Beyond Skyrim: Morrowind mod shows ash-choked land

A new video of Beyond Skyrim: Morrowind, a wildly ambitious upcoming mod for The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, gives a look at its version of lands from The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind. This isn’t one of those mods remaking Morrowind, mind. The wider Beyond Skyrim project wants to revisit lands from older Elder Scrolls games, exploring how they’ve changed in the hundreds of years since through new stories which are contemporaneous with the events of Skyrim. How is Morrowind looking after all these years? Not that great, what with the devastating volcanic activity and all. Observe:
Well, at least not the entire country is covered in ash. Still some nice tropical parts there.
As ambitious as this is, other teams within the Beyond Skyrim project have already shown encouraging results. The Skyrim Beyond: Bruma teaser mod is already out, revisiting a big chunk of Oblivion’s lands with new quests, new characters, original music, and over 24,000 lines of new voiced dialogue.
If you’re handy with mod tools yourself, perhaps you might fancy answering the recruitment call to help on Morrowind.
For people who do actually just want old Morrowind recreated, story and all, several other projects have you covered. Morrowblivion ports it to Oblivion and Skywind is working on bringing it to Skyrim, while OpenMW brings it to a whole new open-source engine which allows possibilities like multiplayer. It’s a law of modding that someone, somewhere, is currently remaking an older Bethesda RPG inside a newer Bethesda RPG. This applies to Fallouts too.
05/03/2018 at 16:48 Robert The Rebuilder says:
I am in awe of your trolling skills, Alice!
05/03/2018 at 17:11 Alice O'Connor says:
Flipping lousy Elder Scrolls and its NAMES.
05/03/2018 at 16:58 Drib says:
When is Fallout 1 coming to FO4 engine tho.
But seriously, stuff like this is always neat. Isn’t Vvardenfell supposed to be a disaster by this point? The moon crashed and the mountain exploded and etc etc?
05/03/2018 at 17:17 napoleonic says:
If you’re interested, you should read the novels, Infernal City and Lord Of Souls. They’re good fun and fill in some of the gap between Oblivion and Skyrim.
05/03/2018 at 17:36 gi_ty says:
Awesome I am a huge elder scrolls lore nerd. I have never even heard of these! Thanks for the recommendation.
05/03/2018 at 17:07 woodsey says:
Ah yes, Beyond Skyrim: Morrowind.
Not to be confused with Morroblivion, Skywind, Skyblivion, Morrorim, Obliviwind, Fallout 3: New Vegas 4, or Leicester City 2 Portsmouth 0.
05/03/2018 at 17:16 Ben Damage says:
Have a fishy stick, you deserve one XD.
05/03/2018 at 17:34 gi_ty says:
Wow haha thanks for the laugh that was great! The looks I am getting from co-workers is less great :)
05/03/2018 at 17:57 Neurotic says:
Muchos laughos, thank you!
05/03/2018 at 17:57 Neurotic says:
“It’s a law of modding that someone, somewhere, is currently remaking an older Bethesda RPG inside a newer Bethesda RPG.” I may never stop laughing at this. :D