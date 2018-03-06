Myst studio Cyan enter the Virtual Age with Firmament

Cyan Worlds have never been one to leave a new frontier unexplored. As naff as Myst may seem by modern adventure standards, it went a long way to put the CD-ROM medium on the map for PC and Mac gaming. Uru Live may have fallen through, but it was ahead of its time when it came to delivering community-driven MMO concepts. Now, they’re taking a direct poke at virtual reality with their next upcoming game, Firmament.
Inside, out of the biting cold, we’ve got a mug of hot cocoa and a respectably lengthy teaser trailer, setting the scene and tone for the undoubtedly maddening hands-on point-and-clickery ahead.
So, we’ve got some Bioshock-esque steampunk’y technology, a dramatic sounding lady techno-ghost in a floating drone device, and some sort of deep underground super-science research facility to explore. So far, so Cyan, really. I’ve yet to play their latest – the crowdfunded Obduction – but I’ve heard no shortage of lovely things about it, so it doesn’t seem much of a logical leap to assume they can transfer the experience to VR. My only real concern is whether they’ll have to sacrifice visual clarity to achieve their goals.
Firmament is still a bit of a mystery, with Cyan not even having granted it an official page on their site yet. We’ll be keeping a close eye on this one, and with a little luck and a following wind, it’ll be one of the first new VR titles I get to try out once the next-gen HTC headsets roll out.
07/03/2018 at 00:08 Sakkura says:
Obduction is already playable in VR…
07/03/2018 at 00:32 RaymondQSmuckles says:
My frustration with Obduction in VR is how non-interactive everything is. Objects are nailed to tables. Tables are nailed to floors. Floors are nailed to… well, OK, I’ll concede the immovable floor part. When playing in 2D by mouse, as it typical for adventure genre I don’t mind these bits. “OK, I can’t click that so it isn’t important.” yet in VR I found it infuriatingly limiting.
07/03/2018 at 03:13 EkoAzarak says:
i still play Myst Online! link to mystonline.com
still enchants me
07/03/2018 at 06:59 Jalan says:
I’m torn between intrigue and the cynical outlook on where VR is potentially headed. My one hope is that it’s not a VR exclusive or rather that it sits in the exclusivity period for a short while before becoming unshackled similar to Bridge Crew.