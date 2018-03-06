Steam hardware charts: The GTX 1060 and 1080p gaming rule the roost

The Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 is still the most popular graphics card among Steam users, according to the store’s latest hardware survey, with 14.05% of all users using it as their card of choice. Nvidia’s old GTX 750Ti isn’t far behind, though, as that’s still being used by 13.05% of users, making it the second most popular gaming card for the month of February.
It’s no wonder, really, given current graphics card prices, but when 76.47% of Steam users are still gaming at 1920×1080, you also don’t really need much more to get a flawless Full HD experience. The Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050Ti is also a great choice for 1080p gaming – according to our own best graphics cards list, anyway – but that particular card only ranked fourth last month, making up 11.47% of Steam users behind the trusty GTX 960, which gobbled up 11.89%.
Admittedly, the number of 1080p people has dropped slightly since last month (albeit by just 1.51%), with the biggest gain actually being at 1366×768, the second most popular gaming resolution for February, which jumped by 0.63% to 8.2%. That sounds like more people are taking to gaming on their laptops than spending time in front of a monitor, if you ask me.
The number of 4K gamers also increased last month by 0.08%, but they still only make up 0.49% of all Steam users – and they’re probably exactly the same 0.47% of people who actually own an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080Ti graphics card.
Poor old AMD, on the other hand, failed to rank with any of its new RX 500 graphics cards, or even its Radeon RX Vega 64 or RX Vega 56 graphics cards. It did, however, see an increase in the number of people using AMD processors in February, which grew 1.06% to 9.09%. Intel, meanwhile, saw a 1.03% loss to 90.91%, suggesting AMD’s new Ryzen Vega processors may be doing the business for them.
Elsewhere in the survey, the Oculus Rift has finally overtaken the HTC Vive as the most popular VR headset, claiming 0.14% of all Steam users compared to Vive’s 0.13% – or 0.15% if you count the extra 0.01% of people still using an Oculus Rift DK2 headset. Windows Mixed Reality headsets, meanwhile, are a flat 0.00%. Awww.
06/03/2018 at 11:37 Sakkura says:
You can’t really draw any of these conclusions based on the available data. Check how much the proportion of Chinese users changed; that has a considerable effect on what hardware configurations make gains or losses.
Just look back at when the Chinese first flooded into the hardware survey last year, the skew is obvious in every graph.
06/03/2018 at 12:26 dahools says:
Yeah I agree. It’s like everyone changed their machine all at once in a one month window last year. More likely a massive influx of players from a a new market. Which has skewed results heavily. Market share could be negatively influenced even though sale numbers are up massively.
06/03/2018 at 12:43 PseudoKnight says:
It’s more like it corrected the results. It’s now more accurate, where previously it left out an entire country from its world-wide data set.
06/03/2018 at 13:46 doglikesparky says:
This. Unless you think that the world’s most populous nation doesn’t count, because they don’t eat Mom’s apple pie after church on Sundays ;)
06/03/2018 at 13:22 kud13 says:
I use a 1060 with an older (FX8350) AMD processor.
Does this mean I’m the new common denominator? :o
06/03/2018 at 13:35 Drib says:
Why is my GTX970 not on the list ;_;
But geez, I want to upgrade, but good luck with that lately.
Also woo, go Oculus, only because I have one. But also boo, a total VR market penetration of 0.3%? Yeesh. No wonder the VR marketplace is a little dry, there just aren’t that many people that have them.
06/03/2018 at 13:42 latedave says:
I’m really surprised by the VR stat, it seemed like everyone was buying a VR device at one point. I guess it does explain why so few games are taken proper advantage of it.
06/03/2018 at 13:49 doglikesparky says:
VR always was going to be the new Kinect, but with much lower adoption rates due to the exorbitant price of entry.
06/03/2018 at 16:11 Faxanadu says:
VR has all the ingredients for success now, it just needs someone to light the fire under the kettle. A Skyrim VR with proper, better-than-Gorn VR combat, and full mod support, would scratch every itch a person could have from walking sims to fighting to roleplaying to hardcore porn.
Fallout 4 VR shows us it’s not gonna happen – instead it’s a half-assed tech demo kind of experience.
VR really needs that one more kick in the butt to stand up on its own two feet.
06/03/2018 at 17:17 Vandelay says:
Hmm… I’m not sure if it can really go beyond niche just yet. A boost in resolution or other means of making text more readable, as well as lessening the screen door effect really needs to happen. Same goes for wireless for easier moving around.
I have no doubt that the next gen will be able to do this and will be even more incredible, whilst being a easier sell to those on the fence. Only issue will be is that the headsets will be as expensive, if not more than the ones already out in order to achieve these things. The tech (and hardware to run it) will need to become affordable first.
Killer games will be needed too of course, but I don’t think you need much more than a handful. Look at console launches, which normally have 1 or 2 worthwhile games in the first few months. It wouldn’t take much on the software side to really pull people in.
What probably really needs to happen is for one of the console big boys to really build a system from the ground up entirely designed for VR. I’m not sure if the PSVR has been successful enough for Sony to want to try and both them and Microsoft have seemed too conservative to really try and shake things up that much. Nintendo would likely have the balls to try it, but wouldn’t want to use the kind of tech to power it and have the price tag that would be needed.
06/03/2018 at 13:57 Humppakummitus says:
Whoa, I’ve never realized Chinese is the language of PC gaming.
06/03/2018 at 14:13 Babymech says:
Now I feel like a bad-ass with my 1080Ti, my exceptional gaming rig and 4k TV! …which I use to play turn-based games with 2d pixel retro-graphics :(
06/03/2018 at 15:26 K_Sezegedin says:
Yeah man well don’t feel too bad I run my 1080ti on a … 1920×1200 monitor bwaha. Gets a workout with my Vive though, Viva la supersampling!
06/03/2018 at 14:17 Kemuel says:
The main thing that has kept me from joining AMD’s camp is not wanting to have to go through the bother of replacing my motherboard and CPU. Both have done me fine for the better part of 6 years now and I’m only just starting to think about overclocking. I think NVIDIA have definitely benefited from everything slowing down this game gen- if I had to start from scratch I’d probably come back in on the red team but it just doesn’t feel worth it yet.
06/03/2018 at 16:21 wackazoa says:
So the 1st 15 cards are all Nvidia, before you get to…. Intel integrated graphics. AMD’s first card shows up at 19. Ouch.
It’s nice to know that I have the 2nd and 4th most popular cards, and also the RX 480. Seriously what is the issue with AMD cards? I enjoy mine….
06/03/2018 at 16:58 TheMightyEthan says:
Is the 1080p thing based on monitor resolution? Because I still have a 1080p monitor, but rarely do I run my games at anything below 1620p, and usually I’m at 4k. So it would be misleading if I show up on the survey as a 1080p gamer.
06/03/2018 at 18:18 waltC says:
Biggest mistake people make with the Steam survey is assuming it is some kind of automatic, absolute number that reflects the percentages of GPU ownership of everyone who uses Steam. It isn’t. (Seems like we go through this every time someone makes bombastic claims about the Steam survey.) The hardware survey is 100% *voluntary*–if you don’t click the links and follow the instructions *you do not get surveyed.*…;) For instance, I have owned nothing but AMD/ATi GPU products since 2002, but I cannot recall the last time I took the survey. Guess what that means? It means my AMD GPU hasn’t been counted *for years*–and of course I could care less…;)
Last, how else do you account for the last GPU estimates this year showing AMD *current products* with a ~14% + market share and nVidia with an ~18% + market share? link to jonpeddie.com Doesn’t sound like ~1% to me…;)
“Poor old AMD”, fortunately, does not depend on the voluntary Steam hardware survey, and it would seem that AMD is not so old and poor after all, eh?…;)
It is difficult to understand why people who write about the Steam Survey do not also state that is absolutely not an absolute number–for Steam, or anything else…;)
06/03/2018 at 18:44 juan_h says:
I’m not sure that the Steam hardware survey takes proper account of the fact that I have Steam installed on multiple computers. There’s my desktop, a laptop, and my desktop again (when it’s running the Steam client for Windows via Wine). I always forget that once I click “Okay” the hardware survey is automatic so the information that Steam gets is for whatever computer I happen to be using at the time and not necessarily for the desktop, which is my primary gaming machine. I don’t particularly care whether Steam thinks that I have a 1050Ti or integrated graphics, but I would like Steam to note that I am using Linux.