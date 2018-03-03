What are we all playing this weekend?

Who has time for video games when the snow is already starting to melt? You, perhaps?

What are you playing this weekend? Here’s what we’re clicking on!

Alec: I'm going to stare at the Steam entry for Slay The Spire. Then I'm going to stare at the Steam entry for Into The Breach. Then I'm going to stare at the Steam entry for Slay The Spire. Then I'm going to stare at the Steam entry for Into The Breach. Then the weekend will be over and my indecision about which bloody fantastic videogame to play will have meant that I will have played neither, and I will be furious with myself.

Alice: I'll tell you I will be out in the great white but, in truth, I'm old and cold and want to be in bed. I shall compromise by finishing my Bloodborne hammertime. Just a few odds and ends to clear up, a few old gods to smash. I also scored that bonus GTA Online cash and have already spent an hour umming and ahhing over what to buy next, visiting property locations, and generally trying to figure out what I want in my so-called crimelife.

Brendan: I really wanted to play Chrono Trigger, having never approached this sacred JRPG cow for fear of its mooing. But I'll probably skip the PC port that was just released. I know there are clandestine means of playing the classics but I'd always prefer to wait for a shiny remaster. It looks like another weekend of Gwent, Tekken 7 and Dark Souls III.

Graham: I've already played a sizeable amount of Into The Breach and I love it, but I'm going to resist the pull to go back to it in favour of continuing with Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen. I've barely scratched the surface of it, but now I have one of Matt's old pawns in tow and I'm ready to go find more giant monsters to clamber about on.

John: I intend to pay one game, and one game alone: playing in the snow.

Katharine: I was meant to be going back home to sort out more wedding bits this weekend, but the 'Beast from the East' and its powdery snow drifts have put a swift end to those plans, so I'll probably be mainlining some more Xenoblade Chronicles 2 instead while I stay nice and warm indoors. I've just hit a really good bit the story and am very keen to find out what happens next, but I've also got a hankering to give Where the Water Tastes Like Wine a bit more of a go as well, just because it's so damn weird and strange. Plus, I can pretend like I'm venturing out into the great outdoors without ever leaving the comfort of my nice warm house. It's a win-win.

Matt: I'm actually headed back into Metal Gear Survive, despite having had a fairly miserable time so far. It's not a game I'd recommend – look, here's me doing the opposite of that – but it seems a shame to come so close to unlocking all the best toys and then stop. I want that oil trap, god dammit. I'll also be playing Slay The Spire's new daily challenge mode, and will probably end up writing that in here every week until the end of time.

But you, dearest reader, what are you playing?