Have You Played… Hugo?

Have You Played? is an endless stream of game retrospectives. One a day, every day, perhaps for all time.
I never did. Because playing Hugo involved calling a premium phone number, speaking Irish on live television, and pressing phone buttons to guide the squeaky-voiced troll down a grainy railroad until you made a random mistake and got crushed by an oncoming train. I’m very glad I never played Hugo.
You might have played one of the many spin-off videogames featuring the Danish-born troll, but it’s the original TV game show that fascinates me. Hugo was exported to television channels in 40 countries for the purposes of luring children into a brave new world of flapping phone bills and parental anger. In Ireland, Hugo (or ‘Hiudai’, as his name was translated) won an award for being the nation’s best TV presenter. Twice. This sounds ridiculous. But take two things into account. 1) His only real competition was a turkey. 2) Hugo’s facial expressions were dictated by a real human being wearing this.
Yes. This was a headset designed by Bjarne Sølvason to “transfer an actor’s body, head, and eye movements and facial expressions to Hugo’s character on screen… The actor providing the voice of Hugo wore a helmet which contained sensors that would capture his facial expressions and translate them to the character.”
Perhaps that actor deserved your parents’ money after all.
07/03/2018 at 15:49 Deano2099 says:
I did! At some point I got some random Shareware titles for the Amiga from some mail order company. There were no descriptions, just names, but it was like a quid a game or something. One of the disks was called “Hugo” – I didn’t think it would be at all related to the TV phone-in, but imagine my surprise when it turned out to feature a couple of the mini games from when it was on Going Live or whatever the Saturday morning kids show was back then.
07/03/2018 at 15:52 skyturnedred says:
I tried calling many times, but never got on air.
07/03/2018 at 16:23 Ninja Dodo says:
Never played it put do remember watching people play this on Swedish TV.
07/03/2018 at 16:24 tomimt says:
I never did play it, but it was on air in Finland as well, so I did occasionally watch it. Really, the most entertaining part of the whole show was, that despite the host repeated many times, that you needed a dial phone instead of a rotary phone to play the game, there always was someone who called and was disappointed that they couldn’t play with their rotary device.
07/03/2018 at 17:08 msterofthe says:
This was the reason why I never played it. As an insult to injury, many of those who got to participate were infuriatingly bad at the game and I would have been so much better, if only…
07/03/2018 at 16:41 revan says:
Never played it, but i did watch it regularly on both Bosnian and Croatian TV.
07/03/2018 at 17:28 Slazer says:
I never made it on the show in Germany, but after it was live for some years a friend had a disc of something like a Hugo christmas calaendar that included some of the games from TV.
The games were rather lame actually, but I was happy to finally play it.
07/03/2018 at 17:50 A_Rude_gesture says:
We had it in Sweden as well, but at the time my family only had an old rotary-phone so I never got the chance! While we upgraded to one with buttons later on, the whole Hugo fad (at least on telly) was over by then.
07/03/2018 at 17:59 ComicSansMS says:
The show also ran in Germany and here they released a PC version of it which a friend of mine actually bought.
It came on five 3.5” floppies and the thing I most vividly remember about it is that it actually supported voice output through the PC speaker. Yes, that was a thing. It sounded pretty horrible, but you could make out what people were saying if you listened closely. I never saw that being done in any other game.
07/03/2018 at 18:05 Synesthesia says:
This popped up in Argentina, too! Scourge of daytime television.
07/03/2018 at 18:14 Vlad0153 says:
We had this in my “eastern European” country too. I was quite annoyed as kid watching it, because people really sucked – but then I came to conclusion, that it might be due TV lag? or some shit, makes it very difficult to play.
.finally, after many years I have registered on paper shotgun.
07/03/2018 at 18:45 Risingson says:
And Telecinco in Spain, providing our own dubbing.
07/03/2018 at 18:51 Jables says:
What I don’t understand is, how was this playable considering most tv channels broadcast with a considerable time delay? I mean multiple seconds.
Talk about input lag.
07/03/2018 at 19:01 Kaljatonttu says:
Why yes. Yes I have. Plenty.
…. It had a chapter where you flew a biplane. … Red Baron was better. SWOTL was the best. X-Wing made them all obsolete.
07/03/2018 at 19:25 Honigsenf says:
the complete hugo universum in a 8 minute mini docu, most surprising part for me is that it had more versions and lived longer then i thought