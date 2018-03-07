State of Decay 2 shambles onto Windows 10 in May

Base-building zombie survival sandbox State of Decay 2 will launch on May 22nd, publishers Microsoft have announced. The sequel to 2013’s pretty fun zomb ’em up brings one of the features I’d most wanted: cooperative multiplayer. It is only on Windows 10 and only on Microsoft’s own Store, as far as we know, cos Microsoft have some funny ideas about how to launch a PC game in 2018.
But enough words, come watch this new video showing 25 minutes of cooperative zompocalypse action:
Don’t mind the French subtitles at the start there, the game text is in English and the commentary stops after a few minutes. That’s PC footage from the Ian Games Network, who are doing a month-long cover-a-rama.
State of Decay, right, aims for that Walking Dead-ish dream of post-apocalyptic survival. Find a good location to sit tight, fortify it, recruit survivors to build a community, scavenge for supplies, and try to survive the teeming hordes of zombies. Though it doesn’t really do that whole “And then you meet other humans and they’re awful people, just awful ARE WE THE REAL MONSTERS?” thing. Though given that co-op is coming in the sequel, maybe you can at least be a cheeky japester and try to kite a train of zombies onto your pal. You are the real monster, you.
State of Decay 2 is due on May 22nd through Microsoft’s Store, priced at £25/$35.
Will it be on Steam or other stores too? “Stay tuned,” the game’s FAQ has said for aaages, “we’ll have more to share in the future.” They still have not shared more. I would not be surprised to see it on Steam at some point, given that a number of Microsoft’s Winton “exclusives” have later spread to Steam – and sometimes to Windows 7 too. What sillies they are. For those who do go MS, it’s one of those Xbox Play Anywhere games, which means that buying it digitally on either Windows 10 or Xbox One gets you it on both, and it’ll support cross-platform multiplayer too.
The first game was handled a bit poorly, receiving a revamped re-release less than two years after launch – only as a separate game, not an upgrade. Undead Labs were clear that this Year One Survival Edition was intended for new players, not returning ones, and that it was only possible because Microsoft wanted a new version to release on Xbone. But it still stung to see a prettier, fixed-up version of the game sold separately after only 18 months. Hopefully the sequel can drain some of that bad blood.
07/03/2018 at 18:26 HiroTheProtagonist says:
-Sequel to zombie survival game
-Only this time with co-op
-Windows 10 exclusive
Yeah, it’s gonna flop. The first game was merely okay, but the premise has been beaten into the dirt/perfected by multiple other games before, and even from the footage I see nothing about it to make it compelling.
07/03/2018 at 18:51 Sicrowell says:
Can you tell me where this was done better? No sarcasm. I loved the first State of Decay so if there’s a better version of this I’d love to get my hands on it.
07/03/2018 at 19:00 Splyce says:
I second this. I enjoyed the base/colony management and third person open world combination with RPG elements. I am unsure which other games have done this approach to the zombie survival genre.
07/03/2018 at 19:24 Drib says:
The closest I can think of is 7 days to die and Project Zomboid. Both are rather obviously indie-ish, compared to the much more polished State of Decay.
07/03/2018 at 19:12 dead1te says:
windows store only? microsoft can take a long walk off a short plank, suspended over a valley of sharpened glass dildos
07/03/2018 at 19:13 Drib says:
State of Decay was great. I really had fun with it, despite the varying problems the game had.
Seeing the title of this article made me glad, hey, a sequel! But Win 10 store only? Give me a break.
07/03/2018 at 19:14 gb056 says:
Video link is dead already :(
07/03/2018 at 19:23 percydaman says:
I hope the developer got barrels of cash from Microsoft, because they just all but guaranteed it’s gonna bomb.