Grim Dawn pines for the Pyramids in its next expansion

Dry and dusty seems to be the In Thing for RPGs lately, action, MMO or otherwise. Among others, in developing a love of levelling and stats Assassin’s Creed picked up a fondness for Egyptology, and Guild Wars 2’s most recent expansion took the game out into the desert.

Not wanting to be left behind, Crate Entertainment have announced a second expansion for their satisfying little action-RPG Grim Dawn. Trading up its collection of traditionally european ghosts & ghoulies for a presumable plethora of mummies and scarabs, Forgotten Gods is officially in development and due late this year.

As teased last week with possibly the most bafflingly vague image ever used to promote a game, Crate Entertainment are sticking close to Grim Dawn after both its original release and first expansion – Ashes of Malmouth – saw a respectable amount of commercial and critical success.

Details are thin on the ground regarding Fallen Gods right now, although they do promise that your new journey will encompass the obligatory vast and rocky deserts, lush oases, volcanic wastelands and a forgotten, haunted city full of all manner of new treasures, beasties and presumably a few of the titular gods that nobody can quite remember anymore. So far, so Egyptian.

Fortunately, we won’t have to wait too much longer for more info. Crate are going to be doing fortnightly development updates on the new expansion, presumably released via their forums here. They say that the first update should be live on the 19th, so for those of you desperate for a fresh-ish (or at least differently embalmed) bundle of undead to bother, mark your calendars.

Grim Dawn is available on Steam, GOG and Humble for £20/$25, and the Ashes of Malmouth expansion will add another £14.50/$18 to the price.