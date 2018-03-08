Semblance, a puzzle platformer about bending the rules

We’ve all done it. You miss a jump by what feels like millimeters (you were probably miles off, admit it), and your first thought is ‘If only that platform were just a little bit higher’. If you could, at that moment, you’d reach out and bend the rules, just a teensy bit. Make it that little bit closer, or your jump just a little higher.
Semblance is an upcoming puzzle-platformer all about literally bending the rules, or at least the level. Use your head (and by which I mean ram it into things) to bend the level geometry, or even reshape your own body to open new paths. Come in and see the trailer, which should give you a better idea what to expect.
While nothing earth-shatteringly original at its core (it’s another semi-minimalist platformer), it does look like the terrain deformation is used in some clever ways here, and if there’s even a little bit of wiggle-room in the gameplay mechanics, I can see this one becoming an overnight hit with the speedrunning crowd. You give those folks even the slightest hint of a breakable, abusable physics system and you’ll see magic happen.
I also can’t help but notice that this looks like a far less brutally hard and nihilistic version of The End Is Nigh, what with the simplistic silhouetted world and the squidgy, blobby protagonist. While I feel I’ve had my fill of masochistic platforming challenge from that, I do hope that Semblance has a similar glut of content to work through – there’s some clever puzzle mechanics here, and I want to see every possible iteration or combination of them used.
Semblance is due to launch soon (Early 2018, says Good Shepherd Entertainment), and can be wishlisted on Steam here.
08/03/2018 at 01:15 LTK says:
This looks to have the potential to become extremely clever. Wishlisted!