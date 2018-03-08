Podcast: Who are our best friends?

Hello chum! Sit down and have a nice glass of water and a pack of Bombay mix. That’s how we greet our closest friends on the RPS podcast, the Electronic Wireless Show. This week, best pals John and Brendan discuss how friendship is handled in videogames, and what characters felt most like close buddies. John felt a kinship with Alistair from Dragon Age: Origins, and sees Lydia from Skyrim as Wilson the football from Castaway. Whereas Brendan felt a habitual closeness to the undead woman in Dark Souls who sold him poisonous arrows. Takes all sorts, really.
John also enthuses about animated adventure Chuchel and a new retro shooter from 3D Realms, Ion Maiden. And Brendan comes up with some fictional friend-forming scenarios between iconic videogame characters. Would JC Denton get along with Adam Jenson? Listen to find out.
08/03/2018 at 15:15 Agnosticus says:
Can anybody tell me where Brendon is from, can’t assign his accent. Greeting from Continental Europe!
08/03/2018 at 16:29 RedViv says:
The magical city of Lurgan, at one of the corners of the Triangle of Past Terrors We Shall Not Repeat. Lurgan The Ever Watchful.
08/03/2018 at 15:33 Hartford688 says:
At the huge risk of being desperately predictable…
Garrus.
Obviously.
08/03/2018 at 15:38 khamul says:
Dietrich, from Shadowrun Dragonfall, is the best friend I’ve made in a game.
I really want another chapter of Shadowrun Dragonfall, just so I can hang out with my man Dietrich some more.
Dunno why – he just felt more real than any other character I’ve interacted with in a computer game, before or since. The Shadowrun games did have some superb writing, which was almost certainly a big part of it, and Dragonfall was definitely the best in that regard.
08/03/2018 at 16:25 KDR_11k says:
I didn’t even notice when Lydia died in my game, was completely surprised when a messenger came up to me with her will and that stuff…
08/03/2018 at 16:32 RedViv says:
CRIMES. BUT NOT REAL ONES.
*arm wiggles*
08/03/2018 at 17:08 Polite Rude Boy says:
Anytime I encounter a question such as this one, I always think of Derkeethus, the sole Argonian volleyball from Skyrim. With the hirelings in Skyrim, Bethesda stumbled upon the perfect mix of blank slate upon which to project your own interpretation, and juuust enough personality to latch on to. In Derkeethus’s case, I interpreted him as a sort of endearingly bumbling, blue-collar bloke with satisfyingly chummy quips and a goofy glitched smile. I didn’t find out till later that he is perpetually marked as important in an unpatched skyrim, and therefore immortal.
There’s also the Argonian jeweler in Riften, Madesi, who I like to visit. Partly because he called my Argonian character ‘marsh friend’ and I’m a sucker for games acknowledging that sort of thing, and partly cuz he’s also just a regular reptile dude just trying to get by in a sketchy town. Dungeons and chests are lousy with jewelry, so buying the stuff is rarely necessary, but I suppose it’s like my version of poison arrows.
08/03/2018 at 18:33 Darth Gangrel says:
When I played Diablo 2 as a Necromancer I often thought of my Fire Golem as my only friend in this god forsaken world (and in the game).
Companions are usually bad and just get in the way. They’re annoying when you have to kill everyone and do everything yourself. However, they’re also annoying when they *do* happen to kill some enemies, because then you have less enemies to kill. I want it all for myself, so I prefer lone protagonists without any backup.
I really like talking to party members, though, and especially liked talking to Bao-Dur of Kotor 2, because he had a very good voice actor and a calm, laid back demeanor that mirrors my own personality.