenkmal (Stugle)