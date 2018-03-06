Have you played… Timeshift?

Have You Played? is an endless stream of game retrospectives. One a day, every day, perhaps for all time.
I think about replaying Timeshift, a 2007 FPS that has all but evaporated from the wider collective gaming memory, surprisingly often. Which is because I find myself hungry for a perfectly decent 7/10 action game surprisingly often – hard to come by in an age where it seems as though blockbuster manshooters can seem polarised between the epochal and the disastrous, and between absurdly lavish cutscenes and hamster-wheel multiplayer.
Sometimes I want to play something without complications, something entirely self-contained and something that lets the critical part of my brain drift off to sleep. This time-bothering shooter did that deftly.
At least, that’s how I remember it. If I did revisit it I might well find it harrowingly shonky now, so I’d much rather leave well alone. In memory, though, it did a great job of making time-control powers, including freezing and rewinding baddies in order to kill ’em safely or progress to new areas without your torso racking up more holes than yet another presidential day off, sweet’n’simple. Part of the general flow of action rather than a fiddly layer on top.
This ties into my other primary memory of Timeshift, which was of attending a press event for it a year or two before launch (its design went through several iterations). A very loud man in an even louder shirt bellowed, unforgettably, “who the fuck wants puzzles?” as part of his attempt to convince us that this time travel game was not geeky time travel, but macho, explosive heroics, designed to appeal to those same people who notoriously leapt from their seats and wept with joy when the first Halo 2 demo showed Masterchef dual-wielding his pop-guns.
In the end, Timeshift fell between the two stools of dumb-dumb action and well-considered puzzling, as well as presenting a story that scanned like a meatheaded version of Half-Life 2’s, in which the apocalyptic conquest was undone via time-magic. Erm, spoilers, I guess, but it’s one of those games you really shouldn’t go into expecting anything but the obvious to happen.
Straight down the line, with a gimmick that works. Will we ever see its like again?
06/03/2018 at 15:48 gabrielonuris says:
I remember seeing screenshots from this game with cutscenes that never made its way into the final version, probably getting cut during the development. To this day I still wait for a sequel, or at least a director’s cut version with everything the developers had in mind.
06/03/2018 at 15:53 Kollega says:
I haven’t played TimeShift. But I damn well wish the “run in a mostly straight line while shooting everything that moves with the stated goal of overthrowing/fucking up a classic Orwellian dystopia” shooter genre came back somehow. Perhaps by some miraculous indie renaissance of the linear shooter genre centered around doing more with less (graphics-fidelity-wise, gameplay-breadth-wise, cutscene-amount-wise, story-massiveness-wise…) or something similar. I don’t know.
Honestly, I just wish something like that happened already. Half-Life 2, Killzone, Timeshift, Iron Storm, You Are Empty, Singularity… where hath thou gone, and why hath thou forsaken us?
06/03/2018 at 16:27 doglikesparky says:
Have you tried Alien Rage, Hard Reset, Alpha Prime, Dead Effect? All perfectly average 6 or 7 out of 10 corridor shooters, though not all technically set in ‘classic Orwellian dystopia’. I actually quite enjoyed Alpha Prime, even though it was the most repetitive, low budget and clunky out of those. Sort of a bargain basement Doom 3, without any of that hellspawn shenanigans, and thankfully no monster closets either.
06/03/2018 at 17:16 Kollega says:
Of all those, I was only aware of Hard Reset. After doing some basic looking-at, those aren’t what I’m looking for, as they seem to be more Doom 3/Quake 4/Halo/Red Faction than Half-Life 2/Killzone/Iron Storm/TimeShift… but of the four you mentioned, Alien Rage looks the most appealing at the moment. Naturally, it’s made in Poland, because Poland has been putting out the most old-school shooters in this decade. And it’s got a demo, so I’ll definitely check it out.
Still though… what I’m harkening for is the return of the Dystopian Single-Player FPS specifically. I’m just a sucker for a good shooter game that lets me topple a corrupt totalitarian regime. In my situation, it’s really good escapism =/
06/03/2018 at 17:51 Kollega says:
Okay, I went to check out Alien Rage. The graphics are quite good for a 2013 game, the gunplay is nice, and the dialogues are consistently hilarious (I feel the devs were deliberately aiming for “hilariously dumb”, and hit it squarely) – but even the lowest difficulty is labeled “Challenging”, and it really is damn difficult. I would probably be better off buying Hard Reset if I want good gameplay… but I’m really not in the mood to get more cyberpunk in my life than it already has. With all that in mind… it’ll very likely go better for me if I just buy TimeShift or try to wrangle You Are Empty instead. Which are also valid options!
06/03/2018 at 15:57 doglikesparky says:
Perhaps a better 7/10 time-bending shooter-with-a-gimmick was Singularity. I think I had a more enjoyable time with that. You just need to look past the backwards ‘R’ in its title, because Russians.
06/03/2018 at 16:55 N'Al says:
I completed that not two days ago. A 7/10 shooter to the bone, no mistake. Slightly disappointing, considering it most likely will remain Raven’s last own FPS since they’re now relegated to doing support work on other studios’ games.
06/03/2018 at 18:51 Cyrus says:
As I recall, I enjoyed Timeshift more than Singularity, I think it has to do with the maps and overall design. Plus you are fighting humans in Timeshift.
06/03/2018 at 16:03 Halk says:
Wait, did you just use the verb “scan” as it was used in Otherland?
06/03/2018 at 16:17 haldolium says:
I reviewd it back then and was a bit disappointed that it didn’t do more with the time mechanic as just shooting stuff. Because in the end it was way too effective as a slowmotion shooter to ever care much about reversing the time.
When I revisited it a few years later though I found the actual shooting action to be quite good in comparison to the then (and today) non-existence of proper dumb singleplayer ego-shooters with pretty graphics that don’t try to be more as they are
06/03/2018 at 16:20 matty_gibbon says:
I read the entirety of this thinking it was talking about Second Sight, because I couldn’t remember the name of it. But that was another perfectly playable 7/10 game involving time that I remember very fondly
06/03/2018 at 17:45 Darth Gangrel says:
Second Sight and Psi-Ops: The Mind Gate Conspiracy are two games I’m interested in checking out, despite (or because?) of the 7/10-iness that I’ve heard about it. Can’t find them online, though, so they go even further down my to-play-list than games like Singularity.
I played Timeshift for the first time recently and it was great for one reason in particular: it didn’t annoy me. It had manual saves, didnt outstay its welcome, had no filler or obtuse/tedious puzzles. The enemies were fun to kill and if some enemy really annoyed you, you could just slow down or even freeze time and employ vicious retribution. I’d rate it 8/10 rather than 7/10.
06/03/2018 at 16:48 Dear Lionel says:
Timeshift is one of my favourite games for precisely this reason:
“Sometimes I want to play something without complications, something entirely self-contained and something that lets the critical part of my brain drift off to sleep. This time-bothering shooter did that deftly.”
I love these 7/10-ers. I love the fact that there’s usually something not quite big budget and so overblown about them. I just finished Deadfall Adventures, which I loved for the same reasons. As with most things, I’m rather drawn to a little cheapness. You know, the nylon, rather than the silk. And so forth.
06/03/2018 at 16:53 Kinsky says:
Good riddance to the unimaginative snoozefests that dominated the shooter genre in the last half of the 2000s. Killzone, TimeShift, Singularity, Gears of War, Uncharted, and of course the endless stretch of derivative military shooters marching in the wake of Call of Duty 4’s success like so many clones. In those days, the speed and character and variety of the 90s shooters was forgotten as if it never existed, traded instead for legions of copy/paste enemies, an array of weapons whose functional differences rarely amounted to much more than a slight difference in the number of rounds in their magazines, and game play overwhelmingly characterized by crouching behind a brick and staring at another brick, waiting for a head to pop up somewhere, interspersed with droll scripted events. Singularity rankled me in particular as it was the last gasp of Raven Software, an otherwise talented studio responsible for often iterative but brilliant titles such as the Heretic and Hexen series, Jedi Knight II, and Quake 4. After Singularity, they were wholly subsumed by Activision and reduced to a helper studio working on components for the Call of Duty du jour. Check their Wikipedia page – it’s a brutal sight.
Today, with titles like Serious Sam 3, Shadow Warrior (2013), source ports like Strife: Veteran Edition and Duke Nukem 3D: Megaton Edition, the modern Doom modding scene, and Ion Maiden on the horizon, I have a hard time seeing why anybody would miss these overripe garbage bags filled with tired and uninspiring military shooter tropes.
06/03/2018 at 17:23 Creeping Death says:
As someone that liked Timeshift calling it a 7/10 game is being a smidge generous.