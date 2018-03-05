One Finger Death Punch 2 strikes in 2019

Left-click, attack to your left. Right-click, attack to your right. From these simple controls, One Finger Death Punch builds into a ludicrously fast barrage of blows as torrents of enemies assault from both sides. It’s fast, it’s deadly, it’s a whole heap of fun, and it’s getting a sequel. After yonks of muttering about a sequel, developers Silver Dollar Games have now properly announced One Finger Death Punch 2. It’s still over a year out, due in spring 2019, but for now you can watch some serious stickman fisticuffs in this trailer:
It is both as simple as it sounds and as complicated as it could become. As our Adam wrote in his 2014 review of the original:
“One Finger Death Punch takes the most basic idea for a computer game – hero fights hundreds of enemies for no particular reason – and brings it into being with a control scheme almost as basic. Then, brilliantly, it stretches that scheme as far as it will go, never deviating from its chosen system but feeling out every possible limit in which it is contained.”
The sequel is building on that with new modes including tag-team couch co-op, new level types, and new skills – as well as the ability to have all skills active at the same time, not just some.
One Finger Death Punch 2 is tentatively slated for spring 2019. Silver Dollar say it’ll go straight to a full launch, not touching early access. For those game-developing sorts, OFDP2 will be playable during GDC this month at the Indie Megabooth.
05/03/2018 at 15:34 SuddenSight says:
The craziest idea, to me, is that anyone finished the first game. There were so many levels, I never even finished the game, let alone all of the optional levels and infinite mode options.
05/03/2018 at 15:37 LTK says:
You’re right, there were waaaaay too many levels. I finished the game but I was far from completing every single level. It has never left my hard drive, but when I do boot it up it’s for blind infinite mode, which is the only true way to play anyway.
05/03/2018 at 15:35 LTK says:
Fuck yeah, OFDP! The original was almost perfect in its simplicity, so I have to wonder how they could meaningfully improve the game beyond looks, but I look forward to see what they try anyway.
05/03/2018 at 16:27 JPott99 says:
They should call it 2 Finger Death Punch, because a) if there is a 1 in the first game, then it must be changed to a 2 in the second, and b) you play it with two fingers.
05/03/2018 at 16:47 Arathain says:
OFDP is a glorious, delightful game. For what it is, it is near perfect. The only reason I wouldn’t be thrilled about a sequel is the disappointing mobile version, which is a fine example of how free-to-play cruft can compromise an otherwise excellent design.
05/03/2018 at 16:58 LTK says:
I heard about that. I couldn’t believe that the humble developers who poked fun at themselves in loading screen messages would make a mobile port loaded with microtransactions.
05/03/2018 at 17:15 SilverDollarGames says:
The mobile port was made by an entirely different team from South Korea. We had little to no say in that production. However, the sequel is made exclusively by the two of us. It will build on the core concepts of the original while trying to iron out some of the gameplay bumps.
And yes, there was way too many levels in OFDP1, and I’m making way too many again… I don’t know why I can’t stop.
05/03/2018 at 17:39 Arathain says:
Thanks for the response! Consider me reassured, and go back to making levels.
05/03/2018 at 16:56 Couchfighter says:
I love the original game so very much. I’m hype.