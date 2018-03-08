Life Is Strange: Before The Storm can’t escape the first game’s use of harmful tropes

Spoiler warning: This article includes spoilers for the entirety of both Life Is Strange and Life Is Strange: Before The Storm.
Life Is Strange: Before The Storm is, in its own right, a very good game. But it can’t avoid the fact that it’s a Life Is Strange game, specifically a prequel to the original. And in the original, one of its central characters is dead.
Before The Storm focuses on the relationship between Rachel Amber and Chloe Price. The first Life Is Strange focuses on Rachel’s disappearance. The fact that she was murdered isn’t revealed until the fourth episode, meaning fans had plenty of time to speculate about her: who she was; how she and Chloe felt about each other; and when she would return, alive.
But Rachel did not return. Instead, we were given a scene of Chloe sobbing over the body of the woman she loved; the first time that Life Is Strange leaned on the trope, known as Bury Your Gays, in which gay and lesbian characters are denied a happy ending. The problem with this trope hinges on two facts: there are relatively few LGBTQ+ characters in media, and those that do exist are disproportionately likely to end up dead. Taken together, they gives the impression that LGBTQ+ people (especially queer women) and their relationships are doomed to end in tragedy.
When it comes to Life Is Strange, Rachel’s death was largely overshadowed by the game’s second use of the trope: its ending. The player is asked whether they want to save Chloe, resulting in a storm wiping out the town of Arcadia Bay, or whether they want to save the town but sacrifice Chloe in the process.
Neither is a happy ending for Max and Chloe, and this is exacerbated by the fact that they only kiss in the “sacrifice Chloe” ending, as well as the fact that Dontnod seem to position this choice as the “correct” option. It’s given a much longer ending cutscene that revisits all the major characters – though you have to watch Chloe die alone on a bathroom floor first. The other ending cutscene shows Max and Chloe leaving Arcadia Bay, but gives no indication what they do after that.
Before The Storm only exists in this context: a follow up to a game that appealed to queer women in a way that few games even try to, but that had left many feeling disappointed through its use of harmful tropes. Once Deck Nine and Square Enix decided to make a prequel focusing on Rachel and Chloe, their already fraught position became even trickier to navigate, because, as far as the audience was concerned, Rachel was already dead.
Deck Nine did an admirable job in telling Chloe and Rachel’s story. Their exploration of the women’s relationship is, in many ways, better told than that of Max and Chloe, not least because the latter’s feelings are left more open to player choice and interpretation. It is an altogether better story about queer young people falling in love, and a better overall game for it.
Or it would be, if it weren’t for the elephant in the room for its entirety. When Rachel and Chloe talk about escaping their lives and moving to California together, as they do often, it’s not the hopeful (or perhaps fanciful) conversation that it should be. It’s tragic, because we know that it can’t happen. When bad things happen to them, it just feels unfair because we already know that they suffer enough. When they’re happy, it’s only a reminder that it will be all too fleeting.
Such are the constraints of a prequel, and the fact that Rachel dies doesn’t mean that we can’t explore her life. Almost all of Before The Storm avoids drawing attention to Rachel’s ultimate end, allowing players to become invested in her if they can personally overlook it.
But after the credits roll, a brief cutscene plays. In the first half, Chloe and Rachel are joking around in a photo booth. They look happy. At one point, Rachel kisses Chloe on the cheek. This is then juxtaposed with a shot of Rachel’s phone. Chloe is calling; she’s called seventeen times and Rachel hasn’t picked up. She can’t pick up, because in the background we hear her being abused by Mark Jefferson, in the lead up to her death.
This scene isn’t only wildly unnecessary, it’s profoundly cruel. It plays like a Marvel cinematic universe tease, as though we are supposed to get excited for the brutal murder of yet another queer female character. But we already know what happens; the scene has no purpose beyond being a gut-wrenching reminder that, yet again, the same-gender couple does not get a happy ending.
As if fans had ever forgotten, especially queer fans who see this sort of tragedy play out all too often in the rare times that they see themselves on screen at all. Many fans put that fact aside to become invested in Rachel and Chloe, not least because they don’t have many alternatives when it comes to representation. And the final seconds of the game threw away their good faith for the sake of cheap shock.
Moreover, Life Is Strange is supposed to be choice based. The first game’s binary choice ending erases most of the other choices the player has made regardless of which way they go; Before The Storm offers no choice at all. Even Farewell, Before The Storm’s bonus episode, has a fixed end of Chloe grieving her father’s death, lying on the floor in a way that is strongly reminiscent of her death scene. Breaking from the series’ previous mechanics like this implies inevitability, as though these women were doomed no matter what they did.
It’s an extra layer to the inevitability LGBTQ+ fans already feel when yet another piece of media uses the Bury Your Gays trope. Before The Storm could not avoid the context of this wider problem, neither could it avoid the fact that Rachel Amber dies after its credits roll. But it did not have to lean into that fact. Its post-credits stinger offered nothing but a tired retelling of the same story that its predecessor and so much other media gives to queer fans, undermining the otherwise good representation of relatable, endearing young women in love.
08/03/2018 at 19:23 Drib says:
Wow, ending on that note just sounds like a cheap shot to make it seem more ’emotional’. Just end on them being happy, the original already tells the sad part, we don’t need to rehash it.
08/03/2018 at 19:26 Andrew says:
When some TV show kills one of its queer characters there is a huge backlash, and rightfully so, but we celebrate that (this article is a rare exception), just because they kinda gay in the first game and definitely gay in second game? Fuck that noise!
Also, Dontnod are guilty of hiring white woman voice actress in a black character role in “Remember Me” (digital blackface), and Deck Nine hired non-guild actors. They both, plus Square Enix, of course, are on my shitlist.
08/03/2018 at 19:36 Beebop says:
“Deck Nine hired non-guild actors” as an actor I’ll point out that you’re arguing both sides of the discrimination coin here, Equity and others’ attempts to control the marketplace are highly discriminatory in favour of those who can make it onto their books and they don’t offer any tangible benefits for it. I’ve yet to hear anyone explain what Equity have been doing up til now to advocate for all those who have come out as having been harassed in the workplace. As far as I’m concerned #metoo is the most damning indictment of acting unions possible.
08/03/2018 at 19:39 hey_tc says:
Are you a parody account? If not please stop. Please.
08/03/2018 at 20:05 Hyena Grin says:
As a queer person, I sympathize with this. The bury your gays trope troubles me too.
However – and this might just be me, I’m sure replies will let me know – I tend to think that the core of the trope is similar to the ‘fridge’ trope. It’s about killing queer people (or women) to serve a straight (or male) storyline.
I think there is a difference between a queer tragedy, and an opportunistic killing of a queer character in order to grasp at some cheap emotional hook. The former isn’t a trope, it’s a queer telling of a classic story. The line between the two is probably fuzzy, and there’s room for argument about what makes one a queer tragedy or a trope. But I think we risk cheapening queer stories if we don’t embrace one of the oldest stories in the history of human story-telling. And hetero-centric stories exploitively ‘burying their gays’ shouldn’t be used as misguided cudgel to prevent people from telling queer tragedies.
Now, whether LiS qualifies is another story. It’s unclear what Max’s orientation is, but I’m not sure that it matters. LiS is very much a voyeuristic (not THAT kind…) narrative. Max’s powers allow her to see and understand people in and out of their element, but we don’t actually look very deeply at Max over the course of the series. She is our eyes and ears into the lives of others.
We learn relatively little about Max, but we learn a lot about Chloe and her relationships with others. Chloe is the pivot upon which most facets of the story are told. She pulls Max into almost everything that happens. Her emotional highs and lows are the focal point of the drama. We spend the game empathizing and developing a relationship with Chloe.
It’s a game about Chloe, in other words. At least, that’s my reading. It’s not about Max – Max is the vehicle through which we learn about Arcadia Bay, its denizens, and primarily Chloe, while being a ‘welcome outsider’ in those stories.
And I think it’s because of this setup, that this is a queer tragedy, and not a hetero story exploitively ‘burying their gays’ to drive hetero character and narrative development.
There’s room for argument. Despite the setup, we are largely kept in the dark about the nature of Chloe’s relationship with Rachel, making it more difficult to – at least in isolation from Before the Storm – call this a queer story. It’s only in BtS that we are even given a firm footing to question whether this is a ‘bury your gays’ scenario, however, so perhaps judging them in isolation is impossible if we want to answer that question. Taken together, at least, I think this is, to my eyes, a queer story.
As for the bit at the end of BtS… well I think that sometimes the ‘we’re making a game!’ overwhelms more sensitive aesthetic choices. I thought it was a little crass, but not, like, surprising. Given that it’s a prequel in a game series. I didn’t feel like it took away from the rest of the title, but it definitely seemed out of place, and misjudged the tone of both games in trying to tie them together.
08/03/2018 at 21:43 Beefsurgeon says:
Well said.
08/03/2018 at 22:30 Jay Castello says:
Honestly, I felt similarly for most of Before the Storm. They seemed to understand the failings of the first Life is Strange in a way that made me hopeful that this would become a respectful queer tragedy rather than another tired trope usage – but the after-credits scene really squandered that hope.
08/03/2018 at 20:08 mujie says:
I haven’t finished Life is Strange, but from reading the article, it doesn’t sound inherently harmful. Some people want to tell tragic stories. And the game maker wanted to tell a tragic story between the characters. It could have been between 2 straight characters, but it wasn’t. I don’t think it’s a “bury your gays” scenario.
It reminds me of this book: “They both die at the end” (really good by the way, check it out). The main characters are gay/bi, and they fall in love, and they die at the end. It’s supposed to be tragic, and the author wanted to focus on 2 LGBT characters. It’s not a “bury your gays” scenario: they were the main characters. And they didn’t die because they were gay.
Just, I wonder: What would have happened if Chloe and Rachel were 2 straight characters, but it was the exact same story? Would we complain about the trope there too? Surely the bury your gay trope is only harmful in certain circumstances.
08/03/2018 at 21:49 dontnormally says:
Hey the fucking spoiler is before the goddamned break you dingus
Sincerely,
Someone playing the game for the first time and just had something major spoiled when scrolling rps
08/03/2018 at 22:04 mujie says:
It warns you about spoilers…
08/03/2018 at 23:29 dontnormally says:
“before the break” means it appears on the home page without needing to click on the article. The spoiler was plain as day.
09/03/2018 at 04:28 rusty says:
Throw in an “Identity Politics Ahead” spoiler too for those of us who are here to avoid real life.
08/03/2018 at 22:05 batraz says:
Trope’em up ?
08/03/2018 at 22:19 Booker says:
“there are relatively few LGBTQ+ characters in media,”
Really?!? Don’t know what you are watching, but I haven’t seen a show in years without such characters. :D
09/03/2018 at 01:37 brucethemoose says:
True. Heck, they’re (proportionally) more common than people in the real world by a longshot.
However, it IS true that very few LGBTQ+ characters pair up and survive. Heck, I can only think of one surviving couple out of many dead ones, though I have been living under a proverbial rock for a few years when it comes to TV, at least compared to the media savvy RPS hivemind.
09/03/2018 at 00:41 alison says:
I haven’t played BtS yet due to needing a tablet upgrade, but I thoroughly enjoyed LiS and don’t feel it was tropey in a problematic way. I very happily chose the “save Chloe” ending and have no interest in the other ending, which seemed to go against the spirit of the game as I understood it.
To me the whole game was about fulfilment of the teenage dream. You are placed at that moment in your life where you start to truly understand that Bad Shit Happens. You can’t trust parents or people in authority to protect you. At the same time you encounter a first crush that feels like it’s the most important thing in the world… And it turns out she’s doomed. But instead of real life where you are powerless to change any of this, where these traumas would be turning points that guide you to adulthood, you have the ability to shape your own destiny.
To me, LiS expertly brought back the emotions of being a teenager. Certain moments in the game force you to rewind to progress, so even as a (presumably adult) player whose moral compass may find that action problematic, you are pushed into roleplaying an impulsive and self-absorbed teenager unused to dealing with pain, loss, embarrassment and so on. Let’s be honest – if it was teenage me, hell yes I would have fixed my mistakes and hell yes I would save my love. My real life is full of tragedy that in retrospect has made me a far better person, but how would my life have looked if I had never been forced to become that person? What if I could keep on burning with teenage passion and run away with the love of my life and never have to see any of the people who hurt me ever again? That was the essence of LiS to me.
BtS I will buy because I want to support these types of games, even though the setup removes the time travel gimmick that made LiS tell the story it did. It sounds like the BtS closing scene is a bit insensitive, but I suspect on balance the representation here is still on the better end of non-indie games.
09/03/2018 at 02:18 Stickman says:
I don’t know what your talking about? Everyone else died, but Chloe is very much alive!
09/03/2018 at 05:48 Babymech says:
I feel much the same way about the Super Mario Brothers.