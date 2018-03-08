Cyanide to adapt pen-and-paper RPG Paranoia to PC

As much as I’ve been enjoying the recent flood of great PC RPGs, it’s a little exhausting seeing traditional high fantasy or boilerplate space-adventure tropes used as their foundation. Good news, then, that Cyanide (they of board game adaptations such as Blood Bowl and gobliny stealth series Styx) are working with Dublin-based studio Black Shamrock (Of Orcs And Men) to adapt the darkly comedic world of Paranoia to PC.
Details on the adaptation are thin now, although considering how different Paranoia is compared to almost any other tabletop RPG, I’m left wondering how Cyanide and co are going to handle the quirks of the setting.
For those unfamiliar with Paranoia, you’re missing out on a great time, assuming you can round up a few friends at the table. Paranoia is a pen & paper RPG for people who’d rather have a short, stupid and funny adventures unconcerned with long-term survival. Players step into the role of expendable cloned ‘troubleshooters’, assigned improbably hard missions to complete by the The Computer, AI overlord of Alpha Complex, a dystopian sealed city ala Fallout’s vaults, but much larger.
Being expendable, each player has a stock of backup clones; extra lives, in effect. The result is that that self-sacrifice (or just immense stupidity) is rewarded, so long as you can roleplay your confused clone arriving at the scene only to wonder why your previous body is now scattered across three different sectors. You’re highly encouraged to undermine your own party, accuse them of disloyalty to the city and come up with ‘evidence’ to prove yourself the hero of the day while painting the rest of your party as traitors, all while trying to complete secret objectives.
This, of course, means that adapting the tabletop version to PC is going to be an incredibly difficult undertaking. This isn’t Dungeons & Dragons, where victory is frequently defined as surviving an obstacle course of encounters and counting your loot and experience points afterwards. Victory in Paranoia is frequently claimed through multiple deaths, backstabbing your friends and usually suffering some ironic comeuppance yourself.
If Cyanide and Black Shamrock can pull this one off, I’ll be overjoyed, especially considering their somewhat wonky output over the past few years. To do Paranoia justice, they’ll have to think outside the box, as more than almost any other RPG setting (Call of Cthulhu included), Paranoia is a game where player life is cheap, and catastrophic, hilarious failure is not just an acceptable but often encouraged outcome.
The digital adaptation of Paranoia is still so far off that there’s no target release date window, but you can check out the recent Kickstarter-funded re-release of the tabletop game over at Mongoose Publishing here.
08/03/2018 at 18:19 Paradukes says:
I can see them capturing the setting quite well, but I can’t see how they’ll capture the atmosphere…
For anyone curious about how this sort of thing can play out, the Geek & Sundry crew ran a game of this: link to youtube.com
08/03/2018 at 18:20 quietone says:
Happiness is mandatory.
I do hope they can pull this out. Some of my best memories with pen-and-paper RPGs come from playing this with friends.
08/03/2018 at 18:21 Ribonizer says:
Why? More importantly, How?
I’m highly skeptical, Paranoia is built on GM/Player interactions. The GM messing with their player’s heads, players messing with each other, hell, even players trying to manipulate the GM.
All I can expect is a CRPG with humour, that’ll be closer to Fallout, and while it might be fun, it won’t be much of a paranoia game.
08/03/2018 at 18:23 Neurotic says:
Classic PnP. I used to play this back in the ’80s, when it was still West End Games publishing it. Brilliant fun. Fup me, we did have some good laughs with this. It’ll be interesting to see what they do with it.
08/03/2018 at 18:31 Lars Westergren says:
Nice! So we have this, Werewolf, Mutant: Year Zero, Call of Cthulhu, Vampyr, and probably lots of others I’ve forgotten about. Lots of intriguing RPG mixes coming, many from smaller European studios. I hope they have the writing and the polish to carry the original settings.
08/03/2018 at 18:35 foszae says:
Excited because Paranoia was one of the all-time greatest games ever designed. But nervous, because it relied so much more on interesting role-playing than i would expect out of a computer game. Other RPGs could get by on atmosphere and dice-rolling, but to truly play Paranoia you had to have some madcap and gung-ho people to genuinely live the experience. Can code be sufficiently Janus-like to seed suspicion and thrust abject betrayal in you face after building trust for a couple hours? Would Deep Blue be able to strategize zany sacrifice and appropriate ass-kissing to forward the goals of its secret society? I mean, chess is just a lark compared to playing Paranoia well. Even the most advance AI in the world still seem like they’d just cop out and declare their mutant power every time, like some sort of narc.
One of the best game universes ever, but how they pull off the actual feel of the game is going to be a hell of a challenge
08/03/2018 at 18:55 RobbieTrout says:
Looking forward to this! But they’re going to have to tone down the Paranoia-ness just to maintain a storyline for long enough.
There were later optional rulebooks geared towards running actual campaigns with continuing characters in a more coherent world, at the expense of some of the freewheeling chaos. So Cyanide might be able to build a computer version beginning from that setup. Hope so!