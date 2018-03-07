ICEd: Oculus Rift cybergoggles are broken today while the megacorp work on a fix

I keep telling you: if you want to jam with the console cowboys in cyberspace, you’ve gotta roll your own goggs. These megacorp-supplied cybergoggles are controlled by The Man, the very shadowy organisations you should be jacking in to undermine. The vulnerability of megacorp hardware was revealed today when technomancers across the globe woke up to discover the Oculus software throwing up an error message, leaving Rift headsets effectively broken. Oculus say they’re aware of this and are trying to fix it. If you’re hoping to escape meatspace tonight and enter a data trance, you might want a backup plan.
Rifters trying to jack in now are receiving “Can’t Reach Oculus Runtime Service” error messages, blocking their goggs from working, as VRFocus report. Curious planet-hackers have discovered it appears to be a problem with an expired security certificate on a key file.
Those who urgently need to ride datawaves in cyberspace can get around this by setting their Windows time back a few days, though that can make other software freak out so perhaps be wary.
“We are aware of and actively investigating an issue impacting ability to access Rift software,” Oculus said in a message posted at 4:59pm. “Our teams apologize for any inconvenience this may be causing you and appreciate your patience while we work on a resolution.”
This time, it’s only an error message making goggs stop. Next time, who knows: they could deploy Black ICE to fry your lobes. Resist the megacorps.
07/03/2018 at 18:14 waltC says:
I’m a bit puzzled (although “very puzzled” is my norm…;)) Does this mean that Oculus is an always-on Internet device, or is this outage merely affecting Rift-server multiplayer games?
07/03/2018 at 18:27 Sakkura says:
Neither, actually. This is a local issue; if you set your system clock back a day, it works perfectly fine.
07/03/2018 at 18:31 waltC says:
OK, thanks…so the .dll isn’t really trying to contact the Rift servers, then–it’s merely a bug in the local software that simply shuts the Rift software down locally. That almost sounds very much like some malware behaves. Odd.
OK–it’s a driver-signing issue then?
07/03/2018 at 18:29 ancipital says:
The certificate that is used to sign one of the DLLs expired. The signing identifies the developer so that Windows can trust it.
It’s not about always-onness, DRM or owt like that. It is mighty sloppy, though.
07/03/2018 at 18:33 waltC says:
OK, sounds very much like a driver-signing issue. Would be very interesting to have someone boot Win10 with driver-signing turned off to see if the Rift would work then.
07/03/2018 at 18:36 Kollega says:
Ugh.
Someone, please hand me my standard-issue survival kit of eldritch lore that gives the bearer the might to rewrite reality itself. Failing that, a pistol with one round may suffice too.
Or maybe I should just find and read something solarpunk instead, thin on the ground as that may be… for now. Maybe Alice should too.
07/03/2018 at 18:52 LennyLeonardo says:
I’m not sure if a good-natured piss-take of solarpunk jargon would work in an article about virtual reality goggles?
07/03/2018 at 19:12 Kollega says:
I would contest “good-natured”, because to me, it was physically revolting to a noticeable degree. This is not an exaggeration.
And I guess this was the equivalent of snapping and yelling so that everyone in the vicnity can hear “OKAY, WE LIVE IN A CYBERPUNK DYSTOPIA! THE POINT, I GET IT!!!” People are entirely free to call it “impolite and ill-considered”, but I will insistently keep calling it “I can’t put up with this anymore”.
(I’m also not sure if solarpunk jargon even exists yet… but surprisingly, it might.)
07/03/2018 at 19:25 Drib says:
Dude, RPS writes cheeky articles like this sometimes. Pull the stick out of your ass.
07/03/2018 at 18:56 Incompleteness says:
What episode is that x-files picture from?
07/03/2018 at 19:11 lglethal says:
The one with the virtual reality woman who killed people for real. I can remember thinking it was a good episode at the time, but then I was about 15, and anything to do with virtual reality was awesome. It’s 20 years later and that awesome virtual reality has yet to become a reality. It’s somewhat disappointing…
07/03/2018 at 19:24 gwop_the_derailer says:
A very bad one.