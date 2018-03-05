Celeste shares its movement code for all to peer at

The makers of Celeste have shared a big slab of the platformer’s code, letting everyone dig down into the intricacies of its movement. “Maybe it’ll interest you if you’re curious how some part of that works!” game director Matt Thorson said. Given how secretive the games industry can be, it’s nice to see a game with such great-feeling movement spill its guts for all to inspect.

“We just posted our 5400-line Player class (C#) from Celeste in all its messy, mostly-undocumented glory,” Thorson explained on Thursday. “This is the code that handles Player input/movement/states.”

If you’re curious, have a nose over on GitHub. I’m no programmer so what I can glean from it is limited, but I’m sure many will enjoy it. I’d also be curious to see if this level of insight helps speedrunners hone techniques and master quirks.

I have no practical or intellectual use for this myself but I shall certainly memorise a few lines so I can barge into discussions of Celeste spouting such wisdom as “Ah yes well but what else would you expect given that ClimbUpCost = 100 / 2.2f ?” You are all encouraged to throw drinks in my face when I try to pull this nonsense.

