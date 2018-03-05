One Finger Death Punch 2 strikes in 2019

Left-click, attack to your left. Right-click, attack to your right. From these simple controls, One Finger Death Punch builds into a ludicrously fast barrage of blows as torrents of enemies assault from both sides. It’s fast, it’s deadly, it’s a whole heap of fun, and it’s getting a sequel. After yonks of muttering about a sequel, developers Silver Dollar Games have now properly announced One Finger Death Punch 2. It’s still over a year out, due in spring 2019, but for now you can watch some serious stickman fisticuffs in this trailer:

It is both as simple as it sounds and as complicated as it could become. As our Adam wrote in his 2014 review of the original:

“One Finger Death Punch takes the most basic idea for a computer game – hero fights hundreds of enemies for no particular reason – and brings it into being with a control scheme almost as basic. Then, brilliantly, it stretches that scheme as far as it will go, never deviating from its chosen system but feeling out every possible limit in which it is contained.”

The sequel is building on that with new modes including tag-team couch co-op, new level types, and new skills – as well as the ability to have all skills active at the same time, not just some.

One Finger Death Punch 2 is tentatively slated for spring 2019. Silver Dollar say it’ll go straight to a full launch, not touching early access. For those game-developing sorts, OFDP2 will be playable during GDC this month at the Indie Megabooth.

Ta to our corporate siblings at Eurogamer for pointing this out.