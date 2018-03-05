Have You Played… Dark Souls 2?

Have You Played? is an endless stream of game retrospectives. One a day, every day, perhaps for all time.
Dark Souls > Bloodborne > Dark Souls 3 > Demon’s Souls > Dark Souls 2.
But if you like the rest, you should still play number 2. It’s good. Being good just isn’t quite enough when you’re born into a family of geniuses.
First of all, let’s acknowledge the blood-starved elephant in the room. Bloodborne isn’t on PC and that is a horrible, terrible, no-good shame. It upsets me so much, in fact, that I sometimes have to storm away from my computer in disgust and flounce onto my couch where I play Bloodborne on my PS4 for the rest of the night. It’s a hard life.
Dark Souls 2 is on PC though. I reviewed it and I remember frowning a lot while I was writing the review. As I’ve said, it’s not a bad game, but it doesn’t have the spirit of its predecessors (I’m including Demon’s Souls as well). It feels like a cover version.
Strangely, the rather brilliant Dark Souls 3 made me like Dark Souls 2 more. I think it’s because now I know that the disappointing middle chapter will never stand as the final word in Souls. It’s a stumble but it manages to turn that stumble into the kind of satisfying roll that the series does so well. And now you can get a complete version, Scholars of the First Sin, which improves the base game as well as including all of the rather excellent DLC.
Yeah, Dark Souls 2 is the worst Dark Souls game. That’s not a bad thing to be though.
05/03/2018 at 15:43 GameCat says:
After playing DS3 and Bloodborne DS2 feels just like clunky mess of broken mechanics – soul memory is worst idea ever, durability can go screw itself, hitboxes are all over the
shopplace, level design is something out of bad PSX game, it looks worse than DS1 and maybe even DeS, powerstances suck except of a very few weapon combinations etc. etc.
Yet I still played it for at least 200-300 hours. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
05/03/2018 at 15:45 Faldrath says:
I would have liked DS2 a whole lot more if it had 50% less enemies, or something, and if the enemies actually leashed after a reasonable distance.
I also dislike tying roll effectiveness to a very obscure stat – a newbie will almost never think of leveling Adaptability, and therefore will suffer a lot as a result.
That being said, a couple of areas (and the almost entirety of the DLC) are really really good.
05/03/2018 at 17:11 Addie says:
It’s quite obnoxious that your agility score is not shown on the character stat page; both so that it would be obvious that adaptability actually does something, and so that you can see whether you’ve crossed one of the breakpoints for an extra iframe while rolling. Having to download the equation for the attunement + adaptability => agility relationship in order to make sure you’re not wasting level ups is a real pain.
Having completed both DS2 and DS3 at Soul Level 1; DS3 is a stiff challenge, but gives you all the information you need to do it. DS2 makes you fiddle about on external websites to know that having the ladle off-hand, the stat-boosting ring from Eleum Loyce, and two items from the peasant set, gives you just enough adaptability for an extra iframe when rolling, which helps enough to beat the last few bosses.
DS2 is still one of my favourite games, though. So many builds are viable, especially in multiplayer – DS3 looks great, but is much less versatile for I-wonder-if-I-could-do-this runs. And DS2 doesn’t have the split damage issue which makes nearly all the boss weapons useless.
05/03/2018 at 15:52 Freud says:
I have. It’s a bit too long, there are too many enemies between bosses so it feels a bit grindy and the bosses don’t feel as memorable as the bosses in Dark Souls.
Still a solid 8.5/10 game though.
05/03/2018 at 16:26 DarkFenix says:
Yup, too long is definitely a complaint I’d have. I could never be bothered to get past NG+1 on DS2, while I’ve quite comfortably gone to NG+3 on DS3.
05/03/2018 at 15:54 Drib says:
Dark Souls 2 was fun because I could actually beat it. I could not beat DS1, and never have.
DS3 I won exactly once.
That said, yeah, the level design was all over the place and that was massively to its detriment. That was at least partially fixed in DS3, thankfully.
05/03/2018 at 15:54 gabrielonuris says:
I like to think as if Dark Souls 2 was a souls game made by Ubisoft.
05/03/2018 at 16:00 Murdock says:
I was my first Dark Souls game, so, it has a special place in my heart regardless of everything.
05/03/2018 at 16:40 Bomarty says:
Same here! DS 2 is my favorit despite it perhaps not being the best souls game.
05/03/2018 at 16:46 Robert The Rebuilder says:
It was also my introduction to the series. Given that it’s at the bottom of the heap, it’s probably best to work your way from worst to best.
05/03/2018 at 16:11 Vandelay says:
I think you got that top order wrong. Bloodborne and Dark Souls need to be switched. Although Dark Souls will always hold a special place for me, being the first of the series I played, after a couple of frustrating aborted attempts, Bloodborne felt like the one where the whole gelled together perfectly. Dark Souls 3 feels similar in that regard, but does suffer from being the 5th game to follow the same formula. Bloodborne avoids this mostly by having a completely different setting.
Dark Souls 2 is without a doubt the weakest of any of them. I recently played it again and I found it to be in a real mess balance wise, with some early areas being frustratingly hard and then numerous bosses just being a cakewalk. The much lauded DLC is better than the base game, but also filled with some frustrating areas, such as the worst section in any souls game, the Frigid Outskirts.
Rather than compare it to a cover version, I would go with it being like a tribute act. It wants to emulate the original and knows how to play all the chords, but the energy and passion just isn’t there.
Never played Demon Souls, unfortunately. I hope that they get around to doing a re-release of that, even if I have to get it for PS4.
05/03/2018 at 16:13 pookie101 says:
Nope never touched any of them and it’s funny having people rave about the difficulty.. Amateurs now true difficulty that will haunt your nightmares decades later.. Ghosts and goblins
05/03/2018 at 16:21 Daymare says:
Sounds like you got the wrong idea what a SoulsBorne game’s about.
Your loss I say.
05/03/2018 at 16:27 Chaoslord AJ says:
You should play them, great lore, world building and level design.
It certainly can’t really compare to say Wizards and Warriors: Fortress of Fear and some of those classics which I wouldn’t replay today.
05/03/2018 at 16:28 Chaoslord AJ says:
Compare in difficulty I mean. Did they remove the “edit” again?
05/03/2018 at 16:23 Colthor says:
I disagree that Dark Souls 2 is worse than Demon’s Souls; the lack of bonfires makes getting back to retry bossfights even more time-wasting and tedious than it is /with/ bonfires.
(And I’m of the opinion that there has never been a good boss fight in all of videogame history, so adding to the boring faff of slogging through them isn’t going to win me over.)
I’ve finished Dark Souls and Dark Souls 2, but I’ll never finish Demon’s Souls.
05/03/2018 at 16:24 Daymare says:
I’m actually on a reverse run since I couldn’t beat ’em when they came out. First I did a full run of was BB.
Currently only Midir and Gael left in DS3. Then it’s DS2 and I suppose when that’s finished DS Remastered will be out.
05/03/2018 at 16:33 Chaoslord AJ says:
The game had its moments like the invisible enemies in the mist, lol. I’ll revisit after the DS remaster obligatory replay later this year.
05/03/2018 at 17:11 wcq says:
It’s not awful, all in all, but it’s still the only Fromborne game I’ve never replayed or had any interest in replaying.
These games always have at least one area that’s an awful slog to go through (usually the swamp level), but I remember DS2 having more of them than any of the others, mostly because of the hordes of enemies that needed to be carefully dealt with on every attempt. The Gutter, Iron Keep, Shrine of Amana, etc. It just became work after a while.
05/03/2018 at 17:47 Emeraude says:
I really think having teleport from the start is a bad thing from a design standpoint for those games. Which I guess is the perfect way to sum up where I’m coming from about this one in preamble. Big issue I have with DaS2 is that level design of individual zones can be hit and miss and they never really manage to coalesce into a cohesive working whole – from both a pure game design design and narrative standpoint.
As far as that latest is concerned, one of the things I love about Dark Souls that both sequels, and especially Das2, didn’t really manage to re-iterate (probably because the original did it partly by accident, by sheer virtue of tapping into such powerful, deep-rooted, raw mythic imagery) is how it straddles the thin line between the allegoric and the literal, between the symbolic and the figurative, without ever picking a side, by conjoining those narrative elements with gameplay elements.
DaS2 tries – and does some really interesting things with exhaustion and difficulty – but in the end just goes overboard there’s too much stuff at once, and the units don’t mesh – they even go at cross purpose at times. It’s too bad, because from the few levels in which it works (the Gutter being the obvious big one), I so much like both the theme and gameplay of bringing light to the dark places. There’s something very powerful there that the game clearly intended to capitalize on yet never really managed to in the end.
But then there’s still a strong thematic cohesion to some of the mechanical aspects of DS2 . The central theme of exhaustion, self-consumption, relinquishment and the refusal to let go *is* there. The problem is that it’s built on foundations, and along other conflicting mechanics that do not gracefully welcome it.
For example, the Company of Champions covenant invalidates by itself so much of what the rest of the game is trying to build. And you understand *why* it’s there – it certainly fits a purpose for pve, but then it doesn’t thematically mesh at all with what seems to be the aimed central focus of the game. It goes at cross purpose.
All that being said, from a level design standpoint, I do think it has some of the best individual zones. DaS1 is a better album than 3, and 2 feels like a weird collection of singles and B-sides so to speak, a bit schizophrenic. Like the team didn’t know whether it wanted to do DS2, a new King’s Field, or something altogether new built on those two’s legacies.
And it shows in some zones. You’ll notice a cornucopia of new items that allow you to refresh spent spells, repair gear, get HP back without using Estus… those are actually made somewhat necessary by some of the zones – especially some of the later ones, the DLCs, which feel a lot like a long term resistance-based, King-Field-like design, by opposition to the more arcade-like design generally associated with Souls games. If you’re not expecting it, it can turn the table on you, since you’re not really playing the same game anymore, and no one really warned you.
At the same time, some of the things DS2 tried – if only difficulty management by the player – were really interesting and worth digging/re-iterating, even if I do believe they’d fit better for other games. And as an experiment, even if a failed one, I do find DS2 makes for something altogether more compelling than DS3.
But then compelling doesn’t mean good, or fun. Quite obviously.
05/03/2018 at 17:54 Edgewise says:
I disagree on the premise that Demon’s Souls was the second worst in the series. I’d put it past DS3 and I have no opinion about Bloodborne, not having played it. Demon’s Souls was a bit sloppier in the design than any of the subsequent games, but it was also a little wilder and more experimental than any of those. I’m replaying DS1 right now, and I do think it’s the best of the series, but already I can see it start to ossify the boss fight strategy of stick close and time your rolls. The boss fights in Demon’s Souls might have been a little unbalanced and wonky, but they were also strange and unpredictable.
Maybe it’s just because I played Demon’s Souls back when it was an underground hit and I have a bad case of hipster syndrome. But I have very distinctive memories of being pulled into this weird and threatening world where you never knew where death would come from next.