What are we all playing this weekend?

Who has time for video games when the snow is already starting to melt? You, perhaps?
What are you playing this weekend? Here’s what we’re clicking on!
Adam: [Adam is fired.]
Alec: I’m going to stare at the Steam entry for Slay The Spire. Then I’m going to stare at the Steam entry for Into The Breach. Then I’m going to stare at the Steam entry for Slay The Spire. Then I’m going to stare at the Steam entry for Into The Breach. Then I’m going stare at the Steam entry for Slay The Spire. Then I’m going to stare at the Steam entry for Into The Breach. Then the weekend will be over and my indecision about which bloody fantastic videogame to play will have meant that I will have played neither, and I will be furious with myself.
Alice: I’ll tell you I will be out in the great white but, in truth, I’m old and cold and want to be in bed. I shall compromise by finishing my Bloodborne hammertime. Just a few odds and ends to clear up, a few old gods to smash. I also scored that bonus GTA Online cash and have already spent an hour umming and ahhing over what to buy next, visiting property locations, and generally trying to figure out what I want in my so-called crimelife.
Brendan: I really wanted to play Chrono Trigger, having never approached this sacred JRPG cow for fear of its mooing. But I’ll probably skip the PC port that was just released. I know there are clandestine means of playing the classics but I’d always prefer to wait for a shiny remaster. It looks like another weekend of Gwent, Tekken 7 and Dark Souls III.
Graham: I’ve already played a sizeable amount of Into The Breach and I love it, but I’m going to resist the pull to go back to it in favour of continuing with Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen. I’ve barely scratched the surface of it, but now I have one of Matt’s old pawns in tow and I’m ready to go find more giant monsters to clamber about on.
John: I intend to pay one game, and one game alone: playing in the snow.
Katharine: I was meant to be going back home to sort out more wedding bits this weekend, but the ‘Beast from the East’ and its powdery snow drifts have put a swift end to those plans, so I’ll probably be mainlining some more Xenoblade Chronicles 2 instead while I stay nice and warm indoors. I’ve just hit a really good bit the story and am very keen to find out what happens next, but I’ve also got a hankering to give Where the Water Tastes Like Wine a bit more of a go as well, just because it’s so damn weird and strange. Plus, I can pretend like I’m venturing out into the great outdoors without ever leaving the comfort of my nice warm house. It’s a win-win.
Matt: I’m actually headed back into Metal Gear Survive, despite having had a fairly miserable time so far. It’s not a game I’d recommend – look, here’s me doing the opposite of that – but it seems a shame to come so close to unlocking all the best toys and then stop. I want that oil trap, god dammit.
I’ll also be playing Slay The Spire’s new daily challenge mode, and will probably end up writing that in here every week until the end of time.
But you, dearest reader, what are you playing?
03/03/2018 at 10:08 Avioto says:
Pit People, Never Stop Sneakin, Into the Breach, Puyo Puyo Tetris… So many games releasing these days. Insanity!
03/03/2018 at 12:24 caff says:
Same choices as me, but then I have Kingdom Come to continue with, and Rocket League and PUBG still consume my thoughts a lot.
03/03/2018 at 10:15 Jaykera says:
Battlefield 1.
For some reason I got back into it and I’m having a blast. It’s fun most of the time and not too frustrating when loosing.
I basically play it like an atmospheric walking sim where you shoot people.
03/03/2018 at 11:29 Grizzly says:
There’s an RPS platoon that lets you carry around a Horace emblem, if you so desire :) – the occasional small groups of people also play it on the RPS discord.
03/03/2018 at 10:18 MiniMatt says:
Snowball fights, mostly snowball fights
03/03/2018 at 10:29 MiniMatt says:
Oh, and Stellaris in the evening. As someone who dropped it shortly after its launch the jump from 1.0 to 2.0 has turned it into an excellent game.
Though I gather opinion from those who played every interim iteration is more varied, I find it’s put the fun back into enslaving the universe.
03/03/2018 at 11:11 bills6693 says:
This, all this. And the upcoming patches should keep refining this 2.0 release which, although its not as buggy as might be expected based on history, still has a few bugs and some balance tweaks that are desperately needed.
03/03/2018 at 16:19 Zenicetus says:
FYI, there is an opt-in beta now (currently 2.02 I think?) with more changes. 100% war exhaustion is no longer a forced peace, but adds various malus items if you continue. Also bug fixes. Look for it under the game’s properties/beta panel in Steam.
I don’t like the war exhaustion mechanic, or the previous war goals mechanic for that matter. Just not a fan of arbitrary limits in a 4X game. But that’s a small improvement. It’s a “rolling” beta so they’ll be adding to it with more changes before it goes final.
03/03/2018 at 10:39 Blastaz says:
Kingdom Come. The concept of the monastery level is fantastic, but it’s the second place I’ve encountered annoying bugs, and there doesn’t seem to be a right way to complete it…
03/03/2018 at 10:42 poliovaccine says:
Was thinking I’d give Fallout DUST a try, actually. I started it once ages ago, but then saw some folks saying online stuff to the effect of, “don’t play DUST til you’ve beaten New Vegas and all its DLC like, five times,” so I kind of backed off from it. But, uh, now I’ve probably played through that game just about five times, maybe more for just the main campaign alone but at least that much for each of the DLC, and where I most recently left off was revisiting Dead Money and being shocked that I knew the game so well it had become easy for me… sooo maybe now I can actually make it through DUST. But hell, it’s like a DLC for my favorite game that I haven’t played yet. Modders are awesome.
03/03/2018 at 11:27 Grizzly says:
Hey, thanks for pointing out that mod’s existence. I haven’t played trough FNV 5 times yet, but it’s definitely something I have to put in my bookmarks.
03/03/2018 at 18:15 aepervius says:
I have tried dust and basically it is just a survival crafting mod without story, all npc are gone, and your objective is to exit the mojave that’s it. Kill everything you see. Basically exploit/sneak the AI problem, as usually you meet huge pack of hard monster. I am not a fan of it, but it may be your taste.
03/03/2018 at 10:44 Faldrath says:
I’ve become a filthy console peasant. The last console I owned was a Sega Master System. But now I got a PS4. Why? Why, my friends?
Bloodborne. BLOODBORNE. I. am. playing. Bloodborne.
(killed the first two bosses. Soooo goooood!)
03/03/2018 at 14:13 Ben King says:
probably over half of what I bring up here on WAWAPTWWAPPITYWAP is games on PS4. The RPS community is too nice to just not participate in just because your 5yo $800 pc can’t play the new shiny, but your 2yo $300 console CAN. Looking forward to trying Bloodborne myself soon. Playing the stealth baroque fractal palace simulator ECHO this weekend, finishing Little Nightmares, and also hopefully a bit of Destiny.
03/03/2018 at 18:17 aepervius says:
There is nothing a 5 years old PC cannot play frankly, often with nearly all bell and whistle. just switch off some of the very calculation intensive feature (e.g. 8x anti aliasing) and the result is usually good enough to be as impressive as on console.
03/03/2018 at 14:53 Faldrath says:
Update: I wanted to show the PS4 to my 4-year old daughter and installed Ratchet & Clank that came bundled with it. Now the weekend will be spent with her playing R&C while I play through the difficult parts while Bloodborne lingers on the back of my mind. Ah, parenting!
03/03/2018 at 10:44 milligna says:
I am planning on losing a lot of free time via Into the Breach, of course. Also playing with Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition in VR with VorpX. Had way too much fun tonight playing with a friend, the built in mic, bursts of laughter, and the 3D effect on the scene zoomed out looked made it all seem like a lovely tabletop game. The sound of eating snacks in the headphones also sounded like a slightly less lovely tabletop game.
Someone should whip up a proper multiplayer VR RPG experience once there’s more than 7 players. Till then,this was a hoot and a good way to dive into 00s nostalgia with old friends on opposite sides of the country.
03/03/2018 at 10:48 StAUG says:
Lords of the Realm II was on Steam for a buck, so I’ve been giving that a hammering. It’s like being 12 again. I never realised how much the game is like a pared down/prototype version of the Total War series. Orwell: Ignorance is Strength was fun, although the episodic release can go to hell.
03/03/2018 at 15:18 Carra says:
I had a lot of fun with Lords of the realm 2 twenty years ago. I played their Pharaoh game last year, truly a classic.
03/03/2018 at 11:00 Big Dunc says:
I’m planning on recreating the experience of walking to work this week by playing the Long Dark this weekend.
03/03/2018 at 11:01 RaymondQSmuckles says:
For the first time ever, Civilization got its hooks into me with number 6. But then I took time away from it and the fever subsided dramatically, to be replaced with yet another foray into Dwarf Fortress. I am in constant awe of this precious gift from the Brothers Adams.
03/03/2018 at 11:03 Vandelay says:
My weekend started early yesterday, after my Thursday journey felt like the Beast was repeatable stabbing my toes whilst I was waiting for trains. Sounds like I made the right choice, as many trains ended up being cancelled.
So, I’ve already played substantial amounts of Dark Souls 3, which I got from Humble. I had already finished it a couple of times on PS4, but it is so much nicer playing it at a smoother framerate (parts also seem a little easier for it). It makes me long even more for a Bloodbourne port. I’m doing a Uchigatana run, which I may mix in some form of spells. I’ve reached Cathedral of the Deep, having already killed the Abyss Watchers. That fight was intense and did take me quite a few attempts. Still think it is one of the best in the series though, feeling like the superb Lady Maria fight in Bloodbourne. No doubt I will continue playing more this weekend.
Also picked up the Humble Fighter Bundle. Never been massively into fighters, rarely getting much beyond the mashing of the buttons stage. Tried a little bit of Skullgirls tutorials and I actually felt like I was learning something from them! I then went into the single player game and immediately started randomly smashing the buttons. Oh well, was still fun.
Tried a bit of Blazblue too, which seemed really good, although the tutorial was truly horrific. I gave up after 5 minutes and it was only just telling me how to crouch. Played some of the arcade mode and it had a good feel to it. May look up some YouTube videos to understand it a bit more, rather than try the tutorial again.
03/03/2018 at 11:03 Ejia says:
Now that Chrono Trigger is officially a PC game I am going to celebrate by playing the DS version.
I’m also still working on a giant SimCity 4 region which I will never complete in my lifetime, where I’m trying to shoehorn in the various mass transit options into old cities.
03/03/2018 at 11:10 LTK says:
Gonna play some more Gwent arena mode. Every conventional deck I put together achieves a 5% winrate in whatever mode I play, and I’m vastly outclassed by everyone who has the same deck concept as I do but better cards for it. Arena at least puts me on an even playing field, and I do much better for it.
03/03/2018 at 11:10 Ghostwise says:
Prolly nothing because I’m bloody late with work, that I am.
Though my Grim Dawn lore notes are at least shambling their way online (part #1, part#2).
03/03/2018 at 11:20 DashingDorm says:
Into the Breach. Frankly, it’s so good that I see no reason to ever get out of the Breach. But if I do get out, guess I’ll visit the Pit and its People.
03/03/2018 at 11:20 Someoldguy says:
I had hoped to be putting a lot of time into Stellaris 2.0 but after more than 5 hours, absolutely nothing interesting has happened. Everything you can do at the beginning phase of the game has been slowed right down. It used to be the point where excitement was at its highest. What is out there? Will it eat me? Do I have nice neighbours? Can I beat them to a juicy planet? Now not only can you only explore with leader-crewed science ships but their movement speed has been crippled. Plus these are the ships you need to survey and investigate anomalies and won’t get any experience unless you do that. So after 5 hours I’ve explored about 30 stars, surveyed half of those and have a couple of planets to colonise (one achieved) and a couple of alien life forms to research. Compared to the glorious race to go find out what is out there that it used to be, this is like watching paint dry. I have no objection to playing 100 hour long games, but those hours have to be interesting to make the investment pay off.
So to change things up I shall buy an adventure pack and go explore some new dungeons in DDO instead.
03/03/2018 at 11:21 criskywalker says:
I finally got NieR:Automata! 50% off on Steam right now! So probably that. Although I’m yet to finish Bayonetta… And Doki Doki Literature Club. Things are finally getting weird. It’s not the cutest game ever anymore. And I want to try out Celeste.
And Rocket League, of course! Always Rocket League.
03/03/2018 at 11:24 Grizzly says:
The False Moon is out, and the Vermintide (2) comes in! I’ve been playing the pre-orderers beta for a short while already, and the three levels on offer there are all quite beautiful. The game itself is more or less what you’d expect from a sequel to a game that sold beyond expectations: There’s a refined gameplay loop, there’s more enemy variety and more variety in the player classes, and the graphics department has gone to town with their increased budget, but there aren’t any radical departures from the original. Which is fair enough, as Vermintide 1 was an excellent game.
03/03/2018 at 11:35 Vacuity729 says:
I tried out the demo for Order of Battle: World War II earlier in the week, and was so impressed that I picked up a pack of campaigns for it in the dying minutes of Steam’s Slitherine sale (which has now ended). I am planning on working my way through as much of the US Pacific campaign as I can manage before Sunday night.
I’m currently struggling to meaningfully hold the Japanese advance through the Philippines in War Plan Orange-3. Sooner or later it all goes exceedingly pear-shaped.
Also enjoying the wonderful high twenties and bright sunshine; perfect late-winter/early-spring weather.
03/03/2018 at 12:12 aircool says:
Sea Of Thieves.
Took one for the team and splashed out an extraordinary sum of money on Sea of Thieves to see if it’s worth my friends buying it. The fundamentals are pretty good, but you need a crew of 4 (3 if on the 2-man sloop (yes, 3)).
Currently, the game has the potential to be either a great game or the next No Man’s Sky.
£50 though… fuck, that’s a lot of money. However, everything seems pretty solid, it’s just the full content that’s yet to be revealed.
03/03/2018 at 12:14 Morcane says:
It’s another Path of Exile season, so yeah, it’ll be that. It’s shaping up to be a good one so far, with even more dopamine-triggering elements in it.
03/03/2018 at 12:26 Evan_ says:
Space Tyrant is the surprise hit of the week for me. Thought it will take a joyful afternoon, but I keep putting unnerving nights into it.
And we assemble on the evenings with my co-op buddies to play Deep Rock Galaxy.
03/03/2018 at 12:46 mashkeyboardgetusername says:
Will be playing a bit more of the lovely (but surprisingly complex & involved) Block’Hood. Also finishing off Hidden Folks. I seemed to be in a funny mood last Steam sale, bought a load of charming games.
03/03/2018 at 13:25 juan_h says:
Hard West was super-cheap on GOG this week. It proved impossible to resist. I love the combat. (It’s basically XCOM, despite any and all protestations to the contrary.) I love the card system for customizing characters. I love the narrator’s voice. I do not love the art style, the teeny-tiny font in the UI, or the words the narrator actually says. I hate the bugs. But did I mention that I love the combat? Because I love the combat.
03/03/2018 at 14:55 zinzan says:
THIS :) All this I agree with.
03/03/2018 at 16:24 anHorse says:
I loved the combat but wasn’t sold on the overworld, I picked up the dlc in the steam sale so I’ll give it another try
03/03/2018 at 13:48 Mungrul says:
Ah, Dragon’s Dogma, one of my permanently installed games.
’tis a lovely thing with a delightfully odd story.
Personally, I think the best way to play is with the Strider class, as it’s the best at clambering all over beasties.
03/03/2018 at 15:04 Don Reba says:
No time for games! Got to stop the Vek invasion!
03/03/2018 at 16:45 Darloth says:
Eh, just play games for a while and then reset the timeline.
(How timetravellers get anything done I’ll never know)
03/03/2018 at 15:19 Carra says:
Finished the excellent subnautica this week. Going to give Bayonetta a try. Played an hour today and it’s bat shit crazy do far.
03/03/2018 at 15:21 KwisatzHaderach says:
@Alec
So relatable! I feel paralysed by the choice to either play BF1 with this group of friends or Plunkbat with that group or maybe with the newly formed CS newbgroup. Or if I should do the sensible thing, spare me the rage and frustration that usually comes with MP games and that I find harder to ignore the older I get and play some SP games? ITB… no, Subnautica! Or maybe Ghost of a Tale? Actually I feel like finishing Dishonored 2, but its not installed… I usually end up with an early night in bed to get some much needed sleep, looking at memes and youtube videos until 3 AM :'(
03/03/2018 at 15:27 particlese says:
XC skiing, laundry-doing, fountain pen shopping, taco making & eating, and helping out with a Lawbreakers 1v1 tournament. Then doing more miscellaneous gaming and non-gaming things tomorrow.
03/03/2018 at 15:29 Ninja Dodo says:
Just finished Sassin Oranges Hidden Ones. The location (the Sinai) is less compelling than the main game, being mostly mountains, desert and a quarry… but it has some good moments. Going to play some other stuff for a bit and then come back and visit remote parts of the main map I haven’t seen yet.
I find (same as Red Dead Redemption and Witcher 3) this game is a lot more fun when you take the journey as part of the gameplay and rarely if ever use fast travel. It’s waaay more interesting to actually *see* the world and any chance encounters on the way than to just teleport to your destination, check the boxes of whatever mission you’re doing and teleport to the next thing…
Instead of jumping back and forth on the map, you go: I’m in Krokodilopolis and I want to go to Alexandria, so I can head to Memphis cause I need to do some stuff there anyway, then continue north and also stop by the pyramids on the way… (for maximum roleplaying switch to camel in desert areas and adjust attire as you go, changing occasionally to pretend to remain incognito – would be neat if disguises were an actual mechanic in this series btw)
03/03/2018 at 15:59 MajorLag says:
It seems Into The Breach has knocked Getting Over it with Bennett Foddy out for my “need a break” gaming slot. Which is great, since 150 sends of Mt. Foddy seems like enough.
03/03/2018 at 15:59 geldonyetich says:
I’m in the position of being more concerned I’m not playing Final Fantasy XV because it’s not released for another few days, having already played the demo to death.
That said, with Humble Monthly dropping I’m considering trying out Aviary Attorney (an Ace Attorney game with gorgeous victorian artwork and animal people), and Holy Potatoes: We’re In Space (a turn-based procedural space battler despite the casual presentation).
03/03/2018 at 16:28 Zenicetus says:
I wanted to spend some time with Stellaris, but it doesn’t look solid enough yet with all the ongoing changes in the big 2.0 version.
This game is really frustrating for me. It’s the kind of thing I should enjoy, but the devs don’t seem to have a good handle on their own game, or know what they want. They keep throwing things at the wall to see what sticks. They’re also stuck in a Euro-centric historical model for war and diplomacy that just doesn’t feel right in a space game. There is a lot of potential in Stellaris, but right now it’s jammed up in poorly designed systems.
So I guess it’s more Endless Space 2, and I really should finish AC origins so I can check out the DLC.
03/03/2018 at 17:06 Couchfighter says:
Vermintide 2 and Heroes of Hammerwatch for me
03/03/2018 at 17:15 Aerothorn says:
Brendan – don’t wait for a remaster on Chrono Trigger. I am not a gushing Chrono Trigger fanboy, and I have lots of qualms with JRPGs in general, but the game is formally perfect; there is nothing that could be changed about it to make it better (and in fact, the only bad parts of the game are the terrible ‘bonus content’ added in the DS version and later ports). The only thing the game could use is an instant save function and, hey, emulators give you that.
It’s also of a pretty reasonable length and doesn’t have the excessive padding of so many JRPGs, so you can make space for it. Really. Emulate the crap out of it, or, I dunno, we’ll see if Square will update the Chrono Trigger release on Steam – but giving that they wouldn’t release even a single patch for Nier: Automata, I’m not holding my breath.
03/03/2018 at 17:48 kud13 says:
I finished up Remember Me last night. (Well, almost. Need to replay the last 2 levels to kill find the last 2 pesky Scaramechs), so I’m ready to move on with my backlog-clearing project.
So it’ll probably be The Stanley Parable, followed by “Bastion”
03/03/2018 at 18:02 SaintAn says:
Now that it’s about spring I’m going to start playing games set in spring.
Trying to decide between Horizon Zero Dawn, Okami PC, or Way of the Samurai 4.
Also hunting the DLC costume treasure chests in Zelda Breath of the Wild while in bed. Searching everywhere in Hyrule Field for Tingle’s pants and the Phantom top.
And I’m setting up my garden.
Started Deep Space Nine too. I’m at the end of the first episode and like the characters a lot already.