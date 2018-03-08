Have You Played… Little Girl In Underland?

Have You Played? is an endless stream of game retrospectives. One a day, every day, perhaps for all time.
Little Girl In Underland imagines a universe where Soviet Russia discovered a copy of American McGee’s Alice and decided to make their own version of it. I like this version more than American McGee’s.
Created for TIGSource’s Bootleg Demake competition, it’s a free point-and-click adventure game. Cast into Wonderland, you’re given a succession of weapons with which to slaughter a series of capitalist symbols.
It’s short and straightforward – there are no real puzzles – but it’s charming thanks in main to the art. It, and the game’s writing and design, are by Erin Robinson, who would later create Gravity Ghost.
The thing that impressed me most at the time was that every character in it is voiced, which seemed ridiculous for a free jam game. In retrospect the voice cast is pretty impressive, too. Recorded at an Adventure Game Studio community meetup, aside from Robinson it includes Francisco González (now the developer of Ben Jordan and Shardlight), award-winning IF author Brendan Hennessy, comic author Jess Fink, AdventureX conference founder Mark Lovegrove and more.
The game doesn’t appear to be available to download anymore, but you can take a trip down memory lane with its TIGSource thread.
08/03/2018 at 16:01 BaronKreight says:
You know one of the differences between the West and Russia? 8th of March is a public holiday in Russia. Putin congratulated all women with a poem.
08/03/2018 at 16:49 oyog says:
That was such a good competition.
There’s Soundless Mountain II, a demake of Silent Hill 2 reimagined as a NES game, by Superflat. The inspiration, at least visually, for Lone Survivor.
Fillauth is a fun little low res demake of Fallout. Not much game but visually delightful.
The hilariously named Hold Me Closer, Giant Dancer, a Shadow of the Colossus demake.
Rock Boshers is a 8-bit style demake of Red Faction and is a lot of fun in it’s own right. This ended up polished up and released as Rock Boshers DX, which can be be bought on Steam.
My favorite, though is S.T.A.C.K.E.R., a Tetris/Stalker mashup in which gameplay is a mix of inventory management and block puzzle. I remember it being short and tough but I had a lot of fun with it at the time.