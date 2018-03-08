Super Seducer is a blancmange of ineptitude and misogyny

Super Seducer is a game made by self-described “pick-up artist” (PUA) Richard La Ruina, aimed at teaching straight men so-called seduction techniques for attracting women. The result is a farcical and disastrous laughing stock of a game. But PUAs aren’t a funny joke, rather they’re a frightening reality of a deeply misogynistic culture that in its less PR-friendly moments has frequently advocated sexual assault against women.
Super Seducer is clearly intended to be part of the PR exercise, an attempt to portray PUAs as just guys looking for ways to convince girls to like them, albeit through techniques that are primarily focused around lying and manipulation. It’s an attempt to put a friendly mask on an ugly face. What’s so peculiar about it is that it’s not only bad at its attempts to do this, but it’s cringingly bad at everything.
La Ruina here is so demonstrably terrible at his professed talent, so revealingly incapable of holding even a scripted conversation with an actress paid to pretend to like him, that he at once reveals not just how idiotic the concept is from the ground up, but also can’t help but slip and show the true grim face of this movement. Super Seducer is the world’s most incompetent Trojan clown-horse for the true depths of PUA culture, and that deserves to be called out lest it get past anyone.
The format is video clips of La Ruina mumbling at the floor in front of pretty actresses, pausing for us to make a choose-your-own-misadventure choice of what approach he should take next in a variety of scenarios. Should he start touching himself in the street while talking to a stranger, or say something nice about her hair? Literally that level of idiocy, throughout. Choose the “right” answer (and believe me, the scarequotes are out in force for this one), and Richard will compliment your choice in instructional garble-barble confusion from the comfort of a hotel room. Get it wrong and he’ll explain why, and give you another go. And that’s it, in a series of increasingly uncomfortable and unpleasant encounters with this shambling creep.
“You’re walking and a girl catches your eye. Can you stop her, get her to talk to you, and make her want to see you again? Goal: Instant date.”
So begins your first challenge. And how do we stop this innocent person in the street? I choose to politely wave to her from one side. WRONG!
“You made it too easy for her to walk past you and brush you off.”
According to the game, the correct way to approach a complete stranger in the street is to walk directly in front of her, forcing her to slow down or stop. Crikey, I had no idea! It seems most people in most streets are apparently trying to seduce me. I’d thought they were just selfish pricks who don’t look where they’re going, but it turns out they all want to do me!
His victim at this point is of course completely helpless to his getting-in-the-way charms, and now suggests this peculiar man join her in the park! Here you have the option to a) let her do the talking, b) do most of the talking, or c) tell her she’s beautiful and lean in for a kiss. At this point, early on, I choose c), because honestly, I’m not sure what this idiot thinks can work, and thankfully she rejects his attempts and leaves. “I’m not trying to fuck you up the arse or anything!” Richard calls after her, because oooooooohhhhhh Goooooooodddddddd.
OK, let’s go with what hopefully any reasonable human might think is the polite response when talking to a stranger one wants to get to know: let her do most of the talking. So Richard induces this by delving deep into his repertoire of chatty banter. I quote, verbatim. “Do you live local, around here somewhere?” “Yeah,” she replies, doing most of the talking. “Ah, that’s nice,” Richard stumbles aimlessly in a script he wrote in advance of filming his imaginary wank fantasy. “Do you spend a lot of time in this area?” Seriously. That’s his follow-up to asking if she lives here. “I do, yeah,” the confused human replies, once again just dominating the conversation, as Richard begins telling the person who briefly agreed she knows the area that there’s a coffee shop around the corner. Oh dear, that was the last straw, and presumably physically exhausted from all that talking, she’s off now. We cut back to Richard in an anonymous hotel room, his beard three times longer for some reason, telling us that oh-ho no, that was all wrong:
“In the beginning the girl actually shouldn’t do most of the talking, so you don’t wanna ask a bunch of questions. You wanna make statements and do most of the talking yourself.”
Oh you dreadful little man. (For record, in this hellscape scenario of a woman getting to speak, she spoke a total of four words.)
So what should one say?! Here’s Richard’s pre-scripted dialogue to woo this lady:
“Yeah I was just walkin’, there’s a nice park down there, and then I’m gonna meet some friends but I’ve got like forty minutes and that’s why when I saw you and I fort you looked friendly so that’s why I came over and said hi.”
Careful ladies! And why does this work?
“In the early stages of an interaction, you actually do want to make most of the conversation, so she has a chance to relax, get comfortable talking to you, and snap out of the mindset she was in, thinking about what she’s doing and where she’s going, so that’s the right one.”
During these hotel room lessons Richard is, for no explained reason, joined on the bed on which he’s sat, fully clothed, by two women in their underwear, who look outstandingly bored throughout his inane gibberish. Watch carefully and you’ll even see them subtly rolling their eyes at points.
For complete efficacy, Richard’s extraordinary seduction techniques could only work in the imagination of a man lying in a room on his own, eyes closed, his hand down his trousers. These are the only realistic circumstances in which the complete strangers he intends to seduce are ever going to reply with the required lines for these nonsensical techniques to work. Because after Richard has stopped a lady by getting in her way on the pavement, he then tells her how “elegant” she looks, which of course causes her to become all overwhelmed with lust. She immediately begins volunteering information about her plans to go feed some squirrels, which Richard immediately mocks, then concedes, like a gentleman, that “squirrels are cute”, and throws out the sort of killer line that no one would know without paying for his help: “Do you like animals?”
And so it goes on, showing you how to bother women in public in peculiarly dreadful ways. Two girls sitting at a bar chatting? Respect that they’re having a conversation and leave them alone? Consider the notion they may be a couple? Good heavens, no. Go manipulate your way into their conversation by saying all the “right” things.
And Richard just doesn’t know how to talk! In a supposed guide to tricking women into liking you, the best he can manage is to mutter, “Yeah, cool,” after most things women say to him, then look down awkwardly. If it weren’t for the camera cutting back to his creep-den, every scene would end with the women looking confused and making their excuses.
All the way through, the game attempts to disguise the repellent stupidity of the whole process with the outlandishness of the “wrong” choices. So those two girls in a bar – should you click on, “Ask them if they know what you like in a girl. The answer being your dick”? Ha ha! No! That won’t work! They’ll say, “Ew!” and ask you to leave! Much better to instead just creepily invade their lives for your vile creep motives.
These choices serve two purposes. They give you the option to watch Richard say the deeply demeaning thing to some actresses, and laugh at that; and they allow the so-called “right” option to seem, in comparison, much less lecherous. In reality, of course, you’re just picking the least creepy option of a bunch of creepy options, the result still being incredibly, repellently creepy.
Oh, and so you know, the way to trick these ladies into talking to you is to lie to them about having a best friend “who is a girl”, for whom you’re trying to buy a present, and can they help you? “A coupon” suggests one of the ladies, clearly bemused by the idiocy of the question. Richard meanwhile is dazzled with this rudimentary shopping advice. Cut back to Richard on his hotel bed with two deeply bored cold-looking ladies, as he explains that this is “guaranteed to work”.
He keeps trying to pretend that there’s any other goal in mind than sex. You could be friends, he pretends, for seconds at a time. When you find out a woman you’ve been chatting to has a boyfriend, it has the option to respect that and leave. Wrong, of course! Richard says to us that sure, we could do that, but we could stick around and maybe make friends with her (oh, really?), perhaps date her when she’s single, or perhaps she might become part of your social circle, and have other “plenty of other attractive friends” (oh I see). Or, he suggests, “You could pull the old switcheroo, go for her friend.” This immediate change from “make friends” to the immature vulgarity of “go for” is so embarrassingly revealing.
But what’s more insidious here is how cowardly and deceitful the whole project is about its true methods. If you’ve ever had the misfortune to read anything about the so-called Pick-up Artist world, you’ll know that these deluded single men believe in far more unpleasant and reprehensible methods. The most famous self-described PUAs are intrinsically woven into truly terrifying behaviour, with the likes of Julien Blanc refused entry to the UK in 2014 on the basis that his teaching, according to then shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper, “directly exploit[s] vulnerable men who buy into rape culture.” La Ruina himself has been filmed teaching techniques to sexually assault women and “get away with it”. (Warning: this video is just so gross, with La Ruina physically demonstrating ways to grope on a woman live on stage.)
Another big aspect of the PUA handbook that’s revolting is “negging” – phrasing critical or unpleasant comments about women in such a way that they undermine or demean, without coming out as outright insults. The intention being to make one’s victim feel worse about themselves and thus, PUAs believe, be more vulnerable. Richard never directly states to do this in the game, but instead just piles it into the conversations, unmentioned, between your choices.
He’s faintly critical, voices lowest common denominator assumptions, and so on. When he finds out the girls in the bar are studying business and economics (having guessed drama and fashion), he goes on to incompetently mumble about how good it is that they’ve picked such difficult subjects, because “most of the girls” in the bar will “be studying Instagram”. He keeps saying things like, “Well done,” (even after asking if they got good grades!) as if its his position to compliment these lesser beings for having studied a supposed man’s subject. A woman who smokes is chastised as if a naughty child, then teased, then chastised again (you can see this scene in the video below to see how grim it is). Anyone who does their job for money rather than love is instantly condemned. He incessantly assumes the least of women, acting astonished when it’s contradicted, and then patronising in response. It’s relentless.
A woman jokingly says, of her love for some TV shows, “I’m a freak about…” Richard interjects, in a cutscene ostensibly about asking about her interests, in a jarringly unpleasant tone, “Yeah, I was going to say.” She carries on regardless. In the same conversation, having established she doesn’t have a job at the moment, in the guise of asking if they have an early start the next day sneers, “You don’t have to get up, because you don’t have to go to work…”
Choices are sold to the player as appropriate because they’re “playful” or “cheeky”, rather than labeling them as they are: downright insulting. When the two ladies explain they had burgers for dinner, Richard is disgusted at this. There they are, all pretty in their fancy dresses, he says, and yet they ate a burger??! They laugh, because they’re actresses being paid to not punch him in his face. “It’s something they know they shouldn’t do, so it’s nice to tease them about,” says Richard to us.
The negging aspect gets more and more revolting the further I waded through this. One particular section was so grim I watched through my fingers at points, and had to record it to demonstrate just what this is like. The following, edited down portion, contains pretty much every aspect: the constant criticising of the woman, the explanations of how to manipulate, the background homophobia, and a bit where he paid a woman to tell him how good looking he is.
I also, from earlier in the same scene, had to edit together all the bits of Richard’s best dancing, which he uses to successfully woo a lady, because IT IS THE BEST.
Please share this handy gif of the middle bit with your loved ones.
Of course, alongside its inherent grossness, PUA is complete woo from top to bottom. It’s entirely reliant on men who are so completely clueless, and so completely in denial of a woman’s agency, that they aren’t able to recognise that their ridiculous pack of “techniques” are a sordid fantasy. The concept is completely entwined in this idiotic notion that women are a near-inanimate castle to be conquered, just a series of routinely deployed defences to break through, before reaching the treasure hidden inside the walls. Rather than, oh I don’t know, being other humans.
Everything in Super Seducer is tragic. It’s deeply offensive, of course, perhaps even more so for what it deliberately leaves out than the wretched drivel it includes. It’s not too far fetched to believe that this is intended to be a gateway to the PUA world, PUA-lite, all of the lying and manipulation, none of the sexual assault techniques. Buy the game, then come to our seminars. Yet even what is here are concepts entirely rooted in a spiteful misogyny, where women are denied humanity, dignity and safety. It’s repellent, hiding behind genuinely astounding ineptitude.
This is a man who can’t manage a coherent conversation, pre-planned, with a paid actress, making him easy to dismiss as a laughable fool, right up until he utters words like, “This works psychologically because you’re taking away her independence.”
The “methods” here are simple to sum up, such that anyone tempted to buy the game can instead learn everything he has to teach from this: awkwardly lie to women, and then pay them to pretend they can’t tell. There is nothing else this has to offer.
Super Seducer is out now on Windows and Mac, via Steam. It was originally meant to be coming to PlayStation 4 as well but Sony blocked its release.
08/03/2018 at 17:08 Beefenstein says:
“Press A to claim that there is no such thing as rape.”
08/03/2018 at 17:08 Asrahn says:
Rule of thumb: if they call themselves PUAs, they’re probably at the very bottom of the barrel of what mankind has to offer. Stuck, like the grime that never gets washed out between refills.
Richard La Ruina and those who associate with him are no exceptions.
08/03/2018 at 17:08 Gothnak says:
I had a friend who learned a lot of stuff from ‘the game’. Over a couple of years he went from a nice outgoing guy, to someone who had a lot of sex and no meaningful relationships, he also became pretty unhappy.
I went out ‘on the pull’ with him a couple of times and it was split into two things…
1. Talk to more people, be outgoing.
2. Big yourself and you friends up, put women down.
I came away, and learned a lot about 1. and fundamentally refused to do 2. as i thought it was inherently unpleasant.
1. probably helped me meet me wife and now i’m happily married for 4 years while my friend is still single. I’m going to go out with him again soon, and teach him how to be a normal person again.
08/03/2018 at 17:10 Gothnak says:
Oh, i forgot. I also previously had another best friend who read a lot of ‘the game’. It helped him find a woman, although at the time i happened to be dating that woman, but it didn’t stop him… We broke up and they started seeing each other, that was fun.
08/03/2018 at 17:40 noom says:
I find it odd how The Game (I’m assuming you mean the Neil Strauss book here?) is often portrayed as some kind of PUA manual. I read it a while ago, and while he does speak frankly about most of the techniques employed by PUAs, the book as a whole certainly doesn’t paint the community in a positive light.
I actually found it a fascinating read, and would recommend anyone to give it a go.
08/03/2018 at 17:38 Seafoam says:
Sickeningly sad thing about stuff like this is that it can actually work. And some praise it because of it.
But that’s the same as approving of ethnic cleansing because it frees up real estate (and some do that as well).
08/03/2018 at 19:00 PanFaceSpoonFeet says:
Steady on now. That’s just… mental.
08/03/2018 at 17:09 Pogs says:
Just seen this crap being sold on Steam. Guess this is how Valve say Happy International Woman’s Day.
08/03/2018 at 17:19 Beefenstein says:
It is always helpful to know your enemy.
08/03/2018 at 17:43 Kelrash says:
Come on now, how is this not obvious to you that it is satyre?
This is a legit conversation from this game:
« You off to the park to feed squirrels? What do you feed them? Hot dogs? »
08/03/2018 at 17:54 John Walker says:
Yes, he says this. He says it to ridicule the woman who said she enjoys feeding squirrels. It’s one of many mocking or derogatory things he says to her.
The game isn’t satire. There’s no evidence to support that, and La Ruina’s whole life is focused around teaching this crap.
08/03/2018 at 17:56 Kelrash says:
Yeah as I wrote below:
Tbh I was told to google the dude by a guy on facebook and it appears the dude is a serious creepy dude. It still comes off as way too over the top to be taken seriously imo.
Also I don’t understand how that conversation is mocking or derogatory, it just makes him sounds moronic for asking something as dumb as “what do you feed squirrels?”.
08/03/2018 at 17:59 Malkara says:
Poe’s law, and all. Can’t differentiate crazy people from satire sometimes, but this is definitely the case of deluded person.
08/03/2018 at 18:43 Beefenstein says:
Your comments, ignoring the reality of this person and the community they are part of, seem so deluded that I can’t take them seriously. Surely you are joking.
08/03/2018 at 19:11 Dreamstory says:
Hello john. Long time listener, first time caller.
As a dye-in-the-wool liberal, social democratic and believer in social justice, I too agree that this type of nonsense is toxic. I’ve not even bothered to watch the video as it looks like a waste of my time. I did read your article, however.
I’ve been reading RPS for a long time but I can’t help but roll my eyes these days when I see a click-baity article title vaguely suggesting some type of social injustice has been done because I know it’ll be written by you, grinding your axe all over the place.
Yes, John, we get it. Discrimination is bad.
Reading RPS these days, it feels like you have a real agenda, and you can come across as a bit shrill. Maybe tone it down slightly?
Just my two pence
Love to hear back from you
Peace out
08/03/2018 at 17:28 Zorgulon says:
Nothing sums up the absurd childishness of his worldview better than the line “Don’t be a wussy!”
08/03/2018 at 17:29 Phantom_Renegade says:
I just watched ProJared’s Youtube clip of him playing through the game. I never watch any youtube let’s play stuff usually, but this was pretty great. Best part? The woman who edits his videos, who he refers to as Miss Editor (presumably for her anonymity, since, well, the internet is vile) leaves little notes over the screen about how much she despises Richard’s tactics. At one point she calls him a Vile Washcloth of a human being and I think that’s the best possible description of this cretin.
Everything about him screams creep. Ugh, and then when you get a ‘right’ answer, suddenly two hookers are sitting next to him. Like what? “well done, you’ve said something ‘good’ here is a reward in the form of barely dressed women”. And they don’t do anything! They just sit there, literally like furniture for his video. That’s how this man sees women and that’s how he’s trying to convince other men to see women.
It’s disgusting.
08/03/2018 at 17:49 gwop_the_derailer says:
I tried to watch a bit of it for laughs, and… I just couldn’t. The cringe factor was too high.
08/03/2018 at 17:51 Kelrash says:
Yeah I didn’t watch it directly but a video made by videogamedunkey which is hilarious.
08/03/2018 at 17:32 JustAPigeon says:
Uh oh, don’t go saying it’s a hotel room, La Ruina will get mad at you! (Hopefully this is intentional).
link to youtube.com
He’s not very bright. Besides being a scumbag.
08/03/2018 at 17:58 Zorgulon says:
Yeesh, and I thought nothing could be more awkward than his performance in the game.
08/03/2018 at 17:33 Seafoam says:
Horrid stuff.
08/03/2018 at 17:36 waltC says:
Do people have a sense of humor any more? Do they recognize *satire* when they see it? I am amazed right down to my skivvies that anyone would take this “seriously”…;) Looks like to me the software is throwing off on the “PUA” with some fairly funny satire…lol! Guess people don’t read Mad magazine or the Onion anymore. It’s the dumbing-down of planet Earth, I guess.
08/03/2018 at 17:43 Asrahn says:
That, or, you know, PUA and their peers have really, really bad humor. Just objectively bad.
08/03/2018 at 17:53 Kelrash says:
Tbh I was told to google the dude by a guy on facebook and it appears the dude is a serious creepy dude. It still comes off as way too over the top to be taken seriously imo.
08/03/2018 at 17:53 gwop_the_derailer says:
So I guess issuing fradulant DMCA takedowns against his critics are part of La Runia’s performance art?
Satire!
08/03/2018 at 18:00 John Walker says:
You are simply incorrect. While La Ruina attempts to put in what he calls “cheeky” elements into this, he is sincere in this project, as woefully inept and ludicrous as it is. Do some research into the guy, watch the video I link, because unless you believe his entire life is a piece of performance art, then you are solely mistaken about this game.
08/03/2018 at 18:02 Kelrash says:
I kind of feel bad for the guy now, he doesn’t live in reality.
08/03/2018 at 18:32 All is Well says:
No but John, don’t you recognize *satire* when you see it? I am amazed right down to my skivvies that anyone would take waltC “seriously”. Looks to me like they’re, uh, throwing off (?) on the “being loudly, manifestly and publicly wrong while claiming that everyone else is stupid” with some fairly funny satire…lol! Guess people don’t read Mad magazine or the Onion anymore. It’s the dumbing-down of planet RPS, I guess.
08/03/2018 at 18:48 Beefenstein says:
Yeah bro when I demean you and treat you as less than human it’s a joke bro just a locker room joke bro why so salty bro?
08/03/2018 at 17:39 Kelrash says:
Come on guys, how over the top must it be for you to understand this is borat style satire.
« You off to the park to feed squirrels? What do you feed them? Hot dogs? »
Who would take this game seriously enough to be offended by it. Is Ali-G something to criticize next for how rude he is?
link to youtu.be
08/03/2018 at 17:52 PointyShinyBurning says:
If that’s so then his commitment to the “the bit” is pretty impressive because he’s been doing it for a decade.
link to en.wikipedia.org
08/03/2018 at 17:53 Kelrash says:
Yeah as I wrote above:
Tbh I was told to google the dude by a guy on facebook and it appears the dude is a serious creepy dude. It still comes off as way too over the top to be taken seriously imo.
08/03/2018 at 17:40 KidWithKnife says:
Good god, these people have a video game? Fuck. Once upon a time I bought into the less gross, more PR-friendly side of the PUA scene as depicted in The Game, and it is true that you can learn a lot about self confidence, improving yourself and not beating yourself up over it when things don’t go your way… but you can learn those things in a lot of other, more healthy ways that don’t involve also taking in the other awful ideas that PUAs put out there. It’s a bad scene that’ll teach you things that fuck up your relationships with women far worse than just being a little socially awkward ever could.
08/03/2018 at 17:42 ShinyZealot says:
This is truly a horrible piece of software. However the ‘game’ is so blatantly ridiculous that it’s very very funny to watch. It’s been a while since I’ve laughed so much watching someone play this on Twitch. But please do yourself a favour and don’t spend money on this.
08/03/2018 at 17:44 uniCurse says:
Rock, Paper, Virtue-Signal.
Have we got to the point where people are too young to remember Brass Eye, I wonder?
08/03/2018 at 17:58 subdog says:
What “virtue” is being “signaled” here?
08/03/2018 at 18:12 X_kot says:
I wonder if those who complain about “virtue signaling” are proponents of “vice signaling” instead.
08/03/2018 at 18:06 John Walker says:
I’m sure you think you’ve been very clever, but as the guy who ran Glebe’s Thrift Funnel in the late 90s, I’d say I’ve not forgotten Brass Eye. And, as someone relatively expert in satire as a form, you can trust me when I tell you that you’re making an idiot of yourself.
(Of course the inherent tragedy of comments like this is the implication that the commenter must have SO badly misunderstood Brass Eye at the time.)
08/03/2018 at 18:46 Drib says:
But what if unicurse’s comment was satire itself? How far does the rabbit hole go?
08/03/2018 at 18:16 gwop_the_derailer says:
The ones who accuse others of virtue-signalling are usually the ones actually virtue-signalling. Using terms like ‘virtue-signalling’ and ‘Cultural Marxism’ is basically letting certain circles know that your opinions line up with theirs, context be damned.
08/03/2018 at 18:40 RobinOttens says:
What is this weird ‘virtue signal’ term the defenders of this game keep using? The steam forums for this game are full of it as well. Time to google!
08/03/2018 at 18:41 RobinOttens says:
Oh well nevermind, they’re all misusing the term it looks like.
08/03/2018 at 18:57 subdog says:
It’s the idea that any public expression of empathy or concern is rendered disingenuous by its publicity, as if it’s merely a performative act.
I think most people have caught on by now that those who use the term “virtue signalling” are actually projecting their own lack of common decency onto others.
08/03/2018 at 19:12 Eightball says:
It’s been cheapened by overuse but there are definitely legitimate applications. Some corporate twitter account “celebrating diversity” or whatever is absolutely virtue signalling – it is literally a performative act to make more money (it’s a corporate PR account).
Not applicable to Gentleman Johnny’s article, since this sort of boilerplate denunciation isn’t really doing him any favors.
08/03/2018 at 17:47 Drib says:
My thing with this sort of idea is that it basically treats women as robots, or game AI. Like there’s an easy walkthrough or FAQ for getting into people’s pants.
I mean I get it, psychological manipulation can work, but it’s so oversimplified here that it’s beyond demeaning. And that’s of course ignoring how completely fucked it is to go out with the intent of manipulating your way into bed to start with.
Ugh.
Anyway at least it won’t actually help anyone do anything. At most they’ll stutter and mumble their way through a few words before shuffling off, embarrassed.
08/03/2018 at 17:48 genoforprez says:
And naturally the Steam reviews are full of “funny guys” giving it positive reviews. Try as they might to improve their review system, what can steam possibly do to save it from the years of rot in the form of puerile “funny guys”?
Nintendo’s apparent hesitation about rolling out their own review system makes a lot of sense when you look at Steam.
08/03/2018 at 17:49 Kamestos says:
I wasn’t aware this product existed just a few hours ago.
Now I wish it stayed that way.
08/03/2018 at 17:57 Zorgulon says:
It’s interesting that the ready supply of negative commenters here, who are obliged to rear their heads whenever anything vaguely progressive is published on the site, seem unable to muster any defence more spirited than “this is clearly a funny satire lol silly sjws have no sense of humour”.
It really isn’t satire, as any cursory search of this guy will tell you.
08/03/2018 at 18:14 X_kot says:
It would seem that satire = “stuff I believe but don’t want to suffer the social consequences for supporting openly”
08/03/2018 at 18:17 Kelrash says:
Come on now X_kot, I was one of the ones who thought it was satire, wouldn’t that suggest its way outside of what I think possible? Much less acceptable? I love the movie Borat, that would make me a monster according to you lol
08/03/2018 at 18:48 Banks says:
No, no. You see, you can’t have an honest laugh at things that would be considered wrong in real life without any attachment to those ideas, because that would make you a decent person.
As you oppose his views and he can’t face that people that are not him have multiple sides, you must clearly be a horrible man that hides behind this “satire”.
That makes much more sense.
08/03/2018 at 18:00 hungrym says:
Please don’t besmirch the good name of Dick The Ruiner.
08/03/2018 at 18:13 dahools says:
Seems to me there’s alot of beating round the bush in this?
Hi there beautiful, does this smell like chloroform to you?
Would surely get them into bed quicker? ;)
08/03/2018 at 18:20 The Regulator Guy says:
Maybe I missed it, but I don’t think you mentioned that this is currently on sale!
08/03/2018 at 18:26 yhancik says:
On the topic of “games related to PUA”, artist Angela Washko has been working on something called The Game : The Game. link to angelawashko.com
It’s a kind of dating simulator that puts you in the shoes of a woman that (notorious) PUAs try to “”seduce””.
Also see her talk here for more details
08/03/2018 at 18:28 Eightball says:
>And that’s of course ignoring how completely fucked it is to go out with the intent of manipulating your way into bed to start with.
Isn’t that what the sexual revolution was all about?
08/03/2018 at 18:36 RobinOttens says:
Not really no
08/03/2018 at 18:48 Drib says:
You seem to have missed the reply button.
Also no, it’s so unrelated as to make your comment a nonsequitor.
08/03/2018 at 19:02 Eightball says:
Looks like I did miss it.
I don’t see how the PUA stuff (usually just weird or sad, really) is all that different from “normal” casual sex as a product of the sexual revolution. If you walk up to a girl ad ask her if she wants to bang, she’ll say no (unless you’re rich, famous, and physically attractive). So if you want to achieve the casual sex that is the end goal of the sexual revolution, you have to be more creative. Isn’t that manipulation? The PUA are mostly reviled for being direct/crude/cringy, as opposed to everybody else who still tries to get laid by strangers at a bar.
08/03/2018 at 18:34 RobinOttens says:
These women all look either bored to death or sadly pitying. I hope no one takes this shit seriously, those actresses sure didn’t.
Plot twist: women are people, and just treating them just like you would any other person actually works wonders! They’re not some strange alien creature that you need a handbook to learn how to talk to. Also there’s no magic psychology shortcut to getting someone to sleep with you…
08/03/2018 at 18:38 LennyLeonardo says:
Is this the new Mass Effect? Hahaha no. This is disgusting.
08/03/2018 at 18:42 Banks says:
EMEGEE THIS IS SO WRONG I AM SO OFFENDED PLEASE BAN THIS GAEM!!!!
Come on guys, we can do a lot better. This game is what it is, and if you see it without all that moralist baggage you can even have a laugh at its ridiculousness. This is like a crappy TV infomercial for pussy, thats funny, jesus.
You don’t have to be the judge of everything. If the “good side” gets so restrictive and toxic about everything trivial that doesn’t please them, then the important issues gets drowned in noise.
And of course, this comment will be unacceptable because sensitivity and stuff.
08/03/2018 at 18:50 Beefenstein says:
“This is like a crappy TV infomercial for pussy…”
You appear to think that an awkwardly bearded white man is either a cat, a coward or a vagina.
08/03/2018 at 18:56 bramble says:
Well if we aren’t allowed to have an opinion on this game, please be our intellectual leader and demonstrate how to behave by not having an opinion on whether we’re allowed to have opinion, please!
08/03/2018 at 18:55 biggergun says:
La Ruina is very obviously an idiot and a creep.
That said, I don’t get the outrage. I mean, you’re offended by this, but not by cringey Bioware stuff where you give stuff to women until they reward you with sex?