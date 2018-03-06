1337: Overwatch’s D.Va tops most-played charts

Pr0 gam3r D.Va is the most-played Overwatch character at almost all levels of play, according to data released yesterday by game director Jeff Kaplan. To aid arguments about which characters are or aren’t balanced or popular at different skill levels, he dumped a big list of the most-played across all matchmaking tiers. Atop all but one bracket sits the Dorito-munching gremlin, with Mercy, Genji, and Roadhog well-represented at all levels of play too. My faker’s guide to being an Overwatch pr0 would say: play Winston, who’s only really common at the highest levels.
Head to the Overwatch forums to see the ten most-played characters in the Bronze, Silver, Gold, Platinum, Diamond, Master, and Grandmaster tiers as of March 1st, the start of Overwatch’s latest season.
Kaplan dumped the data in a discussion about “trickle-down meta”, a thread started by someone looking to assuage fears that Sombra’s buffs in the new season patch will see her swamping all levels of play. Though Kaplan’s data misses the effects of those Sombra buffs, it does show clear differences between low-end and high-end play.
A number of the heroes most popular at the highest skill levels don’t even show up in lower lists: Tracer, Winston, McCree, and Zenyatta. Conversely, Junkrat, Reinhardt, Ana, and Soldier: 76 all drop off towards the higher end.
Kaplan only lists the top ten at each level, to be clear, and Overwatch has 26 characters (with the 27th, Brigitte, still in public testing) so this isn’t the full picture. Someone not appearing on a list doesn’t mean they’re bad or not played at all. But I’m telling you, run a hand through your hair, smirk, and say “Oh, I main Winston” then lean back and bathe in the adoration from people who can never ever know you’re in Bronze tier.
06/03/2018 at 12:56 Excors says:
One danger with playing D.Va at the highest levels is that things like link to clips.twitch.tv can happen at the end of fights, to delay her team as they wait for her to die and respawn and group up. It doesn’t look like great fun for the D.Va.
Overbuff (link to overbuff.com) has more details about pick rates and win rates for all heroes (though only for the subset of players who’ve looked up their own stats on that site, so it has some bias). It seems D.Va is both popular and successful.
06/03/2018 at 13:16 Zorgulon says:
Oh, I main Winston. (Not that I really play competitive…)
I’m not very surprised by this, DVa, as well as being a lot of fun to play, also has a lot of useful abilities. I’m pleased to see the impact Moira has had at all levels too, she’s certainly very powerful and fun to play. I wonder if she’ll get a tweak (or conversely Ana, who was so dominant a year or so ago, gets a buff).
06/03/2018 at 13:51 Drib says:
D.Va is cute. Cute!
But also yeah she’s pretty easy to play. Decent enough damage, shields, that ultimate that’s fairly easy to use. She’s good for beginners like me, and evidently for people who know what they’re doing, too.
06/03/2018 at 16:39 Aerothorn says:
Ah yes, the classic comic-book attempt to get T&A in the same shot, usually resulting in broken spines for the title lady. I’m having flashbacks to “Boobs Don’t Work That Way.”
06/03/2018 at 17:46 haldolium says:
Dva costume is also the one used most in amateur porn.