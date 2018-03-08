Why playing Into The Breach makes you history’s greatest monster

Did you win outright, for all four islands and without a single lost building the first ever time you played Into The Breach? No? Well, did you play again afterwards? If you did, you’re the most genocidal maniac humanity has ever known.
I’ve spent at least two sleepless nights trying to get my head around the moral implications of Into The Breach’s time travel. There’s been a great deal of talk, including in my own Into The Breach review, about its faultless tactical elegance and razor-sharp design, but not much about its plot – which is quite likely down to the deft minimalism with which it’s told. Almost nothing happens outside of brief lines of dialogue in which every character involved seems to totally know the score or already, and it’s presumed that you, the unseen mech commander, do too.
But, during play, short comments create dark implications that spread backwards through your past attempts at the game like a stain. The scattered remnants of an already-decimated future humanity are threatened by the Vek, giant alien bugs from God knows where, and their only hope lies with an even smaller group of human survivors from an unspecified further future.
So coy is Into The Breach about details that I’m not even sure I’ve got that right. Are the mechs from the far future, or are they from mere moments after the Earth fell, making a last-ditch jump to a few short hours earlier in the hope of preventing it? The game is admirably light on hard facts in this regard, which I will take over an earful of exposition any day. It makes me hungry to know more, in a way getting lectured by Professor Ian Science about exactly what was going on never could.
The truth is, however, that it simply doesn’t matter exactly when or where the mechs hail from. What matters is the untold tragedy caused every time they time-travel. One thing the game does tell us as a hard fact – uttered by either your pilots of the CEOs who govern each island at the conclusion of a campaign, whether you won or lost – is that every time you ‘jump’, you abandon the timeline you’re in and move to a new one. You’re not simply moving back and forth through history, but also laterally, across what would be infinite new realities – every time you move back through time, your own changes to it cause it to fork off into a parallel, rather than replacement, reality.
In terms of hooking the inherent suspension of disbelief involved in replaying or reloading a videogame, it’s an absolute doozy – a built-in excuse to try again, and again, and again, to escape the tyranny of the Game Over screen and instead combine your every experience of the game into one contiguous tale. But by God there is a darkness to it.
This is a game about saving thousands, even millions, of lives. The dark irony is that, every time you move to a new timeline by rewinding the clock, you effectively create a new copy of the human race who are, given the game’s thoughtful difficulty, more than likely doomed to suffer horribly at alien hands/mandibles. You create life in order to see it destroyed. Though, naturally, we start each new ITB campaign convinced that we’ll get it right this time. You are toying with an infinite number of lives for your own entertainment. You’re a god-damned monster, far worse than the Vek.
There’s also the thorny matter of abandonment. Fail a campaign and, on top of hundreds of thousand perishing because of all the buildings you failed to save from the bugs, you leave the entire timeline behind to die in favour of a do-over in another one. The CEOs will occasionally address this head-on, glumly accepting their fate by trying to take thin succour from the idea that a parallel them might live. It is cold comfort. I know that I have failed these people, and creating a brand new timeline with brand new copies of them is only for my benefit, not for theirs.
I’ll feel proud if I succeed next time around, but these people wouldn’t even exist if I hadn’t failed to save the last version of them, so what does it actually count for? Every new time I choose to play, I am embarking on absurdly high-stakes, wide-scale sadistic gambling, wanting to prove something to myself at the expense of lives that don’t even exist unless I make the express decision to create and then willfully endanger them.
Your monstrosity is at its absolute height if you choose to play again after a success, particularly a four-island victory in which you’ve most likely saved the vast majority of possible lives in that timeline. You’re not playing again to save more people. You’re giving it a go again, because… Well, because you want to play the brilliant videogame again, and perhaps you’ve unlocked a new mech squad or pilot that you want to try out, or perhaps you’re hoping to unlock another one still.
There are few feints made towards the idea that, doing it all again with the accumulated knowledge of your past experiences, you might be able to save even more lives this time around, but it doesn’t change this dark element of creating lives in order to then put them in peril. (You’re also depriving the survivors of the successful timeline of your presumably much-needed help in the rebuild effort, but there we venture once again into the wild woods of when, exactly, the mechs and their pilots come from, and whether or not the timeline has its own contemporaneous fleet of mechs up in the sky somewhere).
And, holy god, the abyssal implications of using the ‘reset turn’ button you’re allowed to press once per battle. It scans like a simple rewind, but going on ITB’s scant time-rules, what’s really happening is you jump backwards by a few minutes and then proceed down a slightly different path than before, thus creating yet another time-fork and leaving the one you’d just been trying to save entirely unprotected. “I damn you all because I didn’t like my mistake” is the message.
This is one reason why I’ve stopped using the pilot Isaac Jones, with his magical two-reset special ability. I’m doubling up the horror if I do. (The other reason is that I’ve gotten much better at the game, which means a) I need resets less often and b) I now know how to take full advantage of the more tactical, non-time-wimey special abilities of other pilots). Every time I failed, every time I reset, and even every time I won, my hands became soaked in newly-created blood I can never wash off.
Don’t let me be misunderstood: I think all of this is brilliant. It’s brilliant because it’s causing me to hesitate, and analyse, and feel terrible remorse, and unlike those vast legions of emotionally-manipulative texts in popular entertainment it’s doing all that without ever telling me to. It’s also driving me to pursue perfection not for bragging rights or unlocks, but because of how guilt-stricken I feel every time a building falls, and all those lives are lost with it, and it’s my fault, and I can never bring them back no matter how much I try to be Sam Beckett.
This hits even harder in terms of my own pilots. Win or lose, you get to select one of your three mech pilots (if any still live by that point) to jump with you into the next timeline – which means that the other two (if they still live by that point) are abandoned in whichever hellscape you bail out on.
And, when you ‘return’ to the future and choose old allies to join you for your next attempt, what you’ve actually done is spawn new copies of them, who you may then cause to die or also face exile to the apocalypse. On the other hand, when you jump on from a successful campaign/timeline, the other two pilots are presumably being rewarded with a lifetime of peace while you and your lead pilot are doomed to endless war.
Some of the pilots make occasional references to allegiances or family or anxieties from earlier in their lives. The truth is that none of the people they care about are ever accessible to them any more, not as soon as they move to a new timeline for the first time. Is their complicity in birthing endless parallel timelines containing perfect copies of those lost and very probably dead people a noble act, or is it ongoing genocide in the name of self-indulgence?
My head has been polluted with these worries for days now, and the mounting sense that, every time I play, I become more monstrous. Bar an occasional one-line aside from a pilot, the game’s few words did not ask that I feel that way. I love it for it.
08/03/2018 at 21:09 KDR_11k says:
So you assume that the timeline doesn’t split until you arrive, as opposed to it already existing before? I’d think that the timeline is already there and headed for doom if you don’t show up and save them.
And when you rewind there’s still the other you that’s in the other timeline that didn’t rewind. Maybe he’ll fare better?
If we go by the branch-on-every-decision model of timelines then from any timeline you start to influence there are an infinite number of timelines that you defended successfully and an even larger infinite number of timelines that you failed to defend.
You can play Zero Time Dilemma if you want a story written around the concept of branching timelines.
08/03/2018 at 21:17 Dewal says:
I feel this way too.
You could be from a timeline that survived the invasion and jump into other ones to try to save them too. But you get only one shot at this, so when you fail they all die (and when you save a timeline you save billions – not millions – of people, it’s written in the credits !).
08/03/2018 at 21:22 e102 says:
I think there are two possible scenarios.
Scenario 1: The timelines already exist before you enter. You not entering them would mean that the humanity had no chance of survival. By entering, you potentially save billions of lives.
Scenario 2: The timelines come into existence when you enter them. Even assuming there’s a 90% chance you fail and humanity dies, that still means a 10% chance of a whole universe filled with human beings living lives filled with meaning. Even if your chance of success was 0%, I’d still say that having lived and then dying is better than never having lived at all.
Either way I look at it, the protagonists are doing good.
09/03/2018 at 06:41 Don Reba says:
Moreover, who knows how many other sentient worlds each timeline gives life to.
08/03/2018 at 21:26 Seafoam says:
I feel that when you introduce timelines into a situation then the morality of anything flies out the window, circles around the house, and comes back in trough the other window inside out.
Win or lose, at that point it stops mattering. Might as well treat it as just a time rewind because what else are you supposed to do?
08/03/2018 at 21:29 Professor Bobo says:
This article has a very “Primer” vibe to it.
08/03/2018 at 21:31 Xocrates says:
I’m pretty sure I’ve had pilots mentioning not resting until “all timelines” are saved, so I always just assumed they already exist and you’re simply moving into them. – and that this was why your pilots time-jump at the end of a successful campaign.
08/03/2018 at 21:37 rocketman71 says:
This hits even harder in terms of my own pilots. Win or lose, you get to select one of your three mech pilots (if any still live by that point) to jump with you into the next timeline – which means that the other two (if they still live by that point) are abandoned in whichever hellscape you bail out on.
No, you are not abandoning them. They go to fight to other timelines. Some dialog even says it explicitly.
Also, every timeline exists already. You are doing all you can to save as much lives as possible. But, if you want your head to hurt even more: infinite timelines exist. Infinite lives will be saved. Infinite lives will be lost. All will die in the end.
Don’t think so much, Alec. Just enjoy this absolute gem of a game that they’ve given us.
08/03/2018 at 21:47 automatic says:
The way I see, the pilots are cursed beings, damned to fight against a terrible evil for the rest of their lives. The question you must ask is: why are they doing it?
08/03/2018 at 22:18 Excors says:
I don’t think that’s a meaningful question in a multiverse like this. Infinitely many pilots are fighting forever, for infinitely many different reasons. Infinitely many aren’t fighting and have given up, for another infinitely many reasons.
Instead you should ask: Why is the game letting us observe some of the pilots who are fighting forever? And that’s easy to answer – those are the fun ones.
Although, I’m not sure why each timeline is only entered by three pilots, not by infinitely many pilots from infinitely many other timelines all choosing the same destination. (Obviously the sudden arrival of infinite mass in that timeline would cause the universe to immediately collapse into a black hole, which would be bad for the original inhabitants.)
08/03/2018 at 22:37 automatic says:
Yes, ofc the game protagonists are the versions of the pilots that are still fighting. Regardless, why THOSE pilots are forever fighting even though they know it doesn’t matter if they win, there will always be a universe where they lose? Are they perfectionists that want a universe where they make 0 mistakes? Are they guilty because they feel responsible somehow? Are they in search of revenge? Are they just machines programmed to fight forever for as long as they exist? I think all those questions are left unanswered because they relate to the reasons people play the game aswell. Alec for instance is guilty because of the lifes lost. I just like blowing bugs brains out. But tbh I played so much already I’m a bit sick of it.
09/03/2018 at 00:41 baud001 says:
What can change the nature of a man?
;)
09/03/2018 at 03:59 Scrofa says:
It’s obvious. They want golden medals!
08/03/2018 at 21:50 Rane2k says:
Disclaimer: I have not played the game (yet).
If you are buying into the idea that jumping into another timeline creates a new branch, then I would say you are not a genocidal monster, instead you are a creator.
You create a new mankind (which might or might not be destroyed in this timeline), but you also create the rest of the universe.
If more than 50% of the universe is, for lack of a better word, happy, then you are doing good.
This includes the bugs by the way, in case mankind is destroyed you have created a positive timeline for the bugs. (I don´t know if they are portrayed as some kind of “chaotic evil”, or if they are invading for reasons of their own survival, as I haven´t played the game yet)
Edit: Oh, and great article by the way, I like thinking about such things. :)
08/03/2018 at 21:52 Xelias says:
When ever you join a “new” timeline, the timeline is different from the one you came from, subtle differences that changed it (different island, Vek, etcs) YOU are not creating a copy by jumping to a new timeline, you have an infinite realm of realities in front of you and simply decide to help one, unable to do so, you go through another timeline, hoping to save that one.
and the interesting thing is : When you do save a timeline, your hero, exhausted declares something like “This one is saved, let’s save the next one too”
they are doomed hero. they aren’t contempt by saving one timeline : They are ready to for ever try and save as many timeline, as many people as possible. even though the task is by the very definition infinite and impossible.
The real crime is if you stop playing. it means you forfeit the lives of all the timelines you didn’t even tried to save.
08/03/2018 at 21:52 epmode says:
Alec, you should play Soma. It deals directly with this whole parallel universe thing. And yes, it’s just as unsettling as what’s implied here.
08/03/2018 at 21:55 Seafoam says:
Uh, no?
I’m sorry but I think you got the wrong game.
08/03/2018 at 22:11 automatic says:
SPOILER ALERT
The guy from Soma already lost everything he knew and loved and yet he had the chance to save the existence from the last people on Earth in a virtual reality. There’s the question of whether virtual existence is real or not but still…
08/03/2018 at 23:22 Seafoam says:
Well that ain’t parallel universes. More like what does it mean to exist in general.
And it’s less about saving humanity but instead leaving a relic of humanity with a copy of you on board.
08/03/2018 at 23:55 automatic says:
That copy is you in an alternative universe. The question Soma puts for the player is if it’s worth to have that copy. Making that copy is saving a universe though, regardless if it’s a “fake” universe or not. Remember that the protagonist himself is another copy of a person that died ages ago. Even more realistic than multi-dimensional time travel if you ask me.
08/03/2018 at 22:03 Revolver Rossalot says:
In the context of this reading of the game, I’d be interested in your thoughts on the ‘victory breach’ that pilots take. As the Renfield bomb is primed to blow, your surviving pilots share a heartfelt farewell before scattering to the temporal winds purely as an alternative to hot fiery death.
(Mostly, I feel sorry for the pilot scripted to speak third. By that point their temporary comrades have already activated breach protocols and bailed from the converstation.)
08/03/2018 at 22:15 Tony M says:
Some of the dialogue after you win a game makes me think that all three pilots are travelling on to new timelines. You are just choosing one traveller to “follow” to their new timeline.
And I felt that guilt when I was abandoning timelines rapidly to chase quick achievements. Good luck with that Vek invasion guys, I got what I came here for!
08/03/2018 at 22:21 Henas says:
“And, when you ‘return’ to the future and choose old allies to join you for your next attempt, what you’ve actually done is spawn new copies of them”
Wait, you can choose more than one pilot at the start of the game? So you can run with three unlocked elite pilots with special abilities? How does one do this?
In relation to time travel and alternative timelines, too many paradoxes and other things to do your head in. Also where do the time pods come from? I assumed when I read about that feature that you, the player, would choose to send these into other timelines. So instead of donating extra pilots, weapons etc to the corps you could send them into alternate timelines as time pods.
08/03/2018 at 22:23 Henas says:
Oh damn, block quote fail. What happened to the edit button? Where’s my reset?!
Time to abandon this comment to the Vek.
08/03/2018 at 22:57 Edgewise says:
You’re not creating new timelines. That doesn’t make sense…from a fourth dimensional perspective, all this must already exist for you to travel down it. The whole reason that you are skipping between timelines is because you can’t change the past. Otherwise, you’d just travel back in time, right? All of this suggests that the “time tree” is effectively immutable.
What you’re doing is neither creating new worlds nor condemning anyone to death. All you’re doing is finding the timeline in which you win. After all, that’s all you can do.
The reasoning behind this is that any sort of nondeterministic effect must produce multiple timelines. To not do so is to defy nondeterminism because, from a fourth dimensional perspective, only one outcome is the “real” one. Which means it was never really nondeterministic because the other possibilities were never truly possible.
If I sound like a rambling internet nutter, it’s only because the human brain is not well-suited to framing these topics. I’m really quite sane!
09/03/2018 at 04:59 mlj11 says:
Hmm. Isn’t that exactly what you’re doing if you choose to ‘reset turn’?
08/03/2018 at 23:11 bran479 says:
Quick questions:
Is in to the breach repayable?
Different levels depending on play though?
08/03/2018 at 23:24 Don Reba says:
Very replayable. Same as FTL.
09/03/2018 at 00:01 Archonsod says:
The missions in each campaign are random, so yes. On the other hand there doesn’t seem to be a whole lot of them for it to cycle through so it really boils down to a lot of protect X/kill Y style missions with randomised maps.
Personally I found it somewhat lacking in content and was done after an hour or two; YMMV.
09/03/2018 at 00:42 Xocrates says:
The game is not only very replayable, but designed specifically to be replayed.
It has very limited content when starting out however, since you’re limited to one mech team and one starting island. However once you start unlocking stuff (which should happen quickly) you end up with:
– 8 mech teams each with different playstyles and abilities (plus an extra one if you get all achievements).
– Amounting to 24 different mechs which can be used in random and custom teams.
– 4 different islands with random missions, maps, and enemies, each with a different tileset and gimmick, which can be played in any order.
– 13 possible starting pilots, each with a different ability (plus a few more secret ones)
– Not to mention all the random equipment that you can buy during each campaign.
As a point of reference, I’ve so far logged 26 hours in the game, accounting for 36 different playthroughs and there is content I’ve barely touched.
08/03/2018 at 23:51 alison says:
This is not my style of game and I’ll probably never buy it, but I am thoroughly enjoying the articles. Cheers!
09/03/2018 at 00:01 ninjez says:
I can strongly recommend reading Dark Matter by Blake Crouch for anyone who wants brain fuel for considering what an infinite parallel multiverse could mean.
I have a vision of this threshold in the timeline – the furthest extent the time machines can reach back – and the infinite bifurcation of possible realities that explode out of it. So many of them see the extinction of mankind, or see humanity crippled by near extinction, but there are infinite branches, infinite realities where mankind survives and progresses, builds the time machine and breaches back to the singularity with yet another iteration of the time travelling heroes.
Infinite soldiers from infinite infinitely varying worlds, scattering through infinitely recursing realities. Some would loop, jumping back again and again in a never-ending crusade against the Vek, others would fall or give up the fight – it wouldn’t matter, because the multiverse is infinite.
What does a timeline matter when you can leave it and search for another, more hopeful one? What does it mean for your sense of humanity when you know you can step into another identical world? Rick and Morty touches on this in its own way too; once you are no longer shackled to one reality everything in it can lose value, everything can be replaced, every mistake reset – and unless you are unlucky, you never have to deal with the repercussions. The only evidence is in your memories.
09/03/2018 at 00:02 stringerdell says:
Jimmy Carter Simulator 2018
09/03/2018 at 00:18 racccoon says:
This game has had a lot of talk I wish i could see what the fuss is as I’ve watched a lot of vids, it looks ok, but doesn’t grab me enough to plunge yet at its current price .
09/03/2018 at 01:21 sub-program 32 says:
One thing not mentioned too often is the possibility of the victory explosion in the end of a successful run being the very thing that fractures the timeline, and allowing the Vek to spread to so many different timelines…
09/03/2018 at 02:45 allison says:
If you enjoy horribly depressing stories about mechs fighting to save alternate realities, I recommend a little manga titled Bokurano. (The pilots are children)
09/03/2018 at 02:49 IonTichy says:
Isaac shall die in every timeline of mine for being the most annoying of them all.
09/03/2018 at 05:26 mlj11 says:
Whether or not new timelines – and thus, new people – are created by time travel, I think potentially saving the human species from extinction might be good enough justification for me personally.